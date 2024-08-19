Woman sent mail about taking a mental health day and her boss' reply is winning the internet

An employee is an individual first and their health should be a priority over work. Many companies and management are learning to focus on employee well-being for better functioning. When a woman named Madalyn Rose (@madalynrose) decided to take a leave for her mental well-being, her boss’s response was a winner. The woman shared a post on X with the message she had sent via email. Her boss, Ben Congleton, replied with an answer that is a prime example of what management should be like.

“Hey team, I’m taking today and tomorrow off to focus on my mental health. Hopefully, I should be back next week refreshed and back to 100%,” Rose wrote in her email. In one of her comments, the woman mentioned that she was vocal about her leaves, especially regarding mental health, so her colleagues knew they could practice the same too. “I'm specific to be an example so my team knows that they can feel comfortable taking sick leave for mental health, even if they don't say it,” she wrote. Her boss understood and acknowledged her with a supportive reply.

He could have ignored the email or responded casually. However, he chose to respond supportively, adding to Rose’s message with an encouraging note. Congleton’s message began by thanking the woman for her email. “I use it as a reminder of the importance of using sick days for mental health,” he wrote. He added that he is surprised how such an element is left out by most organizations, despite its crucial importance to employees. “You are an example to us all and help cut through the stigma so we can all bring our whole selves to work,” the boss concluded.

Rose was delighted at the message and support she received from her boss and shared the same encouragement with management and companies. In her caption, she wrote, “When the CEO responds to your out-of-office email about taking sick leave for mental health and reaffirms your decision.” In several threads, Rose stressed and advocated the need to prioritize mental health as much as one would prioritize physical health. She even replied to a comment saying that health is 100% more important than the ability to work.

When the CEO responds to your out of the office email about taking sick leave for mental health and reaffirms your decision. 💯 pic.twitter.com/6BvJVCJJFq — madalyn (@madalynrose) June 30, 2017

Several people applauded her and her boss’s mindset and hoped for organizations to follow the same. @_MsRoboto wrote, “This is great! I once called in to take a mental health day. My boss told me anxiety isn't a real illness and that I needed a doctor's note.” @okkahtleenlise shared her dilemma, “This is awesome, but I get so few sick days I don’t feel I can afford to take them for mental health - even if I’m having a bipolar episode” @angellah sadly said, “I was inspired by your tweet! I took a mental health day on Monday and was fired on Tuesday.” @MattNA12 remarked, “Good on you! Actually, it's a very supportive organization.”

Ben sounds like a pretty rad boss. — Erick Sanchez (@erickmsanchez) July 11, 2017