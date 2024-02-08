Woman stunned to find her younger self in background of her husband's childhood photo

Love stories are made in heaven before they are manifested on Earth. This life instance of 26-year-old Ailiz Melina Zambrano Pinargote is proof of this. While sorting through an album of her husband’s childhood photographs, Ailiz stumbled upon an electrifying discovery. As unbelievable as it may sound, she actually spotted her childhood version staring at her husband’s childhood version, at a time when the two were unknown to each other. Later, in a TikTok video that has attracted over 9 million views, Ailiz posted a carousel containing snapshots of some old photographs. The video overlay text, as translated through Google Translate reads, “My husband was very happy parading there in 2005.” The overlay text in the next photo in the carousel reads, “I was a complete stranger looking at him and appearing in his photos without knowing that 15 years later we were married.”

Image Source: Tiktok | ailizmelinazambrano

The photos shared in the video featured the image of Ailiz’s husband Pedro while he was walking in a parade as a child during the year 2005. In one of these photos, Ailiz has marked a circle in the background which showcases herself as a kid, staring at Pedro, of course, unintentionally. Little did she know, at that time, that she was actually staring at her future husband, Pedro Pablo Pico Moreira. The video instantly became a part of the lighthearted discussion. Expressing her feelings at this breathtaking discovery, Ailiz wrote in the comments section, “Storytime in my profile. This beautiful coincidence and blessing.” Comments flew in to congratulate her. @barcos10carolix wrote, “Sometimes I start to think that one is about to cross paths with the love of our lives and one doesn't even know,” as translated to English. @fdec1991 commented on a lighthearted note, saying to Ailiz, “From there he put his sights on you!”

In an interview with NeedToKnow.Online, Ailiz revealed, “I don’t remember anything about the photo, because I was a girl and I didn’t know him, I hadn’t seen him, I just remember that every year we went to the city parades with my mom.” Talking about how she came across this photo, she said, “One day we went to my mother-in-law’s house and I asked her to show me my husband’s photo album from when he was a child and that’s when we discovered the photo.” Ailiz expressed her disbelief over the story that the photo had revealed. “We were totally surprised, we couldn’t believe it, it gave us fear, happiness, many emotions because it is incredible that the photographer in the middle of the parade stopped him right at that moment when I appear looking at him.”

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Trung Nguyen:

In reality, Ailiz first met her husband when she was 17 years old. Ailiz had been seeing young Pedro moving around her town for months, and she was attracted to him too, but she never had the courage to speak to him. Their fate took an auspicious turn when one day Ailiz spotted Pedro sitting on a bench outside the classroom of her Spanish company. “I saw him and he looked at me, at that moment I smiled and I was very embarrassed because I’m not flirty and that was the first time something like this had happened. After 3 days he wrote to me on Facebook.” After weeks of dating each other, Pedro proposed to Ailiz and obviously, she said yes. But now it seems they were never strangers to each other in the first place, for they first met 15 years ago to be precise. Ailiz is currently the director of a Spanish company Yanbal and Pedro is a local school teacher. Destiny had united them long ago when they didn’t even know what love meant. This anecdote of their lives is unlike any plot ever witnessed in a Hollywood romcom, yet a mind-blowing one!