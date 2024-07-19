Woman who missed work to be with dying sister receives strikingly different replies from two bosses

Work is important and professionalism is expected. However, there are certain needs that employees need to prioritize before work. An employer must understand the same and give employees the freedom to put their needs first. A woman named Hillary Zinks (@hillary.zinks) shared an unfortunate incident that took place and how her employers from two different workplaces had striking responses. The woman mentioned that she worked two jobs, one as a main career and one as a side hustle. She added that an event recently took place that caused her to quit her side job and she was baffled at the way her employer handled such a dire situation.

Zinks shared that she received the unfortunate news that her sister was dying when she was on her shift at her career job. “My boss said, ‘Hilary, please go home, do what you need to, whatever. Life is not worth this job.” Zinks was astounded at her manager’s concerning response despite it being her main career job. She mentioned that she immediately left for Las Vegas, Nevada where her sister was. “Even though my sister was dying, I remembered that I had a side job that meant nothing to me,” Zinks recalled. She added that she tried to inform her boss from her side hustle job about her sudden absence and received a horrible response. “Needless to say, I was pissed at the f***ing response,” she exclaimed.

Explaining further, the woman shared a screenshot of the text she sent to her side hustle job’s boss. She mentioned that she would be away because of her sister’s critical condition and wasn’t sure when she’d be back to work. She even apologized for missing her shift. “My supervisor responds, ‘I do understand and I am so sorry for what you’re experiencing. I'm curious to know why you are letting me know 2 hours before your shift?’” Zinks read. “Death does not have a timing, it comes unexpectedly!” she exclaimed to herself. Despite letting her manager know that she had to leave at an odd hour at 1 am, the manager still replied ruthlessly.

She acknowledged her compassion for Zink’s situation but made a note to her that it was going to be an inconvenience. “It is my job to create a positive work environment for all staff,” she wrote. The manager also explained that it would be a tedious task but they would manage without her. “It just makes it hard on the crew that shows up,” she added. Zinks was “fuming” at the response. Though the manager sent her condolences and sympathy, her statement about showing up seemed to agitate the woman.

Zinks responded with a harsh message explaining that she didn’t care if few people had to work harder so they could manage while her sister was dying. She also added in another text that she would proudly like to quit the ignorant and inhumane workplace. Several people supported the woman’s decision and pointed out that side jobs shouldn’t be this problematic. @shearsbyshalece wrote, “Your career boss is amazing, your other boss can suck it. As a former manager, I would have completely understood.” @x4nnie added, “Not their heads** making you feel bad for being with your dying sibling. Disgusting.”

