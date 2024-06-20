Boss lists out things she does and doesn’t care about her employees and it's eye-opening

A great manager is also a great leader. They know how to make their employees feel valued while encouraging them to give their best performance at the same time. Right-minded managers realize that their employees need to feel comfortable and flexible when it comes to working hours. In 2020, when the COVID pandemic crippled most professionals working from home, Megan Witherspoon turned out to be one of the exemplary managers, who proved that she cared for her team. In a LinkedIn post that would warm the hearts of most workers, she rolled out a list of things she “cared” and “did not care” about her employees.

Witherspoon, the vice president of Communications at Altria and a mother of two, started the post by saying that she “doesn’t care” about employees going offline for an hour or two in case they have a doctor’s appointment, even though she “does care” for their kid who is sick. She “does care” if someone’s ailing mom needs their care, but she “doesn’t care” if they have to make up for the time by working between meals, and giving her medications.

“I DO care that a bus driver shortage means you don’t have reliable transportation for your son. I DO NOT care if you need to get back to me in an hour after picking him up from school,” she listed. She “does care” if an employee’s dog is puking all over their rug, but she “doesn’t care” if they need to jump off their call to rush him outside.

Adding to the list, she wrote, “I DO care that you desperately need to get out of your house because you’ve been cooped up far too long. I DO NOT care if you’d like to work from the office for a few days, or from Florida for a week,” plus, “I DO care that you haven’t taken your vacation time, because I know you need a break. I DO NOT care if that means asking for help so you can disconnect without missing a deadline.”

She wrapped up the post with a heartfelt message for her employees, which signified that she actually “cared” for her employees. “I DO care about YOU and the things you care about. I DO care that you deliver quality work and perform at your best. I DO NOT care when, where, or how you get your work done.” The post attracted the attention of more than 104,000 people, becoming viral with over 2200 comments and nearly 8000 reposts.

"I never expected my post to get this much attention—I've had a huge outpouring of support, both from inside my company and on LinkedIn. It's reaffirmed that this matters so much to so many people,” the 42-year-old told Newsweek, adding that the pandemic was a great motivator that prompted her to change. "The pandemic was a huge catalyst for change. Suddenly entire companies went fully remote overnight, and many are still working remotely 18 months later. We've now shown that it's possible to embrace flexibility and still be effective and that it holds benefits to both employer and employee.”

Speaking to Bored Panda, she said that “caring is critical.” For a long time before the pandemic, it was believed that the personal and professional lives were meant to be separate. But soon the trend whittled away into black-and-white conversations. In such a scenario, Witherspoon wanted to bring a shift in her workplace. “Now the personal and the professional are intertwined, and we’ve all felt the benefits of caring for our colleagues, we no longer need to divide ourselves in half when we log into our computers each day,” she pronounced. Witherspoon believes that the work-from-home model is a “win-win” situation for both businesses and their employees.