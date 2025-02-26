Skip to content
American woman humorously questions British husband's tea-making etiquette

"Who's right, me or my British husband?"

A woman drinks tea next to a surprised man

An American woman challenges her British husband's tea etiquette

Representative images via Unsplash
Neha B.
By Neha B.Feb 26, 2025
Neha B.
Tea is something that Britishers have loved for decades. For English people, a cup of tea is associated not only with refreshments but also with a stately vibe. And so, they are extra scrupulous in making the brew. This age-old English custom stirred a debate between Lisa Dallan, who goes by @yorkshirepeach on TikTok, and her husband. Lisa is a Georgian woman who moved from the US to the UK, and her husband’s tea method left her utterly confounded.

In her “tea debate” video, Lisa wrote “Who’s right? Me or my British husband” as the caption. She said in the video that she had just put the water in the kettle and boiled it. But suddenly, her husband asked, “Is the water fresh?” She was puzzled. “Sorry? What do you mean, is it from a stream? I got it from the faucet,” she replied.

Her husband then walked back to the tap, let the water pour for about 30 minutes, then filled the kettle, and re-boiled what he called “fresh water.” So, basically, she had two queries. “Does one need to let the tap run for some time to get fresh water?,” and second, “Does the kettle need to be refilled each time one sets out to boil it?”

via GIPHY

The video became well-liked with nearly 600,000 views and over 4,000 comments. Plus, it was bookmarked by over 500 people. The comments section depicted people’s divided opinions on the “freshwater” and “kettle” debate. While a majority took the husband’s side, others were “Team Lisa."

Image Source: TikTok | @gems3019Image Source: TikTok | @gems3019

@joscott46 said with a chuckle, “He‘s right. You should use fresh water for every cup of tea – honestly!” @bikerbikertiktok said, “Don't worry, us British are a strange bunch. We rinse a perfectly clean glass before we fill it up and drink it!” @imbknstw30u added “He’s right! Boiling water more than once changes the flavor of it!!”

Image Source: TikTok | @kategreenhillImage Source: TikTok | @kategreenhill

@nicoletimmers13, whose mom does the same, commented, “I think it is because the water that comes out right away has been stuck in the pipes so you run it to get rid of the stale water in the pipe.” Explaining the science behind the fresh water, @netty4185 added, “Yes he is right, it's chemistry. Once the kettle boils, the oxygen molecules dance around and make a great cuppa. If you use the same water later on, the taste is not the same. Must be fresh water.”

Image Source: TikTok | @mrsgrover1Image Source: TikTok | @mrsgrover1

@jayoh.kayoh, who is not a Britisher but a German, said she also does the same as Lisa’s husband. Germans might share the Brit’s penchant for a good cuppa, but for Brits, it is something non-compromising. It is no surprise that Lewis Carroll, who was from Victorian England, was so fond of tea that he made the “tea party” a significant part of his novel “ Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.”

According to BBC, 84% of the UK population drinks tea every day and has been drinking it for over 350 years. While the English use a kettle to brew tea, the Americans prefer to microwave it.

via GIPHY

However, when the matter concerns “fresh water,” it seems even Britishers are unaware of the full details. “I’m British. I suspect this is a hangover from years ago when we had lead pipes,” explained @neilbell499 in a comment. But the TikToker is not incorrect.

According to Pollution Issues, until around about 1970, British houses consisted of Roman lead pipes and water tanks. With time, the lead pipes began to become obsolete as people were afraid the water would be contaminated. But this didn’t entirely solve the problem. If someone today lives in a house built before the 1970s, it may be that they still have lead pipes, dark grey, thicker than copper, plastic, or steel. This clearly explains why Lisa’s husband did what he did with the kettle water.

via GIPHY

But still, some TikTokers preferred to see the video as a comical flick. Most of them reacted with hilarious quips that left the comments section in stitches. “Those who are on a water meter do not do this,” remarked @sameold2323 with dozens of laughing emojis. @thingies3_d added, “You can’t boil water twice and make a decent brew.”

@yorkshirepeach

🤯#americanintheuk who is doing this now?!? 👀

You can follow Yorkshire Peach on TikTok for more videos about the contrasting cultures of Britain and America.

This article originally appeared last year.

