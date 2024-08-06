Ardent Beatles fan shared a message for Paul McCartney. 60 years later, he replied.

During the span of his music career, billions of fans might have cheered and declared their love for iconic Beatles musician Paul McCartney. But for one woman, the luck turned after a clip of hers from 1964 resurfaced on social media. In May 2024, the 82-year-old singer-songwriter posted a part of this vintage clip and made it extra special by adding to it his response to the fan. The fan was a woman named Adrienne who stood out among a crowd in the clip.

"Paul McCartney, if you are listening, Adrienne from Brooklyn loves you with all her heart," Adrienne cheered on the mike in the vintage clip. Almost 60 years later, McCartney responded to her saying, "Hey, Adrienne. Listen, it's Paul. I saw your video. I'm in Brooklyn now. I'm in New York. I finally got here. We got an exhibition, a photo exhibition. Come along and see it." The musician was referring to “Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm,” an archival presentation exhibited at the Brooklyn Museum from May 3 to August 18.

According to the museum's website, the exhibition features more than 250 photographs captured by McCartney on his Pentax camera during the "frenzy of Beatlemania in 1963–64, when the band’s first U.S. tour skyrocketed them to superstardom." On Instagram, the museum addressed Adrienne and wrote, "And Adrienne from Brooklyn, if you are listening, Paul McCartney from Liverpool loves you too."

Not long after, the vintage clip circulated on social media and people were curious to solve the “Adrienne from Brooklyn” mystery. Who exactly is this Adrienne and where is she now? Rolling Stone magazine provided a lead, revealing the true identity of this “Adrienne from Brooklyn.” The magazine stated that the woman was most probably Adrienne D’Onofrio, a Staten Island mom.

Soon enough, the full 1964 clip was surfaced on the internet. In this clip, the teen Adrienne said, “I love the Beatles and I’ll always love ’em, even when I’m 105 and an old grandmother.” The now-viral video was shot by CBS News in 1964, when the Beatles visited the United States for the very first time. It was subsequently featured in Ron Howard’s 2016 documentary “Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years.”

As the report revealed, Adrienne passed away in 1992, and sadly couldn’t receive McCartney’s message to her, but her children, including retired cop John D’Onofrio and Nicole D’Onofrio Panepinto, said that they were well aware of her obsession with the rock-n-roll.

After Adrienne’s death, as John and Nicole rummaged through her stuff, they discovered old Beatles records from her closet, the only records she would play around the house. One of the records, John recollected, had “Adrienne and Paul” scribbled on the sleeve, with a heart doodled around it. Adrienne had also gifted Beatles commemorative coins to her niece, celebrating the band’s 1974 trip to the US. If she could hear McCartney’s message, she would, of course, be ecstatic right now.