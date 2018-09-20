Men kept mistaking her kindness for flirting, so she asked the internet for advice. It delivered.

Reddit user XochiquetzalRose is having such a problem with men misinterpreting hr kindness for flirting, she asked the online forum for help:

I work at a grocery store. I have excellent customer service and im really empathetic. Im kind and i try to make every 30 second - 5 minute interaction with a person a good experience for them…

I'm starting to feel a little upset though because some of my regular men... older, sick, sad... have become too comfortable with me. They needed a kind ear but now they seem to feel it means more. They make comments about going out, or do i have a boyfriend or “nothing sexual” but…”can we be friends, can i have your number?” When i know the “nothing sexual” isn’t their true intention.

It hurts my feelings because, can't i just be kind? Can't we just be humans in this together? Why must it turn down that path...

Do any of you experience these sort of interactions? I don't want to close myself off from being an empathetic person, but the way the tides have been turning... it's becoming exhausting.