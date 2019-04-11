Recently on GOOD
Democratic star Stacy Abrams was recently $200,000 in debt and wants to end the stigma others face over financial insecurity. “Being poor, being in debt, having fewer resources than others does not make you less.”
A Democratic freshman just exposed Betsy DeVos' literacy hypocrisy to her face. And it was beautiful. DeVos’ wants massive cuts to programs that teach children to read.
Elizabeth Warren’s revolutionary new tax plan would make huge corporations finally pay their fair share. You pay your taxes. Shouldn’t they?
Stunned John Kerry reacts to perhaps the dumbest series of questions ever asked by a GOP representative. He should get a fourth Purple Heart for surviving that onslaught of stupidity.
'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke releases photos of herself after emergency brain surgery for two aneurysms. Emelia Clarke survived two aneurysms in two years.
This woman bought 204 pairs of shoes and donated them to Nebraska flood victims. “This is just part of being a human being.”
