Baseball star Bryce Harper steps up as wingman and helps a young fan ask a girl to prom

Ask any Philadelphia Phillies fan what Bryce Harper means to the team and chances are they would not stop talking about his immense impact on the field. Harper's dedication and undying passion for the game make him a favorite among the fans. The designated hitter has now pitched in with another vital contribution, but this time, off the field. The 31-year-old has stepped in as a wingman for a teenager and has helped him bag a prom date, reported PEOPLE.

Image Source: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies warms up before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on May 27, 2024, in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

For high-school teen Jake Portella, securing a date for his upcoming prom was of utmost priority. It was at that moment he decided to ask for Harper's help to pitch in for this special task. The Phillies slugger took this initiative a notch ahead as he accompanied the teenager to his date's house and straightforwardly asked her out for the special occasion on his behalf.

Image Source: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park on April 14, 2024, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

In an Instagram video uploaded by Portella (@jportella10), he and Harper are seen standing in front of Guilia Leonetti's house, his prom date. As soon as Guilia steps out of her house to meet her friend, she is surprised by the presence of the tall Phillies baseman at her doorstep. As the video progresses, Harper says, "Hey, Giulia." The girl is captured standing there awestruck with her hands covering her mouth. Harper goes ahead and says, "Jake wants to ask you to prom, so I thought I’d help him out and see if you wanted to go to prom with him. So, will you go to prom with him?"

The girl, still excited at the sight of the baseball player, immediately replies with a "Yes." Soon, we see the young woman receive a warm hug from the Phillies star. Even her dad is spotted coming out of the house to witness the wholesome moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NJ.com (@njdotcom)

Talking about how he managed to get the Phillies star on board, Portella, a senior at Haddonfield Memorial High School, fondly recalled that he simply knocked on Harper's door and asked for help in nailing the promposal. He told The Phantastic Sports Show on FOX 29, "I knocked on his door, he seemed cool with it at first, then he was like ‘can I get your email so we can plan this out?’ and as I was leaving he was like ‘why don’t we do this right now'."

On the other hand, Portella's prom date Guilia was over the moon after being surprised by her hero. In an interview with 6abc Philadelphia, the New Jersey high schooler talked about how she is a big fan of the Phillies team and was starstruck after seeing Harper. "Immediate tears as soon as I saw Bryce. I just love him," she shared.

The Instagram video has been viewed over 126,000 times and has received over 1500 likes. Fellow users have commended Harper for his efforts in the comment section. @paps10 wrote, "The dad coming right in with no regard for the boyfriend!" @gym_junkie64 added, "That’s pretty darn awesome! Marry this kid!"