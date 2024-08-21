Bears kept stealing honey from beekeeper's farm. So he let them steal but used it to his advantage

Everyone who has read "Winnie The Pooh" books and watched films or series based on the beloved fictional character knows about its endless appetite for honey. Like Pooh, bears usually love honey. They raid beehives, consume a lot of honey for calories, and chomp down even the bees for protein. However, in 2019, a bizarre pack of bears unfolded on a Turkish beekeeper’s farm. Every day, the bears would raid his honeypots, squeeze out all the honey, and create a mess in the hives. So, he adopted a clever way to use these bears for a little honey-related research, as reported by the Turkish outlet DHA.

In 2019, when this incident came to public attention, Ibrahim Sedef was a Trabzon Metropolitan Municipality Council Member, agricultural engineer, and beekeeper in the Sürmene district of Trabzon, north-east of Ankara on Turkey’s Black Sea coast. During this time, he was struggling to protect his farm from these lickerish bears. He tried several things to keep them away. For instance, he fixed metal cages around the hives. He even tried various food decoys like keeping apples, bread, fruit, and honey to prevent the bears from intruding into the hives.

“I put outside several kinds of bread,” Sedef told Turkish paper Hürriyet. “For instance, there’s a kind of Trabzon-style bran bread prepared with whole wheat. It has always been their first choice among different breads. Their second choice is the sourdough bread, and their last choice is the bread bought from the market.” He also realized that these bears liked eating hazelnuts. But despite this buffet of snacks, the bears didn’t seem satisfied, for they always ended up invading the honeycombs.

Over three years, Sedef estimated that he had lost more than $10,000 worth of honey, per The Guardian. Fed up by these hoggish creatures, the beekeeper came up with an idea. He installed photo-trap cameras on the farm and decided to turn these honey-craving beasts into honey-tasting animals. So, he set up four bowls containing different types of honey in trays on a table. The bowls included flower honey, chestnut honey, Anzer honey, and cherry jam honey. After the equipment was set in place, he waited and watched to see which honey the bears preferred the most.

After examining a few snapshots from the camera, he noticed that the bears’ first choice was the world-famous Anzer honey, which is one of the most expensive honey in the world, according to The Guardian. It is produced from the nectar of 90 flowers that grow only in the mountains of the Anzer plateau. According to Bored Panda, 2 pounds of Anzer honey costs around $300. Clearly, the bears had an expensive taste. Added to it, the bears didn’t even touch the cherry jam honey, which was the least expensive. "Kocaoğlan really knows his taste. He starts with the Anzer honey every time, and does not even look at the jam," he told DHA.

Despite the harm they did to his hives and bee farm, Sedef felt compassionate towards his ravenous guests, he said, per The Guardian. “Despite all this, when I see the footage, I forget all the harm they have done to me, and love them.”

