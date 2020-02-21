GOOD

BJ Novak provided proof that Cadbury eggs were shrinking in size back in 2007

According to Investopedia, skrinkflation is "is the practice of reducing the size of a product while maintaining its sticker price. Raising the price per given amount is a strategy employed by companies, mainly in the food and beverage industries, to stealthily boost profit margins."

We experience this every day when we look at products we've bought for years and become suspicious that they're getting smaller.

Easter candy hoarder and actor, B.J. Novak, ("The Office," "Inglorious Basterds"), noticed something fishy about the size of Cadbury Eggs and brought them to Conan O'Brien's attention back in 2007 in this hilarious clip.

Hero strikes panic into the hearts of phone scammers after he reveals their identities and location

via Jim Browing / YouTube

Jim Browning is a YouTuber from the UK who has an amazing ability to catch scammers in the act.

In this video, he responds to a scam email claiming he bought a laptop by breaking into the scammer's computer. In the process he uncovers where the scammers work, their banking information, and even their personal identities.

"I got an 'invoice' email telling me that I had paid for a $3800 laptop," Browning writes on his YouTube page. "No links... just a phone number. It's a real shame that these scammers emailed me because I was able to find out exactly who they were and where the were."

Owner of a pet rescue live streams herself tracking down the woman who stole her car

HG B / YouTube

Danielle Reno of Missouri left her car running and it was stolen by thieves. But she wasn't going to let her car go so easily.

For 48 hours this owner of a pet rescue tracked the charges being made on her credit card. Ultimately, she found her car at a local Applebee's, and then went after the thieves.

A disturbing new survey says 8 million people have used crowdfunding to cover medical costs

via National Nurses United/Twitter

An estimated eight million people in the U.S. have started a crowdfunding campaign to help pay for their own or a member of their household's healthcare costs, according to a survey released Wednesday.

The poll, which was conducted by the National Opinion Research Center (NORC) at the University of Chicago, also found that in addition to the millions who have launched crowdfunding efforts for themselves or a member of their household, at least 12 million more Americans have started crowdfunding efforts for someone else.

