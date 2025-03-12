Study shows simply eating an orange lowers depression, changes diets and improves people's moods

A new scientific finding is revealing that your mood could be influenced by what you eat. No, it’s not showing the stereotypical ice cream or pizza helping a person through a break-up like in the movies (although, anecdotally, it could help a person in a funk). It’s showing that eating citrus fruits could help prevent bouts of depression.
A Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School study is showing that eating citrus fruits promotes the bacteria in the human to produce the neurotransmitters serotonin and dopamine. These neurotransmitters are used to help elevate and moderate a person’s mood. The results are such that they say that eating a medium-sized orange per day could help reduce the risk of depression by 20%.
“The effect seems to be specific to citrus,” said Raaj Mehta, the study’s author, to the Harvard Gazette. “When we look at people’s total fruit or vegetable consumption, or at other individual fruits such as apples or bananas, we don’t see any relationship between intake and risk of depression.”
Research found that citrus fruits increased the production of the gut bacteria Faecalibacterium prausnitzii (F. prausnitzii). F. prausnitzii in turn would encourage the body to produce more serotonin and dopamine. Part of the study found in the stool samples of participants that didn’t suffer depression contained traces of F. prausnitzii, and citrus was recorded as a regular part of those participants’ diets.
It should be noted, as Mehta mentioned, that this could help prevent depression, not treat it. Further research needs to be made to make this conclusion more concrete, and it should be stressed that those who suffer from clinical depression should still seek professional help and possible medication to manage it.
In terms of what you can eat to help keep your spirits up, several dieticians, including ones from the Mayo Clinic, CNBC, and Kaiser Permanente have some suggestions. Regarding serotonin and dopamine, other citrus foods include grapefruit, lemons, and limes. Food rich in vitamin B and tryptophan can also increase serotonin levels. These include foods like dark chocolate, oats, and turkey. Fish, tofu, and lentils can also promote dopamine production.
Foods such as barley, grapes, and broccoli can increase melatonin production which can help people sleep better. Fish like salmon and sardines contain omega-3 fatty acids which have been shown to influence a person’s mood. Eating eggs, bananas, and beans promote production of oxytocin, the “bonding” hormone that makes a person feel more socially connected. Endorphins can also boost your mood, and are typically released after intense exercise. However, you can also promote endorphin production by eating strawberries and spicy foods as well.
While food can certainly influence your mood, if you are suffering from depression, you may need to seek professional guidance. If you believe you’re suffering from clinical depression, talk with your doctor to see what options are available to you. If you don’t know where to start, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has a website that could help you get started.
There is hope and help out there if you suffer from depression.Photo credit: Canva