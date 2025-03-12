Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Study shows simply eating an orange lowers depression, changes diets and improves people's moods

A medium-sized orange a day could reduce the risk of depression by 20%.

Hand squeezing orange/depressed woman

Eating citrus fruit regularly could reduce the risk of depression.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesMar 12, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

A new scientific finding is revealing that your mood could be influenced by what you eat. No, it’s not showing the stereotypical ice cream or pizza helping a person through a break-up like in the movies (although, anecdotally, it could help a person in a funk). It’s showing that eating citrus fruits could help prevent bouts of depression.

A Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School study is showing that eating citrus fruits promotes the bacteria in the human to produce the neurotransmitters serotonin and dopamine. These neurotransmitters are used to help elevate and moderate a person’s mood. The results are such that they say that eating a medium-sized orange per day could help reduce the risk of depression by 20%.

“The effect seems to be specific to citrus,” said Raaj Mehta, the study’s author, to the Harvard Gazette. “When we look at people’s total fruit or vegetable consumption, or at other individual fruits such as apples or bananas, we don’t see any relationship between intake and risk of depression.”

Research found that citrus fruits increased the production of the gut bacteria Faecalibacterium prausnitzii (F. prausnitzii). F. prausnitzii in turn would encourage the body to produce more serotonin and dopamine. Part of the study found in the stool samples of participants that didn’t suffer depression contained traces of F. prausnitzii, and citrus was recorded as a regular part of those participants’ diets.

It should be noted, as Mehta mentioned, that this could help prevent depression, not treat it. Further research needs to be made to make this conclusion more concrete, and it should be stressed that those who suffer from clinical depression should still seek professional help and possible medication to manage it.

In terms of what you can eat to help keep your spirits up, several dieticians, including ones from the Mayo Clinic, CNBC, and Kaiser Permanente have some suggestions. Regarding serotonin and dopamine, other citrus foods include grapefruit, lemons, and limes. Food rich in vitamin B and tryptophan can also increase serotonin levels. These include foods like dark chocolate, oats, and turkey. Fish, tofu, and lentils can also promote dopamine production.

@dr_teralyn

Reply to @crystaltyreewinte food and mood is a big deal #foodandmood #mood #nutrition #moodboost #holistichealth

Foods such as barley, grapes, and broccoli can increase melatonin production which can help people sleep better. Fish like salmon and sardines contain omega-3 fatty acids which have been shown to influence a person’s mood. Eating eggs, bananas, and beans promote production of oxytocin, the “bonding” hormone that makes a person feel more socially connected. Endorphins can also boost your mood, and are typically released after intense exercise. However, you can also promote endorphin production by eating strawberries and spicy foods as well.

While food can certainly influence your mood, if you are suffering from depression, you may need to seek professional guidance. If you believe you’re suffering from clinical depression, talk with your doctor to see what options are available to you. If you don’t know where to start, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has a website that could help you get started.

Doctor helping depressed patientThere is hope and help out there if you suffer from depression.Photo credit: Canva

citrus fruitsdepressionfoodmental healthneurotransmitters serotoninscientific studydiet

The Latest

A photo of a woman with her fingers in her ears and a photo of a man crying
Health

Man says his girlfriend instantly rejected him after he opened up emotionally

Hand squeezing orange/depressed woman
Health

Study shows simply eating an orange lowers depression, changes diets and improves people's moods

Woman comes up with creative hack to combat obnoxious (and dangerous) LED car headlights
Ideas

Woman comes up with creative hack to combat obnoxious (and dangerous) LED car headlights

More For You

man siting on wooden dock

Grief is an ongoing journey.

Photo by Ante Hamersmit on Unsplash

Therapists reveal a surprising truth about grieving and why being alone might be exactly what you need

One of the many things that unite us in life is that grief, at some point, is inescapable. Whether we lose a loved one to death, experience a breakup, or simply lose touch with a very good friend, it's a spectrum of loss, and, put simply, it's inevitable.

Over the years, many therapists have supported the idea that grief is something that shouldn't be endured in solitude. And while it's true that a sense of community can be important in hard times, there are some people who just need to process much of their grief alone.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tony Evers

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers wants to help constituents with their denied health insurance claims.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

Wisconsin’s governor wants to audit denied health claims by insurance companies

Wisconsin’s governor Tony Evers wants to hold insurance companies accountable and push for initiatives to improve the health care of its citizens. As part of Governor Evers’ state budget plan, he intends on auditing insurance companies when they repeatedly deny claims made by his constituents.

Evers’ 2025–2027 Executive Budget includes sweeping changes in how Wisconsinites access health care. Along with auditing health insurers who frequently deny claims, Evers is pushing to reduce appointment waiting times at medical facilities, eliminate sales tax for over-the-counter medications, prevent surprise medical billing and report unpaid medical debt to collection and credit bureaus, extend postpartum coverage for new mothers and their babies, mental health initiatives, and invest money into hospitals throughout the state to improve health care (especially in rural areas). Those aren’t the only proposals.

Keep ReadingShow less
Researchers are blowing people's minds after sharing the ideal shower length
woman taking a shower
Photo by Laura Marques on Unsplash

Researchers are blowing people's minds after sharing the ideal shower length


Some doctors now believe you should be spending even LESS time in the shower than previously thought. Admittedly, I was already shocked when I found out a while back that the average shower should take only eight minutes. But upon reflection, it made sense. While hot showers can feel relaxing, we obviously need to be conscious of our resources, no matter where we live in the world.

Keep ReadingShow less
A photo of two people look at each other confused, with a Reddit comment pasted on top

People with autism shared things they considered "normal" until neurotypical folks told them otherwise.

Photo credit: Canva, with screenshot of comment by Reddit user sharkboi42069

People with autism share the 5 unique behaviors they thought were 'normal' for everyone

There are lots of behaviors I once thought were universal. For example, I recently learned that not everyone has an internal monologue running through their head all day long—a fact that, frankly, I’m still struggling to process. In a recent viral thread, people with autism shared things they thought were "normal" until a neurotypical told them otherwise. It’s an absorbing read top to bottom, with the responses exploring everything from body language to conversational style to following social rules and etiquette.

One of the top comments on r/AskReddit relates to "maladaptive daydreaming," which Cleveland Clinic describes as a "mental health issue that causes a person to lose themselves in complex daydreams," usually as a "coping mechanism for other mental health conditions or circumstances."

Keep ReadingShow less
A woman depressed and alone, next to an image of a woman sipping coffee by herself

How your perceive your time alone could impact your perception of it.

Photo credit: Canva

Psychologists say calling time alone “me time” instead of “isolation” improves your mood

A new University of Michigan experiment published in Cognition & Emotion is showing that sometimes labels do matter. They have found that people who are experiencing solitude are less lonely when they refer to it as “me-time” rather than “isolation.” They have found that just labeling it as “me-time” improves the person’s perceptions and boosts positive feelings, regardless of where the lonely period is taking place or any activity being done.

In two separate studies, Micaela Rodriguez and Scott W. Campbell examined how “me-time,” “isolation,” and other terms used to describe time alone impacted a person’s emotions, behavior, and perception during their solo experiences. The first study had 500 U.S. adults assigned to one of five labels to describe alone time: me-time, time alone, solitude, being alone, or isolation. Each person’s rating on their assigned term was based on several aspects, including how positive or negative the term itself felt, the perception of that term’s impact on a person’s well-being, and whether the participant would actively seek out or avoid that type of alone time. The participants were also encouraged to share their experiences associated with the term they were assigned. The results revealed significant differences among the terms, with “isolation” being the less desirable and “me-time” being the most sought after, given that the latter time is implied and associated with other terms such as “self-care” and “relaxation” while “isolation” leaned more towards social exclusion.

Keep ReadingShow less
Older couple in bed, woman awake while man asleep

More and more older couples are sleeping in different rooms.

Photo credit: Canva

Older couples share why they happily sleep separately and younger couples are taking note

For many people, having a partner in bed with you is a great way to end your day and go to sleep. Aside from the physical activity, it can be nice to share a warm bed and snuggle up with a person you love to release feel-good chemicals through cuddling, have a second body to help warm up the bed, and feel connected with your partner.

However, many older couples are routinely sleeping independently without any issue. Why is that? Well, many younger folks have gone to Reddit to ask older people why they’ve decided to stay together yet sleep alone with their spouses or partners.

Keep ReadingShow less
Men share 10 biggest green flags they have seen in women and it's eye-opening
Cover Image Source: Left: Pexels | Photo by Leah Newhouse Right: Pexels | Photo by Sam Lion

Men share 10 biggest green flags they have seen in women and it's eye-opening

Representational Image Source - Pexels I Photo by Samson KattRepresentational Image Source - Pexels I Photo by Samson Katt

When we're dating or thinking about starting a relationship, we often look out for subtle cues that speak volumes about a person's character. From good communication skills and a positive outlook to healthy boundaries, some noteworthy traits make a person likable instantly. These traits, also called "green flags," top the list when one is looking for a suitable partner to live their life with. In a Reddit post, u/SealeDrop asked other men on the platform, "What are the biggest green flags in a girl?" Many flocked to the comments section to share what they find the most impressive in a girl that makes them feel she's a keeper. Here are 10 of the best responses.

Keep ReadingShow less
Man can't believe his eyes when old landlord sends him $2,500 check as a ‘share’ after selling home
Representative Image Source: Pexels
Ron Lach

Man can't believe his eyes when old landlord sends him $2,500 check as a ‘share’ after selling home

Doing the right thing isn't always easy. It requires strength, integrity, and sometimes, a lot of effort. An anonymous landlord demonstrated all these qualities with a kind-hearted gesture toward his former tenant, Chris Robarge. Chris was so moved by the surprise that he shared the full story on social media. The uplifting tale left people in tears, with many praising the landlord as someone who truly lives by his values.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | ollyRepresentative Image Source: Pexels | Olly

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025