Bride leaves empty seat for late son but breaks down when she notices who's seated there

An occasion as profound as one’s wedding day is always hoped to be celebrated with special people. Many couples opt for celebrations with their family members and loved ones by their side. Becky and Kelly, too, wished to celebrate their wedding day with their loved ones. However, one special person was missing. Becky’s 19-year-old son Triston had passed away unexpectedly and his mom wanted nothing more than to have him stand by her side on their big day, per BBC News. Kelly knew how his wife’s heart ached for her son so he planned something special that moved everyone.

A woman who goes by "Love Adventured," supposedly the photographer at the event, shared the same on Facebook. A seat was reserved for Triston with a sign that read, “I'm in heaven for your wedding so what shall I do? I'll come down to earth to spend it with you. So save me a seat, just one empty chair. You may not see me but I will be there.” The images also revealed how Becky had pictures of Triston on her wedding bouquet as if she were holding him with her. When the groom realized Triston wouldn’t be there physically as part of the celebration, he thought he should be there in heart and spirit.

It was mentioned that Triston’s heart was transplanted to a man named Jacob Kilby. Kelly invited Jacob over for their wedding day. “I knew about this surprise but nothing prepares you for the beauty of this moment,” she wrote. “Her son couldn’t be here for the wedding day but Becky's groom Kelly Turney, surprised her by flying Jacob up to Alaska to stand in as a groomsman, carrying Triston’s heart,” the photographer explained. “I began planning her surprise with Jacob four to five months earlier. He is an amazing young man,” Kelly recalled.

When Jacob arrived, Kelly stopped the ceremony and introduced his wife to the man for the first time. Becky was astounded at the symbolic gesture. She was moved to tears and she got so emotional that she couldn't stop crying. The bride embraced the young man and what followed were heartfelt moments of nothing but love. She even got a stethoscope to feel Jacob's heart and hear the echo of her son in each beat. The ceremony played out beautifully with Jacob by the couple’s side. Moreover, Becky even got a friend in him and vice-versa. Jacob described his experience as an “unrealistic, heart-warming and incredibly emotional” one.

He and the couple encourage organ donation with their testimony. “We encourage everyone to please become an organ donor. It saves lives and changed ours forever," Kelly remarked. Jacob added, "But overall, it has been all love and two families joining together. Becky and I remain in touch and I am still in Alaska visiting her now." Moved by the gesture, people poured love for the couple and Jacob. Joanne Manadis wrote, “As a mom of a son, the picture of Becky listening to her son's heart inside of Jacob will be a picture I will never forget.” Coonie Woolsey added, “I hope people respond to this and realize what beauty and love a transplant brings.”