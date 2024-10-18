Broke Sylvester Stallone was forced to sell his dog. Then he came for him with his first paycheck

In the 1976 blockbuster “Rocky,” Rocky Balboa’s love interest Adrian, gifts him a bull mastiff named Butkus who would keep him company while he trains for the boxing championship. What few people know is that the dog that played Butkus was in fact Sylvester Stallone's much-loved companion. Before he became a Hollywood star with Rocky’s success, Stallone found himself at a crossroads in life, where he had no choice but to sell his beloved dog for $40 because he couldn’t feed him.

But as soon as he got money in his bank account, Stallone brought his pet back home and paid a whopping $15,000 for him. The “Rambo” actor shared this story from his life in a 2019 episode of The Graham Norton Show, and his fans were left in tears. Stallone revealed that it was one of the most challenging times of his life and he couldn’t feed all three members of his family. So he had to make a decision, even though he didn’t want to let go of the dog despite being broke. It was the mid-1970s, and Stallone was a struggling actor. Although he did bag some films, his roles were mostly uncredited and too insubstantial to be noted by the audience, such as a wedding guest, a random man in a crowd, and a subway thug, as per ABC News. With just about $100 left in his bank account and a pregnant wife to take care of, he decided to part with his dog, but this broke his heart and fuelled his desire for success.

For three days, he sat on a desk in a cheap hotel room and finished off a script that he titled “Rocky.” He submitted the script to several studios, who rejected it right away. Those who agreed to buy it put a condition that Stallone wouldn’t play the protagonist Rocky in the film. Stallone didn’t agree to it, because deep within, he knew that Rocky “was him” and nobody could play this character better.

A few days later, he sold the script to United Artists for $1 million and the first thing he did was to get his dog back. When he reached out to the new owner, the person dismissed his request. Eventually, after persistent begging, he was able to get the bulky pooch back for almost $15,000. At this time, "Rocky’s" filming was still in progress, and hence he requested his director to make space for the canine in the film.

Stallone's dialogue in "Rocky" aptly reflects his dream run from "being broke" to being a star, whose heart carries love for both humans and animals. The character says, “Let me tell you something you already know. The world ain't all sunshine and rainbows. It's a very mean and nasty place and I don't care how tough you are it will beat you to your knees and keep you there permanently if you let it. You, me, or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it ain't about how hard you hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. How much you can take and keep moving forward. That's how winning is done!”