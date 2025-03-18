Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett eviscerates leaf blowers in a hilarious new video

Ugly! Noisy! Unfriendly! And comedy gold.

Cate Blanchett, leaf blowers, Oscars, funny, celebrity

A man holds a leaf blower, Cate Blanchett waves goodbye

Images via Canva and Wikicommons
Elyssa Goodman
By Elyssa GoodmanMar 18, 2025
Elyssa Goodman

See Full Bio

The wonderful Cate Blanchett took to the subway recently to air some grievances, as is wont for guests to do on beloved Instagram and TikTok series and now podcast seriesSubway Takes. Started by comedian Kareem Rahma, Subway Takes invites people from all walks of life to offer a hot take on the subway in often less than two minutes. Topics cover everything from DMs to haircuts to, as of Cate Blanchett’s recent episode, leaf blowers.

The Oscar-winning Blanchett has been making the rounds doing press for her new espionage film Black Bag, also starring Michael Fassbender and directed by Steven Soderbergh. The film, released on March 14, follows Kathryn Woodhouse, a potential spy and traitor played by Blanchett, and her husband, George, also an agent, who “faces the ultimate test of whether to be loyal to his marriage, or his country.”


Blanchett joined Rahma on the subway to discuss her hatred of leaf blowers. “Leaf blowers need to be eradicated from the face of the Earth,” she purrs from behind black-rimmed glasses. “It’s a metaphor for what’s wrong with us as a species,” she continues, always with a sense of humor. “We blow shit from one side of our lawn to the other side, and then the wind is just gonna blow it back.” But it doesn’t stop there–Blanchett continues to rage against the machines for the rest of her episode, and it’s a delightfully human moment for this person who’s such a lauded star.

@subwaytakes

Episode 310: Leaf blowers need to be eradicated from the face of the earth!! Feat Cate Blanchett 🚋🚋🚋🚋🚋 Hosted by @KAREEM RAHMA Created by Kareem Rahma and Andrew Kuo Shot by @Anthony DiMieri and Thomas Kasem Edited by Tyler Christie Associate producer @Ramy #podcast #subway #hottakes #subwaytakes #interview #nyc #opinions #cateblanchett #movies #films #leafblowers

The beauty of Subway Takes lives here, with New Yorkers sharing some of their most controversial opinions alongside other high-profile guests like Tim Walz or Jane Goodall, John C. Reilly or A$AP Ferg. Because of the cheeky-unhinged-outrageous takes of so many guests and the affability of Rahma as a host, Subway Takes has expanded its once-cult following into a social media phenomenon. Rahma only started Subway Takes in 2023, but it quickly skyrocketed in popularity. It’s as down-to-earth as it is totally batty, maybe not unlike New York itself.

Blanchett is known for her glamour and her range of performances, whether it’s in the new spy thriller or in a Sparks music video, but her respected career has never stopped her from at least appearing relatable, which makes her take on leaf blowers all the more entertaining. And, frankly, informative–they cause a ton of environmental pollution, even according to research and policy center Environment America, largely through an excess of carbon dioxide, the primary cause of climate change.

“Not only are they ugly, they’re noise [pollution], your neighbors hate you…they’re really bad for your health, not only your ears,” says an extremely pro-rake Blanchett, who advocates for getting outside and getting some cardio with some good old-fashioned yard work instead. “Make your f*cking kids do it,” she jokes. “I’ll pay my kids two bucks an hour. Okay, three bucks an hour to rake the leaves and make sure their hearts are in good condition.”

It’s a sad day for leaf blower enthusiasts, but a great day for Blanchett, for Subway Takes, and, thereby, for us.

black bagenvironmental pollutionhilarious videoinstagramleafblowersmichael fassbendernew yorksteven soderberghsubway takestiktok

The Latest

art, art installation, gallery, freedom, self expression
Culture

An artist shares how making an effort to understand artwork enables intellectual freedom and self-expression.

sleep hacks, sleep advice, falling asleep, sleep, insomnia, military, military hack, life hacks
Health

Here’s a 4 step military hack that will help you fall asleep in just 2 minutes

Cate Blanchett, leaf blowers, Oscars, funny, celebrity
Culture

Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett eviscerates leaf blowers in a hilarious new video

flirting, dating, sexism, men, women, life hacks
Culture

Woman shares 11 pieces of great advice she got for when men mistake kindness for flirting

More For You

children and parents, millennials, childless millennials, family, birthrate

Childless millennials responded to being called "losers."

Photo credit: Canva

Millennials respond to being called 'losers' for not having kids

People don’t have children for lots of reasons, whether it’s financial, medical, environmental, or even just (gasp!) not being all that good with kids. But a lot of folks can’t comprehend being childless, and sometimes they respond with mockery instead of curiosity or compassion.

One Millennial shared such an insult they read online, and the responses ranged from encouragement to one-liners to the digital equivalent of a middle finger.

Keep ReadingShow less
Young adults wearing headphones stream music from their phones

Redditors debate the "most millennial song" ever.

Photo credit: Canva, with text from screenshots of Reddit threads

What's the 'most millennial' song? Semi-charmed strangers have all-star debate

Can you define an entire generation by a single song? Nah, probably not. But it’s still fun to think in sweeping generalizations, and it’s even more fun to debate nostalgic pop-culture topics. Enter: the Internet, where strangers have been regularly trying to determine, based on raw emotion and zero science, "the most millennial song" ever.

It’s an all-star challenge with a semi-charmed foundation, and the good folks at Reddit have been tossing this one back and forth for years. After scouring numerous threads, I can’t definitively conclude which song best represents the millennials, a group that, according to the Pew Research Center, includes everyone born between the ages of 1981 and 1996. But as a music journalist and card-carrying member of this age demographic, I feel equipped to sort through the hundreds of responses, take note of clear patterns, and select some of the most cogent arguments for one tune or another.

Keep ReadingShow less
Photos of two teenage musicians playing piano and drums

Two teenage virtuosos trolled their high school by playing a bizarre version of Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles" during a talent show.

Photos: Make Weird Music

How two teens trolled talent show with weird cover of Vanessa Carlton's 'A Thousand Miles'

In its original form, Vanessa Carlton’s 2002 hit "A Thousand Miles" is a cinematic pop song about romantic longing, carried by one of the hookiest piano melodies ever written. But here are two other universal truths: Music is a fluid art form built for reinterpretation, and high school generally sucks. In that spirit, a pair of Arizona teenagers performed a bizarre and virtuosic piano-and-drums version of Carlton's classic during their student talent show—part next-level trolling, part act of polite youthful rebellion.

Make Weird Music, a YouTube channel devoted to "shining a light on the world's most creative music," documented the whole tale. (The source makes sense, given that the page is operated by Anthony Garone: a tech ghostwriter, musician, author, and proud father of Gabe, the 17-year-old pianist in question. Gabe's drummer bandmate is best friend Owen Dueck, also 17.) Garone's video actually opens with a home-studio live performance by the duo, and that alone is worth the price of admission: The piece, originally arranged by Brekky Boy's Taylor Davis, opens with a straightforward rendering of the piano melody—before everything goes haywire with dissonance, leading to a heavy jazz-fusion section and other forms of avant-garde chaos, with the original melodies sprinkled in throughout.

Keep ReadingShow less
man and woman hugging each other

Who said people were tired of love stories?

Photo by Candice Picard on Unsplash

Uber driver who gets passengers to open up about their love lives is revealing his secrets

Lupe Zapata has always been a storyteller, fascinated by what makes people tick and, perhaps more importantly, what makes people connect. In college at the University of North Texas, he created a project called "Tell Me a Story" for his film documentary class. The idea was to get "random people to talk about love." Then, it became a "Valentine's tradition" for three years when he worked as a reporter for Big 2 News in Odessa, Texas.

For a time, Lupe was a self-described "journalist without a job." While living in Los Angeles—during the in-between days—he made ends meet by driving for Uber. "I worked as an Uber driver and invited my passengers to share a story as I drove them to their destination." But what continued to grab Lupe the most were stories about romance. So, he started recording these stories—with permission, of course—and turned it into a regular segment on his YouTube channel.

Keep ReadingShow less
folks playing cornhole and kissing

Need love? Join a cornhole league!

Photo credit: SillyPickles.com/Canva

Chicago man romantically matches up singles in 20 cities through his cornhole league

In 2024, Tommy Flaim had a simple mission. All he wanted was a singles cornhole league so folks could have fun playing the bean bag game and maybe find a date to grab a drink with after. After noticing so many women signing up and the lack of men participating, he offered $50 for every referral of a straight man that signs up for his speed-dating cornhole league. Now he has held events in 20 cities across the U.S. and it’s continuing to spread.

Dating culture in the past had most bars and other businesses host a “ladies night” in which women would get special deals and perks since it was presumed that men would likely outnumber women, but Flaim noticed a shift.

Keep ReadingShow less
movie collage

Perfect for that long commute or a lazy Sunday.

Photo credit: 20th Century Fox, Columbia Pictures, United Artists, Miramax Films

5 movies that you can just listen to like a podcast

There are three things that are guaranteed in life: death, taxes, and errands. Whether it’s picking up the kids from soccer, going grocery shopping, folding laundry, or washing dishes, we all have responsibilities and chores we need to do. Many people try to get some enjoyment during these tasks by listening to a podcast or some music, but sometimes a film fan still needs their fix.

Luckily, there are a number of movies you can download onto your device or have on in the background that you can just listen to and enjoy while doing your tasks, without the need to even look at the screen. Here are some of the best movies to “watch” without actually paying attention to the visuals.

Keep ReadingShow less
person holding note beside an ancient tree

Bräutigamseiche, Sept 2014

commons.wikimedia.org

In Germany, find the 500-year-old “Bridegroom Oak,” and you could fall in love.

Nestled in Northern Germany’s Dodau Forest stands a tree with over 130 years of love stories. Known as the “Groom’s Oak” or “Bridegroom Oak,” the tree’s story begins with the forbidden love between a woman named Minna and a chocolatier named Wilhelm. Minna’s father refused to give his blessing for the two to marry, but the star-crossed lovers used the knot in the tree, approximately 9 feet above the ground, to place love letters they wrote to each other. Eventually, Minna's father relented and the two were married right at the tree on June 2, 1891. News of their courtship spread. “Shortly after the wedding, a pub and guesthouse were opened in the nearby forester's lodge,” DHL reported in an article translated from German to English. “Thus, the oak's popularity grew over the years. Many spa guests hiked to the forester's lodge and also visited the [Groom's Oak].”

People began sending their own letters to the tree, and the post office put a ladder there in 1927, Zeit Onlinereported. Eventually the post office created an official address for the tree, putting it on a designated postman’s route. As of 1993, the tree also has its own postal code, and now it receives between 50 and 60 letters every month, hand delivered by postal workers who climb up a ladder now stationed there.

Keep ReadingShow less
Photos of a food delivery worker and a blank CD

A food delivery worker claims that one of their musical 'idols' gave them a copy of their band's unreleased album.

Photo credit: Canva

Food delivery worker says musical 'idol' gave him an amazing tip: The band’s unreleased album

If you’re a food delivery worker, it’s unlikely you’ll ever hand off grub to a revered musician. It’s even less likely that this person will be one of your musical "idols." It’s even more of a long shot if you live in a small town. It’s even more absurd that they’d gift you an unreleased copy of their still-not-formally-announced new album.

But according to one lucky fan, that one-in-a-million dream scenario actually happened.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025