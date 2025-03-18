Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett eviscerates leaf blowers in a hilarious new video

The wonderful Cate Blanchett took to the subway recently to air some grievances, as is wont for guests to do on beloved Instagram and TikTok series and now podcast seriesSubway Takes. Started by comedian Kareem Rahma, Subway Takes invites people from all walks of life to offer a hot take on the subway in often less than two minutes. Topics cover everything from DMs to haircuts to, as of Cate Blanchett’s recent episode, leaf blowers.
The Oscar-winning Blanchett has been making the rounds doing press for her new espionage film Black Bag, also starring Michael Fassbender and directed by Steven Soderbergh. The film, released on March 14, follows Kathryn Woodhouse, a potential spy and traitor played by Blanchett, and her husband, George, also an agent, who “faces the ultimate test of whether to be loyal to his marriage, or his country.”
Blanchett joined Rahma on the subway to discuss her hatred of leaf blowers. “Leaf blowers need to be eradicated from the face of the Earth,” she purrs from behind black-rimmed glasses. “It’s a metaphor for what’s wrong with us as a species,” she continues, always with a sense of humor. “We blow shit from one side of our lawn to the other side, and then the wind is just gonna blow it back.” But it doesn’t stop there–Blanchett continues to rage against the machines for the rest of her episode, and it’s a delightfully human moment for this person who’s such a lauded star.
The beauty of Subway Takes lives here, with New Yorkers sharing some of their most controversial opinions alongside other high-profile guests like Tim Walz or Jane Goodall, John C. Reilly or A$AP Ferg. Because of the cheeky-unhinged-outrageous takes of so many guests and the affability of Rahma as a host, Subway Takes has expanded its once-cult following into a social media phenomenon. Rahma only started Subway Takes in 2023, but it quickly skyrocketed in popularity. It’s as down-to-earth as it is totally batty, maybe not unlike New York itself.
Blanchett is known for her glamour and her range of performances, whether it’s in the new spy thriller or in a Sparks music video, but her respected career has never stopped her from at least appearing relatable, which makes her take on leaf blowers all the more entertaining. And, frankly, informative–they cause a ton of environmental pollution, even according to research and policy center Environment America, largely through an excess of carbon dioxide, the primary cause of climate change.
“Not only are they ugly, they’re noise [pollution], your neighbors hate you…they’re really bad for your health, not only your ears,” says an extremely pro-rake Blanchett, who advocates for getting outside and getting some cardio with some good old-fashioned yard work instead. “Make your f*cking kids do it,” she jokes. “I’ll pay my kids two bucks an hour. Okay, three bucks an hour to rake the leaves and make sure their hearts are in good condition.”
It’s a sad day for leaf blower enthusiasts, but a great day for Blanchett, for Subway Takes, and, thereby, for us.