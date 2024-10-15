Child reporter asks Denzel Washington how to become a 'gangster' — gets life-changing advice instead

Although actors portray gangsters, serial killers, and even terrorists on the silver screen, great artists are always aware of their responsibility towards society. In the 2007 movie “American Gangster,” Denzel Washington portrayed the notorious Harlem crime boss Frank Lucas and was lauded for the performance. But an 8-year-old boy, who watched this film, got influenced by the character and started thinking of ways to become a gangster. But Washington was quick to bring the child back on the right path with sound advice. The interaction between the boy and Washington was captured in a clip that went viral.

Image Source: Denzel Washington arrives at 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

From “Malcolm X” to “Fences,” Washington's roles are mostly inspiring, often accompanied by powerful dialogues. But in “American Gangster,” he played a character who has a darker side. Most things about the real-life criminal and drug lord are fictionalized in the movie, but the little boy took the character way too seriously and got influenced by him.

When the Oscar-winning actor was attending the red carpet at TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival) 2024 for the international premiere of “The Piano Lesson,” he stopped for a while to give interviews to the reporters. That's when Virgin Radio’s Daryn & Deepa’s 8-year-old Kid Reporter, Liam, walked up to him.

Image Source: Denzel Washington, Pauletta Washington, Katia Washington, Malcolm Washington & John Washington promote "The Piano Lesson" at TIFF 2024. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Netflix)

He asked, “Hi, I’m Liam. I’ve heard ‘American Gangster’ is a good movie. How can I be a Canadian gangster?” Taken aback, Washington gave him a piece of serious career advice. “You shouldn’t be a gangster. You’re too smart to be a gangster. What’s your favorite subject?” he asked before giving some options “Mathematics? Science?” Liam nodded and said he loved math and desired to go into the medical field. “It’s better to be a doctor than a gangster. OK? Never want to be a gangster,” Washington said on a serious note. The boy confessed that he didn’t like gangsters, to which the actor added with a chuckle, “I don’t like gangsters either.”

After Washington walked away, the boy was seen cheering with the crowd of reporters. The crowd erupted into applause for Liam, who just received a piece of super-powerful life advice from one of the most acclaimed actors in America and across the globe. “Good job,” one woman exclaimed as Liam was left with a smile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virgin Radio Toronto (@virginradiotoronto)

On Virgin Radio’s Instagram page, the clip has been viewed more than 1.2 million times. Commenting on the clip, user @bradley_blair_osteopath wrote, “He will remember that interaction for the rest of his life.” Reflecting on the paradox between reel-life character Frank Lucas and real-life person Denzel Washington, @robhaze said, “Can’t make Blue Magic without science.”

Image Source: Instagram | @faizonlove

In a later post, radio producer Deepa revealed that this was the first time Liam was sent in to interview a Hollywood movie star, and “he smashed it!” While doing interviews and managing throngs of the crowd around him, he even distributed snacks to other members of the press. Apart from Washington, Selena Gomez also got interviewed by him. She reposted the video and said it was the best interview she had ever done.