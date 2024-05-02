Economics professor's parting letter to students is so inspirational and beautiful

Wisdom imparted by a teacher glows like an eternal flame inside the student’s heart long after the two have physically parted. In a letter posted recently on Reddit, an Economics professor wrote an extremely inspirational parting letter for his students at the end of a semester. The letter is brimming with pearls of wisdom and some beautiful insights on love and life.

Redditor u/NeedleworkerBrave948 uploaded the letter with the caption, "Today I took my last Economics midterm and this note was attached to the back of the exam." The post was shared on r/MadeMeSmile, a Reddit community with over 9.3 million members. Enclosed in the post is the picture of a printed letter that is addressed “Dear students!”

The professor began the letter by congratulating the students for finishing the Econ 2003 course. "This semester has come and gone so quickly I cannot believe the end is already there. I hope you had a great semester," the professor said.

In the following paragraph, the academic outlined some qualities of being a good professor. The letter signified that a good professor is much more than someone knowledgeable, experienced, and smart. A good professor does not merely explain and demonstrate some concepts to their students but is also warm, accessible, and encouraging for each student. “As a professor, I always ask myself how to be a good professor that my students need,” the professor wrote.

In the following lines of the letter, the professor painted some profound and astute insights, while encouraging the students for their intellectual acuity and positive attitude. “In the future, you may forget the specific content you learned in Econ 2003. But I hope you remember the positive attitude conveyed in this course. When you are confronted with challenges in the future, you know tough times don’t last; tough people do. And you keep on fighting. When you further your study, you understand learning is a process and do not look down upon yourself. I hope you to be whoever you want to be. You are unique in the whole world!”

The teacher inspired the students to give their best in the upcoming final exam, sharing a powerful quote about “hard work” that read, “Hard work may not always result in success, but it will never result in regret.” Something to be jotted down on a sticky note!

The eco professor then passed on some bits of wisdom on the topic of “family” by writing that the family is the “most precious gift we are given.” The letter also spoke about the importance of friendship in one’s life. “Even the strongest man needs friends,” said the professor, while emphasizing the significance of love, “I hope you believe in love. If we cease to believe in love, why would we want to live?”

Image Source: Reddit | r/mademesmile

The inspiring letter wrapped with a heartfelt note, enough to bring tears to a student’s eyes. “Life is a journey, and I am the lucky one to company you for part of the trip,” said the professor, adding, “Remember life is a collection of moments. The idea is to have as many good ones as you can. However dark and scary the world might be right now, there will be light! After this semester, when we meet, I am not your professor, but your friend! If you need my help, please let me know. I am always there to help. Best wishes to everyone. I hope everything will become better and better! A big hug.” The letter was signed as “Sunny.”

Image Source: Reddit | u/useful_device_8802

People who read the farewell letter found it touching and inspiring. Teary-eyed, u/something-strange999 commented, “These onions again!! What an amazing note, wise words.” On the other side, u/bored-coder said, “Mr. Sunny sounds like a stand-up guy."