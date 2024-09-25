Dad sitting in crowd had no idea his daughters signed him up for 'BGT' audition. Judges weren't ready for him

Becoming a dad is a life-turning moment for many men. Most of them can go to any extent to make their kids, especially daughters, smile. Until 2022, Nick Edwards worked as a property manager. He was passionate about singing, but years of struggle left him with nothing but shards of broken dreams. Passion faded away and he lost confidence in his singing. Then one day, his two little daughters gave him a surprise like never seen before, and he became a singing sensation. Today, he is dubbed as Britain’s Got Talent’s “Singing Dad."

Loving father, Nick Edwards, melted all our hearts with this gorgeous original song written for his children 🥺 🥰 #BGT pic.twitter.com/14A4aQoe6v — BGT (@BGT) August 13, 2022

The surprise episode unfolded on a set inside Palladium Auditorium, where 'Britain’s Got Talent' was running its 2022 auditions. Nick was sitting as the gogglebox audience, thinking that he was just having a fun day out with his family, but in a series of dramatic events, his life changed. A clip of this surprise episode was posted on the official social media handles of 'Britain’s Got Talent' in April 2022 and has amassed over 14 million views ever since.

The clip opens with the backdrop of BGT’s stage, glinting with flashy lights. The four judges, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and David Walliams, are positioned in front of the main stage. That’s when an old woman steps onto the stage with two little girls walking beside her in matching pink dresses. "Are you joking? That's my mum," Nick can be heard exclaiming in the audience. When asked by the judge, the two girls introduce themselves as four-year-old Cali and three-year-old Savannah.

The little girls say they came to the audition to surprise their dad. Judges gasp and say, “What’s going on?” That’s when Nick’s mom reveals the secret surprise, “Well, Nick doesn’t know anything about it. We are surprising him because we want him to come and sing; he sings a lovely song for the girls.” Engulfed by the hooting of the audience, Nick snaps his ears, presses his lips, and appears choked with tears. He turns towards his wife Catherine as someone behind the camera whispers, “Unbelievable.”

The show’s hosts Ant and Dec shout out to Nick and urge him to come on the stage. He walks to the stage and embraces his daughters in a cute moment. “This is a complete shock to me,” Nick says, looking overwhelmed. The judges ask him to do a quick warm-up and perform the song. In a few moments, Nick is seen standing in front of the microphone, a guitar strapped around his shoulders. After a few nervous huffs, the dad-of-four begins to strum the strings of his guitar and delivers an enthralling performance that makes judges Holden and Donnelly leave the stage for a moment to wipe their tears.

We're not crying, you are! 😭



After one almighty surprise, Nick Edwards warmed our hearts with the most beautiful song for his daughters 🥺



Watch his full #BGT audition here: https://t.co/9S4flRSPSs#BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/UweXrGkkOG — BGT (@BGT) April 16, 2022

Backstage, the hosts are seen wiping their tears too. “There isn’t a dry eye in the auditorium – even Ant & Dec are in tears,” the caption of the YouTube clip read. After the emotional performance, Nick received 'yes' from all four judges, who were clearly awestruck by his heartfelt performance to a track called “Daddy’s Little Girls.” This one performance turned Nick’s life upside down. After the show, he officially released this song as a single, and now travels around the country doing concerts with his band.

People who watched the clip also teared up by the entire episode. Not only it was a lovely surprise, but also a picture of undiscovered talent, life’s passions, and love of family. “He finishes the song and just looks right at his kids and his family like they're the only thing he sees. Hit me hard man, hit me real hard. I'm speechless,” commented @mitstel. @mstmarieprov said with a heart icon, “That pause when the singer stops and the audience is silent, that's when you know everyone felt the same way you did. I love that kind of energy.”