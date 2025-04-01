Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

With glamour and grace, drag artist and community organizer Julie J advocates for change

A star is stands up.

Julie J, club, stand up, NYC, entertainment, drag

Julie J prepares for Stand Up NYC from the DJ booth at club 3 Dollar Bill in Brooklyn.

Elyssa Goodman
Elyssa Goodman
By Elyssa GoodmanApr 01, 2025
Elyssa Goodman

See Full Bio

When Julie J glides into Gran Torino in Brooklyn, she wears a silken headscarf and a Missy Elliott sweatshirt and has Alexis Bittar hoops dangling from her ears. Many might recognize the drag artist, writer, and actress from her journey through the “Bittarverse” over the last year and half, playing the long-suffering Hazel/Jules to Patricia Black’s Upper East Side terror Margeaux in Bittar’s wildly successful social media series. Over the last several years, however, Julie has developed an abiding role as a beloved performer and community organizer in Brooklyn.

As a drag artist, Julie has also been featured by Maybelline, on MSNBC, and in The Washington Post, to name a few. She has received artist fellowships from La MaMa Experimental Theatre. She won Miss Bushwig in 2023 at the country’s largest drag festival of the same name, and Entertainer of the Year at New York’s Glam Awards in 2024, which honors achievements in nightlife performance and programming. Since March 2023, she has been the founder and co-producer, with Aaron Hock, of marathon drag benefit Stand Up NYC, which has since raised over $110,000 for organizations like Advocates for Trans Equality, Black Trans Femmes in the Arts, the Hetrick-Martin Institute, and many others.

Julie J, drag, drag queen, entertainment, stand up NYCOn March 30, Julie J gets organized in the DJ booth before Stand Up NYC begins at 3 Dollar Bill in Brooklyn. Elyssa Goodman

In March 2023, Tennessee governor Bill Lee signed the “Adult Entertainment Act” into law, which made it “a Class A misdemeanor offense for a person to engage in an adult cabaret performance on public property or in a location where the adult cabaret performance could be viewed by a person who is not an adult,” the bill wrote, and “establishe[d] that a second or subsequent such offense is a Class E felony.” “Adult cabaret” was defined “as a performance in a location other than an adult cabaret that features topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest, or similar entertainers, regardless of whether or not performed for consideration.” Because the strokes around “male and female impersonation” were so broad and left undefined, the language also challenged the existence of transgender individuals. “The language is vague enough that it leaves it in the hands of each individual jurisdiction to define what counts as a ‘male or female impersonator,’” Dahron Johnson, of the Tennessee Equality Project, toldThe New York Times. In a cultural moment where transgender individuals and drag artists were (and are still) already fighting for their rights and their lives, many were scared of what this meant for their futures.

That month, Julie J woke up with the urge to do something about it. “There was this electrifying feeling, this fire, that something needs to be done. We need to make something now, we need to put something together, because if we don't do it now, things are going to start getting much worse,” she says when we meet, a few days before the next Stand Up NYC event. “I imagine it's how people feel when they write books or when they decide to run for public office, this feeling of, someone else could do it, but they're not, so I have to do it. This story hasn't been told, so I have to tell it, or people aren't paying attention to this, so I have to make the noise about it.”

Stand Up NYC was born in March 2023 and that single show raised over $25,000 for the ACLU of Tennessee, Black Trans Liberation, and the Trans Formations Project. Several times a year since then, Stand Up NYC gathers together drag artists from across New York to raise money for organizations in need.

Julie J, drag, trans activist, LGTBQ+ rights, Stand Up NYCJulie J in the DJ booth. Elyssa Goodman

It's March 2025 and another Stand Up NYC show is upon us. It’s a little after 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 30 when Julie and Aaron arrive at 3 Dollar Bill in Brooklyn. There’s a long night ahead of them as co-producers of their latest show, which is set to start at 7 p.m. (or thereabouts). In a short black wig and long lashes, Julie’s eyes glimmer. She wears a black cocktail dress and boots, and it’s time to get to work. Julie, who carries herself with an energy and grace not unlike Diahann Carroll or Audrey Hepburn, works on the show’s tech in the DJ booth, carries a ladder, arranges seats, discusses the event with Aaron and co-host Mariyea, and greets everyone who’s volunteering that day with genuine gratitude accompanied by a hug or a loving handshake. She knows people don’t have to show up the way they do.

“Specifically with Stand Up and starting it, I have learned the power of community, of what it means to bring a group of people together for a shared goal,” she says. “In the past, because I come from a theater background, it was kind of separate. It was like, I'm doing a task, or I am expressing myself, and these people are receiving it,” she says. “The more I got involved in community organizing spaces and even had the desire to make an impact, it was like, I can make an impact as an individual, but it's much different when you can have other people with you.”

This is also a lesson she says she’s learned from drag, which itself has a storied tradition of mutual aid and activism that dates back centuries in the U.S., not to mention the rest of the world. “You can try to be a drag queen, drag king, drag thing, alone. It's very hard to do. And I think something that I quickly learned is that, especially in queer spaces, and especially in drag spaces, there's always going to be someone that's like, do you need me to zip you up? Do you need a safety pin? Do you need this? Do you need that?” she says. “And there will always be someone that has it or that can do it. That is not always a shared thing in other spaces.”

Julie J, Stand Up NYC, entertainer, community, dragJulie J poses for pictures prior to the show's start. Elyssa Goodman

Julie’s relationship to community organizing actually starts long before Stand Up NYC, back to growing up in Texas. “My great grandparents grew up in segregation and the Jim Crow South. So, my understanding of life has always been informed by people who have had to prove their humanity or their talent or their ability,” she says. “There was always the expectation of, you need to do well in school. You need to stand up for not only yourself, but for other people who are less fortunate or have less than you do.” Understanding the relationship between civil rights, queer history and activism in college, she was further reminded of her family’s fight for rights as well. “When the opportunity presents itself, it's like my mind and my soul can't help but act on it and can't help but lean into it,” she says.

As a young queer teen, Julie remembers making a point to find other queer teens and let them know she had their backs; she remembers little queer community to speak of beyond that. In college, she found herself shaped by witnessing student activism at Sarah Lawrence College, where she studied Theatre and Literature. “When I got out of college, it was like, well, how can I keep that same momentum going? My mom has always told me, you always want to be of service to people, that's just a part of who you are,” she says. Coming from a family of teachers is also a part of it, she believes–”this kind of lineage of care, of education, of information is ingrained in my personhood,” she says.

This makes me think of an interview Andy Warhol did with Dolly Parton in 1984.

“You could be a great preacher,” he says.
“What do you mean?” Parton says. “I am a great preacher.”

Maybe it’s the same with Julie, I wonder, but with being a teacher. Being a drag artist is not unlike being a teacher, after all. She sees it this way, too. “Especially now, whether we want to or not, [we] are teaching people that gender expansiveness is not to be feared, that it's not something that is rooted in evil,” Julie says. Rather, it’s the opposite. “It's a celebration, it's joy, it's rooted in appreciation…we're teaching how to express joy, how to celebrate individuality.”

Julie J, drag, drag queen, activism, Stand Up NYCJulie J at 3 Dollar Bill before Stand Up NYC begins.Elyssa Goodman

To create space for people to do this onstage and raise funds for charitable organizations in a cultural moment such as this is its own act of radicality and love. Doing all of this for other people as you navigate your own life and a burgeoning career is another matter. And while it's a successful career, it’s not always easy to balance, Julie says: “I think that a lot of a lot of community organizers and activists will relate to this, that there is sometimes a point in time when the the the darkness or the thing that you're fighting so hard against, feels really close, and it feels like you're taking a really big risk doing the things that you're doing.” She continues, “I felt that way about when I spoke at MSNBC. Like, oh gosh, I'm making myself a target for the right-wing media and this side of the world that has no desire to see someone like me in a public place.” But doing Stand Up NYC made her think back to her childhood in Texas, and what she would have wanted then as an openly queer child in Catholic school. “There is someone who is that age now, who is looking to me and is saying, well, if she can do it, then I can, too. And I always have wanted to be the person that younger Julie wanted to look towards.”

Julie’s celebrated turn as Hazel will continue into the immediate future, and in the meantime it’s created opportunities for her at New York Fashion Week, in the upcoming campy Tina Romero horror film Queens of the Dead; and in essay contributions to the forthcoming HarperOne book No Tea, No Shade: Life as a Drag Queen. She also continues to co-produce Sylvester, “The All Black Experimental Drag Variety Show,” with Voxigma Lo and Paris Alexander. The next Stand Up NYC will be June 19. Julie’s solo show, as yet untitled, will run at lauded off-off-Broadway theatre La MaMa in 2026.

“Not that my work has ever been specifically about being a Black trans person, [but] I think I'm more intentional now about making work that just speaks to my human experience. When I'm making work now I'm saying, ‘I am a human being that happens to be x, y and z,’ rather than ‘I am x y and z and and I need to validate my humanity,’” she says. “My humanity is not up for question, that part of it is guaranteed. There are some parts of it that are decorated or that might be more unique than, say, your humanity, but they are just as valid.”

When the lights come up at Stand Up NYC, Julie and co-host Mariyea introduce the show, its mission, and soon, its bevy of performers. Throughout the night there are wild cheers. Money’s thrown and litters the stage like green confetti. People applaud, and at least one wears Julie J merch.

Partway through the evening, the performer Dawn takes the stage with a mix of Chappell Roan songs, and encourages the audience to sing along. The lyrics to “Pink Pony Club” and “Good Luck, Babe!” pour out of mouths. The feeling is of being swathed in joy, in love, in community.

As a writer, I regularly crawl into my own little cave, isolated from people, to do my work. Tonight, though, I understand the word community a little better. Because of Stand Up NYC, we all have the opportunity to know what it looks like, too.

Julie J, stand up NYC, drag, queer spaces, activismJulie J on stage co-hosting Stand Up NYC. Elyssa Goodman

3 dollar bill, club, night club, queer space, Julie J, drag
  

Elyssa Goodman

At the entrance to 3 Dollar Bill

amanda tori meatingcommunity organizercunning stuntdawndragdrag artistjay kaymariyeamaxxx pleasuremiss malicemissmaamshemyster e melnicky oplasmaqhrist almightyshowponiistand up nycuntitled queenlana jaraenightlifeactivismbrooklynperformancejulie j

The Latest

Tom Petty, Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, The Traveling Wilburys
Culture

If The Traveling Wilburys 'reformed,' people say these 5 modern-day rock stars make the cut

people, music, genes, science, research
Science

New study reveals that genes hugely influence what types of music you like

Conan O'Brien, Eddie Murphy, comedians, actors, sketch comedy
Culture

Conan O'Brien says this sketch proves Eddie Murphy is the 'most talented' 'SNL' performer

Senator Cory Booker, portrait and speaking into a microphone
Politics

Cory Booker just made history by destroying a racist milestone that haunted America's past

More For You

As the “glamour girl of press photography” Lisa Larsen captured the truth of humanity
File:Leica M4-P.jpg - Wikimedia Commons
commons.wikimedia.org

As the “glamour girl of press photography” Lisa Larsen captured the truth of humanity

“Women can be good photographers much in the same way that they can become good doctors, good cooks or whatever they choose to be good at,” Lisa Larsen said in the mid-1950s. By that point she had become one of LIFE Magazine’s most successful photojournalists, having already won Magazine Photographer of the Year in 1953. In that time, she became known for her interest in the truth of humanity. “I dislike anything superficial and I especially dislike superficial relationships,” she said in 1954.

Lisa Larsen, née Rothschild, arrived in the U.S. as a Jewish emigre from her native Germany–her family left after Kristallnacht. She was just a teenager at the time, but knew the career path that was right for her. By then, a group of German Jewish photographers had elevated photojournalism as an artform in the U.S. and formed the influential photography agency Black Star, one of Magnum’s greatest competitors. Larsen joined them as a file clerk. She then began her career as a freelance photographer for magazines like The New York Times Magazine, Vogue, Seventeen, Glamour, and more, but she worked at LIFE for a decade beginning in 1949.

Keep ReadingShow less
With a new food truck, Manischewitz shares Jewish food and culture in a fun, accessible way.
Súbor:Chocolate Babka - 31706252800.jpg – Wikipédia
sk.m.wikipedia.org

With a new food truck, Manischewitz shares Jewish food and culture in a fun, accessible way.

When my parents moved from New York to Florida in the 1970s, they sought Jewish comfort food like pastrami, blintzes, kosher hot dogs, and by the 1980s they were able to find it at a place around the corner from our house called Pastrami Club. Such a feat is significantly less possible now. While by the 1930s, Jewish delis numbered some 3,000 in New York alone, there are only a comparative few left today in the city, not to mention around the country in places like Los Angeles, Chicago, and Ann Arbor, among others. What if it was easier to get treats like these, if Jewish food and thereby the culture from which it came was more accessible? After all, Jewish culture is part of American culture, too.

A possible answer to this question comes this week in the form of the new Manischewitz food truck, which begins today in Brooklyn and will be traversing different parts of New York and New Jersey until Passover, when it will close and then reopen the following week. The famous Jewish food brand, which started in Cincinnati in 1888, is rebranding, and the food truck is part of this initiative. Not only did their logo and social media presence get an update, they’ve got merch now, too. With bright orange hues and retro styling, it’s as much an welcoming appreciation of the culture as it is fun and campy–a tote says “schlep,” and a tank top says “man, I shvitz,” for example.

Keep ReadingShow less
writing, hand, man, read, glass, boy, reading, male

Women's prison launches its own newspaper.

pxhere.com

In California, a women’s prison launches its own newspaper by and for incarcerated individuals

Last fall, the Central California Women’s Facility, one of the largest female prisons in California, the U.S., and the world with over 2,000 residents, began its own newspaper, The Paper Trail. Written and edited by people incarcerated within its walls, which includes women, nonbinary, and transgender individuals, The Paper Trail offers commentary, features, and interviews, like stories about what it’s like to go through menopause in prison, a prison Pride Walk, and descriptions of their in-house program discussing prison life with at-risk youth.

Among the paper’s missions, as they write on Instagram, are to “showcase and represent the people who live and work at CCWF,” “to motivate, inspire, encourage change, provide hope and share our lived experience,” and “to highlight changes within these walls, bring awareness to the wider world about what happens here, our accomplishments and our struggles.” Hoping to “represent all communities, cultures and subcultures within the institution. We want to show that CCWF residents care about giving back to society and utilize restorative justice principles to do so,” they continue.

Keep ReadingShow less
Adam Scott, 'Severance', actor, show, funny face, parody

In this hilarious 'Severance' parody, one innie is very disappointed to learn their outie "sucks."

Screenshot from 'Severance' trailer (YouTube) / Photo credit: Canva

This hilarious 'Severance' parody has a clever premise: Your outie makes you cringe

The crux of Severance, the dystopian black-comedy thriller streaming on Apple TV+, is the titular medical procedure, which "severs" the memories of one’s "innie" work self from their off-hours "outie." This essentially results in two different humans, each with potential for a unique personality. It’s not inconceivable that your innie could love jazz (perhaps even "Defiant Jazz") and your outie could only dig hair-metal. The possibilities are endless.

Seemingly branching out from there, content creator Jaden Williams wound up with a hilarious premise: What if your outie was super cringe? In an Instagram sketch titled "When You Realize Your Outie Sucks," he plays two characters: a tie-wearing innie with an initially chipper demeanor that recalls early season one Mark S. (Adam Scott), and a smooth-voiced wellness director reminiscent of Gemma "Ms. Casey" Scout (Dichen Lachman). Just like in the show, where "Ms. Casey" presents the innies with innocuous info about their outies—a way to satiate their curiosity about their other lives—Williams’ counselor character shares a series of simple facts. They just don’t go over well.

Keep ReadingShow less
Conan O'Brien, actor, award, acceptance, Mark Twain Prize

Conan O'Brien thanked the "selfless" Kennedy Center employees during the Mark Twain Prize ceremony.

Photo credit: Screenshot from NBC4 Washington YouTube video, via Netflix

Conan O'Brien salutes 'selfless' Kennedy Center workers while accepting Mark Twain Prize

In the first major event at the Kennedy Center since President Trump's takeover of the cultural institution, Conan O'Brien accepted the 2025 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. And while he showed appreciation to the numerous comedy giants in attendance (including Will Ferrell, Adam Sandler, and David Letterman), the Late Night legend saved a salute for the Kennedy Center employees who've brought these prestigious honors to life.

"A special thanks to all the beautiful people who have worked here at the Kennedy Center for years and who are worried about what the future might bring," he said during his acceptance speech, as shown in footage aired by D.C.-area TV station NBC4 Washington. "My eternal thanks for their selfless devotion to the arts."

Keep ReadingShow less
Jack White and Bill Murray

Jack White and Bill Murray wound up randomly sitting next to each other at an MLB game.

Photo credit: Teresa Sedó, via Wikicommons (Jack White), Bill Murray (Adam Chitayat, via Wikicommons)

Jack White and Bill Murray randomly sat next to each other at a Chicago Cubs game in Japan

Jack White and Bill Murray are two giants of their fields: a revered rock star and comedy legend. They also happen to be among the most visible celebrity baseball fans, regularly turning up at MLB games and having their faces blasted on Jumbotrons. Now their fandom has led them to accidentally break the Internet: They showed up to the same game—in Tokyo—and, in a completely random encounter, wound up sitting next to each other.

The game took place during the March 2025 season-opening series, with the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the Chicago Cubs. (According to ESPN, the MLB called it "the largest standalone international event in its history.") And White was so delighted by the whole thing that he shared some photos and thoughts on Instagram.

Keep ReadingShow less
Photos of Conan O'Brien, Amy Poehler playing Stacy in a '90s 'Late Night' sketch, and Amy Poehler in 2025

Conan O'Brien points to a classic 'Late Night' bit to exemplify Amy Poehler's comedic fearlessness.

Photo credit: Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend YouTube video

Conan O'Brien says this '90s 'Late Night' bit proves Amy Poehler is comedically 'fearless'

For comedy fans of a certain age and taste, first encountering Late Night With Conan O’Brien was something close to a religious experience. The show was filled with surreal and often nonsensical characters that, decades later, still feel like nothing else on television: the Masturbating Bear, the FedEx Pope, Preparation H Raymond, Vomiting Kermit, the revered Triumph the Insult Comic Dog—it’s a long list.

One of the most iconic '90s sketches featured Stacy, the Conan-obsessed younger sister of Late Night sidekick Andy Richter. She was played by soon-to-be comedy giant Amy Poehler, a co-founder of the improv and sketch group Upright Citizens Brigade and the future star of both Saturday Night Live and Parks and Recreation. And every one of her many appearances, starting with the first in 1997, became a hall-of-famer, as Poehler transformed into the very embodiment of hormonal, early-teen awkwardness, oscillating between shy glances at her crush and unrestrained aggression toward her teasing older sibling.

Keep ReadingShow less
San Francisco libraries reveal genius way to support local musicians getting screwed by Spotify
person wearing black and gray jacket in front of bookshelf
Photo by matthew Feeney on Unsplash

San Francisco libraries reveal genius way to support local musicians getting screwed by Spotify

Video may have killed the radio star, but Spotify probably won't bring them back. Not for most musicians, anyway. That's why it's incredibly exciting that the San Francisco Public Library is helping to fill in the gaps for local musicians by actually HIRING them to stream their albums on their own streaming service, Bay Beats.

Bay Beats launched its streaming service site in 2023 and has been expanding its catalogue of musical talent ever since. Any type of music is considered—from folk rock to DIY punk to rap. According to their website, the albums are chosen by "community jurors (Bay Area music influencers) and selected SFPL staff (who) review the submissions and select the albums that will be added to the Bay Beats platform." These jurors include radio DJs, VPs at places like Empire Records, music journalists, fellow musicians, and more.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025