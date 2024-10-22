Ed Sheeran's impromptu serenade to jogger passing by has the internet swooning over

Running is considered the simplest exercise to improve heart health, but a woman's heart literally started beating faster when she ran into someone unexpectedly while jogging. In mid-September 2024, a woman was out for her regular morning run on the sidewalk of a canal when she noticed Ed Sheeran sitting inside a boat. Sheeran also seemed to notice her as he paused the filming of his video and played a love song for the pretty fan. The special moment was captured on camera by Sheeran’s crew, who later posted it on his Instagram page (@teddysphotos).

Ed Sheeran performs onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center on May 11, 2023 in Texas. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo)

Sheeran’s lovely gesture is now inspiring people to get out of their homes and go on a run hoping to catch a glimpse of the "Shape of You" singer. "Was filming a video on the canal today, played a request. If anyone knows the runner lemme know so we can have their POV video for the lols," Sheeran wrote in the caption of the Instagram reel, which has been liked by more than 3 million people. The video shows the jogger whose eyes meet Sheeran’s, before he waves his hand with a “Hi,” followed by the question, ”Any request?”

English singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran smiles on the court before Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final in Boston, Massachusetts. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Winslow Townson)

The woman slows down and says, “Can you do ‘Tenerife Sea’?” Sheeran wholeheartedly accepts the request and starts strumming the strings of his acoustic guitar. Meanwhile, the jogger scoops out her mobile phone from inside the purse and records the singer playing exclusively for her. He keeps on playing and singing, and she keeps on walking side-by-side matching the speed of the boat.

Oblivious of the fact that he’s a music star, Sheeran keeps on performing the song, keeping his eyes on the ardent fan, while his tattooed arm plucks on the instrument’s strings. Once he was finished with the song, he told the runner, “Have a good rest for your run.” She waved goodbye and continued sprinting on the sidewalk.

Later, PEOPLE reported that the runner, who received the spontaneous surprise of a lifetime was a woman named Nikki Atkins. According to the outlet, she posted her version of Sheeran’s video in her Instagram stories tagging @teddyphotos, and writing, “This is why we run girls!” Describing the surreal moment, Nikki spoke on the BBC Breakfast show, saying, it was so unexpected. “In my head, I was thinking like, 'Oh my God, he's actually singing to me. I'm not going to remember this if I don't film it this... I'm going to black out. I'm not going to know what's going on,’” she said, and added, "In that video, it looks so rapid that I pull my phone out, but I was just kind of like, 'Oh my God. Ed Sheeran is singing to [me]. I need to record this.’”

On Instagram, people showered compliments and praises on Sheeran. “Ed Sheeran still acting like he's just a random street musician even though he's the top of the music industry makes me love him even more,” commented @val.dressed.in.pastel. Bollywood star Anil Kapoor also commented on Sheeran’s post with a flurry of heart emojis. Meanwhile, the “Perfect” singer-songwriter gave his fans a pretty wild excuse to go for a run. “Teddyyy I’m running tomorrow, expect you to be there at 8am sharp,” declared an Instagrammer @anggitakputri_.