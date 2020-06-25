GOOD
Culture

Comedian Eric Andre has the perfect explanation for why the 'Cops' TV show was canceled

via Netflix

In the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, America's calls for police reform are louder than ever. So it seemed like the perfect time to make "Cops," a TV show that glorified police arresting people, a thing of the past.

There are two things "Cops" will always be remembered for, the inevitable scene where the police have to arrest someone naked and high AF and the show's reggae theme song, "Bad Boys." The show's laid-back theme song always seemed a little incongruous with the content of the show but that didn't stop both from becoming hits.

In his new Netflix special, "Legalize Everything," comedian Eric Andre did a hilarious chunk on the cancellation of "Cops" and why the show's theme song is pretty inappropriate in retrospect.

Warning: This clip contains explicit language.

