Heartbreaking eulogy by late TV reporter's teen son live on air leaves the internet in tears

Sam Rubin, an entertainment reporter at TV station KTLA in Los Angeles, recently passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 64. The KTLA veteran was famous for his celebrity interviews and was undoubtedly one of the best in his field. Two days after his tragic passing, Rubin's teen son Colby paid him a heartbreaking tribute live on air, leaving the internet in tears. The 16-year-old sat in his father's chair and read the eulogy, narrating how his father left a huge impact on his life.

Image Source: Sam Rubin attends the GRAMMY Gift Lounge during the 65th GRAMMY Awards At Tom's Watch Bar on February 02, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In a YouTube video released by the channel, Colby was spotted sitting alongside his late father's colleagues. After they discussed the legacy of the renowned reporter, Colby was asked if he would want to look into the camera and share the letter he wrote for his dad.

Image Source: KTLA Entertainment Reporter Sam Rubin at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Behind The Scenes Day 2 at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner)

With a slight pause, Colby began, "Hi, Dad. I wrote this under the desk in your cubicle where you used to catch me sleeping." He added, "Only you weren’t there when waking up this time. Dad, I can’t believe you’re gone. You're never going to pick me up from school again. We’ll never get to go biking. We will never argue about food. You won’t be at my wedding."

Image Source: Sam Rubin at Critics' Choice Real TV Awards, portraits by TAP The Artists Project, June 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Bezjian/WireImage for The Artists Project )

Colby held back his tears and continued, "You were the kindest soul, you were the light in every room. I can’t imagine my life without you. You were part of my everything. On the day you died, I hope you heard me say that...You took me to every Scout Boy meeting, to every therapy session." Narrating an anecdote, the teen said, “I remember on a Boy Scout trip, I was the only kid in our group who didn’t have a kayak and partner and you were there for me," adding how his dad always supported him.

He then shared a screenshot of his conversation with his father after he received negative feedback for a performance during his school play. The chats showed Rubin telling Colby who wanted to back out, “Ignore the noise. You will get bad reviews for every show." The text eventually ended with an encouraging tone with the father saying, "You have excellent genes. You have every gift. Respect your talent."

Colby was spotted in tears as he read the final part of his eulogy, "You always knew what to say and... you encouraged me and you loved me every day and built me up. I am completely who I am because of you...I had more of a father in 16 years than people have had their entire lives." With gratitude in his heart, the teen said, “Dad, I love you. I am so lost without you. I’ll miss you every day. I hope you know how loved you are.”

After reading the letter, Colby took out a cupcake from his pocket and paid tribute to his late father by eating it. "For you, Dad," he said. Sam Rubin was famous for his cupcake-eating method and had never shied away from showing his audience the "best way" to eat a cupcake. Rubin's untimely death left an impact on renowned celebrities, as well. Guillermo Del Toro, Viola Davis, Tom Hanks and Ryan Reynolds among others offered their condolences on social media.

Even if I was on my 85th interview that day, I was always happy to see Sam. Even if HE was on his 85th interview that day, he always brought genuine kindness, curiosity and an outside the box question. ❤️ — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 10, 2024