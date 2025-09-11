Husband fails at using Photoshop to convince wife not to get bangs, now everyone wants her to

Deciding on a new hairstyle—especially bangs—can cause quite a bit of anxiety. One husband thought he had the perfect plan to discourage his wife from taking the plunge, but his amusing attempt spectacularly backfired.

Reddit user u/rickyk57 took to the subreddit r/PhotoshopRequest with a simple plea: "Please give my wife bangs so she doesn't end up getting them and crying." He hoped that a badly Photoshopped image would convince her not to go through with it. The internet, however, had other plans.

Photoshop pros get in the mix

Reddit's Photoshop pros immediately accepted the challenge, delivering a mix of realistic, flattering, and outright hilarious edits. User u/akashharsana notably took the task seriously, meticulously creating stylish curtain bangs that, to the husband's surprise, looked amazing.

A husband's bad photoshop attempt goes viral Reddit | u/rickyk57

"After researching curtain bangs and learning more about them, here's what I came up with, taking her current hairstyle and hairline into account," they explained.

A Photoshopped image of a woman with her hair styled into fringes and layers Reddit | u/rickyk57

Far from dissuading her, the new look captivated Reddit, prompting enthusiastic support. "She is already so pretty, but she’d be soo pretty with the bangs! I can’t wait for her to have her glow-up," commented u/thrasherchick_9.

Bangs for everyone

Another user, u/Sea-Owl-7646, shared their personal success story: "I used a filter and it convinced me to get bangs. I love them! My entire life I was convinced they'd look terrible on me, but instead, I feel so much more confident and cute!"

A 'dark hair' filter was placed on the woman's picture Reddit | u/brokenfl

Others seized the opportunity to get creative, turning the wife’s photo into humorous extremes—ranging from edgy gothic bangs to celebrity look-alikes. One particularly memorable edit gave her a striking resemblance to Norwegian singer Aurora, amusing commenters even further.

A Photoshopped image of her with with shorter bangs Reddit | u/ProThoughtDesign

Realizing Photoshop might not be enough, the husband then considered clip-on bangs as a safe trial. User u/Undercover_Sloth_123 enthusiastically recommended them, saying, "Okay, so I bought those exact clip-on bangs off Amazon and they are amazing... Plus, they hold up super well to heat. I've curled and straightened them numerous times. 10/10."

Ultimately, what began as a playful effort to deter a haircut became a convincing case for transformation. Given Reddit's enthusiastic response, it seems a salon appointment for bangs might be happening soon.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.