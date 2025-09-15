Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

'Coping' with going bald, they shaved their head and self-esteem surged. The Internet was amazed.

"I was literally watching bundles of insecurities being cut off of me"

balding, bald people, hair styles, self-confidence, shaving your head

Someone decided to shave their balding head and wound up with a massive confidence boost.

Photo credit: Canva, Africa images (cropped, left) / Pexels from pixabay (cropped, right)
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedSep 15, 2025
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio

Not every thinning-haired man can be like Larry David, perhaps the most bald-conscious human on the planet. "I'm very proud of myself, and I'm not proud of myself for a lot of things," he told Jimmy Kimmel with a laugh in 2017. "But I'm very proud of myself for the way I accepted my baldness. It’s the only demonstration of character I've ever displayed in my life."

For many of us, losing our hair is a difficult life change, given that so much of our identity can be wrapped up in physical appearance. "Hair is deeply ingrained into one's self-image, inextricably linked to perceptions of beauty, health, youth, and gender," wrote Yoo Jung Kim, M.D., and Yoo Eun Kim for Psychology Today. "Moreover, hairstyling is also an essential part of many cultural and religious practices. Losing hair can worsen a patient's self-esteem, body image, and sense of distance from their social community."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Balding and "Coping"

For some, the next logical step after going bald is shaving off what's left. One person shared their life-changing experience in the r/bald subreddit, posting before/after photos and, in an uplifting development, receiving a wave of positive feedback about their appearance. (It's the Internet—you never know how people are gonna react.)

"I never realized how insecure I was about my hair until I cut it off," user Zoinkiezz wrote. "I made at least one joke a day about my bald spot or my hairline, just thinking it was funny, until my wife opened my eyes to the fact that I wasn’t joking, i was coping. Between her and all the amazing transformations I saw on this sub, I finally had the courage to face the clippers, and the difference to my confidence was night and day as soon as that first chunk of hair fell off. I was literally watching bundles of insecurities being cut off of me. I really hope that I can pass off that same courage to someone else who is feeling how I felt."

from bald

Bald pics and bold reactions

It’s safe to say the comments—which range from bro-styled pep talk to casual flirting to full-on titillation—only helped. Here’s a sample:

- "You look ten years younger, and much better looking. Not everyone has the luxury of that jawline."

- "I can only imagine how hard it must be to lose part of your identity and self by losing your hair but like everyone else here said you look so much better now. You went from quiet and awkward IT guy to Johnny Sims."

- "You can now be an astronaut, doctor, construction worker, plumber, and pizza delivery guy — all in the same movie!"

- "I thought he looked pretty attractive before, but I actually gasped when I saw his bald pic. I hope he mentally adjusts quickly bc dude is a 10/10 now and deserves to feel like that, too."

- "Dude casually went from middle aged accountant to smokeshow"

- "He went from some old guy from Austin, to Stone Cold Steve Austin."

- "I’m consistently impressed by how many of the dudes on this subreddit gain 2-3 points on the 10 point scale simply by taking the plunge. Looking good, gents."

Zoinkiezz responded, "WOW I am blown away from the positivity on this. Thank you all so much. I truly don’t deserve it."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Kayla Crane, a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT) and the founder of South Denver Therapy, said her husband went through a similar experience. "[He] would also joke about his thinning hair, but I know secretly he was carrying a lot of shame underneath!" Crane says. "I think it can feel like losing part of your identity, and that can really weigh on someone's confidence. When my husband finally shaved his head, his jokes stopped, and you can tell his confidence definitely skyrocketed! I think more men who are insecure should try it. I think you'll feel lighter, freer, and more in control. I wish my husband did it much sooner!"

Of course, some people struggle with balding more than others. But for anyone out there stressing about their next hair move, it's worth reading the wise words of Stuart Heritage, author of the 2024 book Bald: How I Slowly Learned to Not Hate Having No Hair (And You Can Too). Writing for Men's Health, Heritage came up with six things he wishes he'd known before going bald—including, notably, the existence of an unspoken "brotherhood" he'd eventually join. "Men, we’re always told, aren’t natural sharers," he wrote. "We don’t like being vulnerable. But if you put a bald man in a group of other bald men, that all goes away. I’m always surprised at how sweet and sincere men are when they discuss how they went bald. It’s an unexpectedly lovely community."

body imageconfidence boostpositive feedbackhair lossgroomingkindness of strangersattractivenessbeauty standardsself-careself-esteem

The Latest

cat names, cats, pet names, animal names, popular cat names
Animals

Sorry, Milo. You just missed being the number one cat name again.

mars, space, nasa, life, discovery, life on mars,
Science

NASA can't find 'another explanation' for unusual Mars rock formations than ancient life

balding, bald people, hair styles, self-confidence, shaving your head
Culture

'Coping' with going bald, they shaved their head and self-esteem surged. The Internet was amazed.

veterinarian, dog owners, sleep study, dog sleep with owners, pet care tips
Animals

Should you sleep with your dog? Vets share the one thing you must do to keep everyone healthy.

More For You

parkour, viral video, physics, martial arts, Baguazhang, human potential, extreme sports, science explained, inspirational

A man attempts to get out of a deep pit

Zhang Yije

This video of a man defying gravity isn't a camera trick. It's ancient martial arts and physics.

A viral video from the Chinese social media app Xiaohongshu has left millions speechless, showing a man seemingly defying the laws of gravity. In the clip, he stands at the bottom of a 20-foot-deep circular pit with smooth, vertical walls. With no ladder or rope, he starts running in a circle, gaining speed until he’s sprinting horizontally along the wall, climbing higher with each rotation until he gracefully exits at the top.

The man behind the incredible feat is Zhang Yije, a Beijing-based parkour athlete and two-time Guinness World Record holder. The stunt, he explains, isn't a magic trick, but a combination of intense physical skill, modern physics, and ancient martial arts philosophy.

Keep ReadingShow less
parenting, high school, education, humor, viral stories, funny texts, teenagers, life lessons

A young girl holds baby doll in a photo overlayed on image of high school class

Canva

Fake baby assignment in school leads to hilarious student meltdowns

Every so often, high school teacher Andrea Lefebvre unleashes a weekend of hilarious chaos on her students. For a parenting class assignment that first went viral back in 2019, the Chippewa Secondary School educator sends her Grade 11 "Raising Healthy Children" class home with notoriously demanding “Real Care” robot babies.

The goal, she explained, was for students to “apply their learning for the caring for a newborn unit.” These advanced dolls are designed to mimic real infants, crying when they need to be fed, changed, burped, or rocked. They don't have a pause button. The result was a weekend of pure panic for the teens—and a series of desperate texts to their teacher that she later shared online.

Keep ReadingShow less
family reunion, kidnapping survivor, viral stories, social media for good, human memory, China, heartwarming, inspirational stories

Man looks at map

Canva

He was kidnapped at 4. At 37, a map he drew from memory led him back to his mother.

After being kidnapped from his village at just four years old, Li Jingwei grew up with only fragmented memories of his home. He couldn't remember his parents' names or where he came from, but the images of a bamboo grove, a small pond, and a nearby school were etched into his mind.

For 33 years, that was all he had. But in late 2021, inspired by other high-profile family reunions in China, Li decided to take a chance. He sat down and meticulously drew a map of his village entirely from memory. He then posted a video of the map to Douyin (China’s version of TikTok), hoping someone, somewhere, would recognize it.

Keep ReadingShow less
happiest states, u.s. happiness, happiness levels, best places to live, surveys

Wallethub's new report ranks the happiest states in the U.S.

Photo credit: Canva, Thomas Dutour (left, cropped) / videodet from Getty Images (right, cropped)

New report ranks the happiest states in America

Even if you’re desperate for a fresh start, it’s not easy for many Americans to pack up and move to a new state. You might have a stable in-person job that you don’t want to lose. You might have close friends and family that you don’t want to lose touch with. You might not be able to afford to haul your entire life across the country (plus, even if you do find that elusive and affordable beach spot, the cost of living may be way higher in that area). Still, for those with the freedom to pick their next landing spot, it’s worth considering how much happiness you might gain—and specifically how you’d gain it.

Each year, personal finance company Wallethub crunches the numbers to rank all 50 U.S. states by happiness. And there are numerous factors to consider here, all broken down into three core areas ("emotional and physical well-being," "work environment," and "community and environment") using 30 metrics of data from sources like the U.S. Census Bureau and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Keep ReadingShow less
beyonce, kings of leon, sex on fire, beyonce kings of leon cover, beyonce live cover

Beyonce crushed a live version of Kings of Leon's "Sex on Fire" in 2011.

Photo credit: J.ébey via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0, cropped (left) / ceedub13 via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0, cropped (right)

Beyoncé transformed Kings of Leon's 'Sex on Fire' into a smoldering power-ballad in 2011

Beyoncé is one of those rare artists with a David Bowie level of fluidity—flipping through genres like cards in a deck, tailoring them all to fit her unique voice. By 2025, she’s pretty much done it all: mainstream R&B, alternative soul, pop-rap, house music, Afrobeats, the list goes on. She even went country for 2024’s Cowboy Carter, which wound up with 11 Grammy nods—making her the most-nominated artist in the ceremony's history.

The singer also has an abundance of rock chops, as demonstrated by her anthemic cover version of Kings of Leon’s 2008 hit "Sex on Fire." According to Setlist.fm, Beyoncé first tackled the song during a trio of June 2011 shows in France—and she must have enjoyed how those went down; days later, she included the track in her career-spanning set at the British music festival in Glastonbury.

Keep ReadingShow less
cleaning hacks, life hacks, TikTok, kitchen tips, plastic containers, sustainability, zero waste, home hacks

An older woman takes a break from cleaning

Canva

This grandma's 60-second trick for stained plastic containers is a total game-changer

It’s one of the most frustrating kitchen conundrums: the dreaded, orange-stained plastic container that once held spaghetti sauce or chili. No matter how much you scrub, a ghostly tint remains, making the container feel permanently dirty.

But a classic viral video from 2023, shared by TikToker Ariganja (@ariganja), brought a simple, grandma-approved solution to millions.

Keep ReadingShow less
heartwarming, viral stories, TikTok, wedding gift, time capsule, family, love, nostalgia, friendship

An older woman opens a gift

Canva

Her maid of honor gave her a gift she couldn't open for 25 years. The contents were worth the wait.

In 2000, Carri Anne received a wedding shower gift from her maid of honor with a strict instruction written across the top: "Do not open until July 29, 2025." For a quarter of a century, she kept that promise. The small box, sealed with medical tape, traveled the world with her and her husband through his military career, a constant, unopened mystery.

As the 25-year mark approached, her children convinced her to capture the long-awaited unveiling on TikTok. With no idea what to expect, she carefully opened the box, thinking it might contain old photos or a gag gift.

Keep ReadingShow less
girl dad, father daughter, parenting, viral video, TikTok, family, wholesome, relationships

A little girl hugs her dad around the neck

Canva

A little girl told her dad why she'd move out someday. His reaction is every 'girl dad' ever.

For every "girl dad," it's the conversation they know is coming but are never truly ready for. In a classic viral video from 2023, a father got a hilarious and heartwarming preview of that moment, captured perfectly by the family's Ring camera.

The video, shared on TikTok by mom Melly Garcia (@melly.garcia22), shows her husband and their young daughter quietly coloring together. Out of the blue, the little girl poses a profound question: "Are you sad that when I am an adult, I am not gonna be here anymore?"

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025