How a group of Japanese business men in suits became a beloved cheerleading squad

In a recent video that’s gone viral, Vallée asks, “Who do you want to be skinny for?” She asks this because, she believes, “No one cares how skinny you are.” The people who do care, she continues, are people you don’t really want to be around anyway–“judgy women that are in the skinny competition” and “a very specific type of man…[who] like[s] women that make themselves smaller and that put a lot of effort to that.”

Some people agreed, and some didn’t. “Our entire society needs a mindset switch, we shouldn’t be focused on how our bodies look, we should be focused on how our bodies function,” one person wrote. “No, literally everyone cares if you’re above a certain size subconsciously. If you’re below a size 42 [a size 10 in the U.S.], sure, it’s all in your head, above… no, everyone has some judgement on you,” another wrote. There’s also the scope of Vallée’s argument to question—are the only people who care really just “judgy women” and that specific type of man, and are such statements dismissive of women with an outsized interest in the male gaze? Are Vallée’s thoughts realistic?

“Within our society and culture today, women’s bodies are objectified and there are weight biases around every corner,” the National Eating Disorder Association shares. “Women who live in larger bodies are labeled with certain undesirable traits and characteristics and are thought of as unhealthy, lazy, and undisciplined.”

Vallée expanded upon this idea herself in Newsweek, adding that "the pressure to conform to unrealistic beauty standards creates a persistent background threat to women's sense of safety and worth," she said. "This generates symptoms such as constant hypervigilance, disconnection from one's body, feelings of unworthiness, isolation, anxiety, and shame." Pressure to conform does come from somewhere. In other videos, she shows how now-beloved films and television shows perpetuated a cultural obsession with thinness, from Clueless to Friends and more.

But maybe the larger point that really matters is moving past the “skinny ideal." Of course it’s important to live a healthy lifestyle, but a healthy body does not look the same on everyone. Some people are naturally skinny, others are not. But skinny is not, and should not, be the standard, Vallée says, as a person who once had her own longstanding relationship to the “skinny ideal” to the point of obsession.

The purpose of asking yourself who you are being skinny for, then, forces you to query why this goal is important to you. Is it for you, and if so why? And if it’s for other people, no matter who they are, maybe it’s time to reframe your thoughts.

Vallée does land at a larger truth, though. “Most people around you are gonna love you for so many other reasons than how skinny you are,” she goes on. “This is my little reminder to decenter beauty and skinniness and to focus on all the other possibilities that you have for your life, all the amazing things you can do with your time.”