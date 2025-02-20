Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

John Cena's response on why he doesn't want kids is resonating with the Gen Z

The wrestler-turned-actor points out two striking reasons why he is not ready to be a parent.

​John Cena poses for a picture with a group of children

John Cena poses for a picture with a group of children

John Cena (Wikicommons)
GOOD Staff
By GOOD StaffFeb 20, 2025
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio

In today’s world, many couples are choosing not to have children or to delay parenthood, exploring different life paths beyond the traditional route of starting a family soon after marriage. WWE star and actor John Cena is among those who’ve openly shared their perspective on this. Cena, who is married to Shay Shariatzadeh, recently explained that he has no plans of having kids anytime soon. Speaking to the Tribune, the actor opened up about his views on parenthood during an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, explaining that the demands of parenting are significant, and he’s not ready to take that on.

Cena expressed that he values the freedom to explore life and has a deep curiosity about the world, saying he didn’t want to be forced to choose between personal exploration and raising a child. “My biggest fear is, as someone who's driven—many times stubborn, and selfish—I try to approach the world with kindness and curiosity, but I don't think I'm personally ready, nor will I ever be, to invest the time it needs to be a great parent because I want to live life for all it is,” Cena shared. He added that he and his wife have had thoughtful discussions about the subject to ensure they are on the same page. Cena highlighted that the responsibility of parenthood should be taken seriously and that it’s better to be prepared than to take it on unready.

The actor's two poignant reasons resonate with many in the younger generation. Undoubtedly, parenthood brings a whole new level of responsibility, and it's not easy for everyone to embrace. Cena echoed the thoughts of many Gen Z, as he pointed out that there is still much he wishes to do in life. “I still have a lot to do. And I still want to do a lot. I have a wonderful partner I do it with. We've had open conversations about this. We share the same values,” he remarked. The fighter also shared that he was adamant on his decision from his teenage years, per Complex. This firm mindset came from a lot of reflection and understanding of what the responsibility of parenthood entails.

He even shared a message about how he responds to criticism for his decision or towards judgmental people and it's a takeaway for younger generations. "[It’s] human nature. We're all judgmental. I'd like to believe that I operate under the construct that everyone's okay living their life," he stressed, emphasizing the need to be comfortable with one's life decisions more than anything or anyone else. He added, "I have a lot of joy and fulfillment in my life. And that's pretty much where I stand on it.” Several people related to the actor's pov and shared that it was a unique yet well-thought perspective. @docrho23 wrote, “I appreciate his honesty. Children are not for everyone. Respect.” @ty_alan_jackson exclaimed, “Know thyself! Especially your strengths and weaknesses.” @glographics added, "More of these conversations, please. I couldn’t agree more. It takes a village to raise a kid, and some of us literally just want to be the village, not the parents."

More than 50% of 18- to 34-year-olds say they plan to not have children, as per data from research company the Red Bridge, reported New York Post.This article originally appeared last year.

john cenajohn cena kidsjohn cena no kidsjohn cena wife

The Latest

​John Cena poses for a picture with a group of children
Family

John Cena's response on why he doesn't want kids is resonating with the Gen Z

Mark Hamill points to an image of his Luke Skywalker character
Culture

Mark Hamill was asked if Luke Skywalker is gay. His response was perfect.

A photo of two people look at each other confused, with a Reddit comment pasted on top
Health

People with autism share the 5 unique behaviors they thought were 'normal' for everyone

More For You

Elderly couple and a police officer in uniform

A couple struggling with loss had a great idea after seeing someone who looked like their son.

Representative images via Canva

Couple struggled to cope with son's loss. Dad had an idea after spotting cop who looked just like his son.

Police officers are supposed to keep people safe in the streets but some cops go out of their way to help them cope with grief and trauma as well. One such police officer is Jiang Jingwei, who selflessly continued to play the part of a grieving couple's deceased son for more than a decade for a special reason. According to the South China Morning Post, Xia Zhanhai and his wife Liang Qiaoying lost their son after a gas leak in 2003. The couple from the Shanxi province of northern China were affected terribly by their son's death.

Representative Image Source: Chinese senior woman looking outside. (Photo by Pamela Jo McFarlane for Getty Images)A Chinese elderly woman at the window (Image source: Pamela Jo McFarlane for Getty Images)

Keep ReadingShow less
Brother sews incredible prom dress for sister after finding out parents can’t afford one
Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels
alejandro martinez

Brother sews incredible prom dress for sister after finding out parents can’t afford one

Siblings fight over the silliest things, from the last slice of pizza to whose turn it is to take out the trash. But they always have each other's backs. When Maverick Francisco Oyao learned his parents couldn’t afford a prom dress for his sister, Lu Asey, he was disappointed but determined. Maverick decided to make her a beautiful winter ball gown himself. He documented the entire process on Facebook, and it quickly went viral.

Representative Image Source: Pexels I Photo by Genaro ServínRepresentative Image Source: Pexels I Photo by Genaro Servín

Keep ReadingShow less
Sister who had to wait years to adopt brother from foster care surprises him with a trip of a lifetime
Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels
Cottonbro Studio

Sister who had to wait years to adopt brother from foster care surprises him with a trip of a lifetime

In October 2023, Hannah received a phone call that changed her and her little brother's life. After five years of fighting for custody, Hannah was able to adopt her half-brother TJ. So, when TJ appeared in front of her carrying his suitcase, her heart welled up with emotions of a lifetime. Ever since then, these two have been inseparable. Hannah posts about their journey together but one video left the viewers crying.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | cottonbro studioRepresentative Image Source: Pexels | cottonbro studio

Keep ReadingShow less
20-year-old places her son for adoption and gets unexpectedly wholesome surprise from his new family
Cover Image Source: YouTube
@CBS Evening News

20-year-old places her son for adoption and gets unexpectedly wholesome surprise from his new family

Placing a child for adoption is an incredibly tough decision, often driven by love and immense selflessness. Schauna Austin made this decision at the age of 20, knowing she wouldn’t be part of her son’s life. But in an unexpected twist, his adoptive parents chose to include Austin in every important moment of his journey, according to CBS News.

After giving birth to her baby boy, Austin named him Riley and held him for 72 hours straight. "It was perfect. I knew I would have him for a short time, so I made every minute count of it." She added, "I didn't sleep for three days." After the adoption, his name was changed to Steven.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025