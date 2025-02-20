John Cena's response on why he doesn't want kids is resonating with the Gen Z

In today’s world, many couples are choosing not to have children or to delay parenthood, exploring different life paths beyond the traditional route of starting a family soon after marriage. WWE star and actor John Cena is among those who’ve openly shared their perspective on this. Cena, who is married to Shay Shariatzadeh, recently explained that he has no plans of having kids anytime soon. Speaking to the Tribune, the actor opened up about his views on parenthood during an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, explaining that the demands of parenting are significant, and he’s not ready to take that on.
Cena expressed that he values the freedom to explore life and has a deep curiosity about the world, saying he didn’t want to be forced to choose between personal exploration and raising a child. “My biggest fear is, as someone who's driven—many times stubborn, and selfish—I try to approach the world with kindness and curiosity, but I don't think I'm personally ready, nor will I ever be, to invest the time it needs to be a great parent because I want to live life for all it is,” Cena shared. He added that he and his wife have had thoughtful discussions about the subject to ensure they are on the same page. Cena highlighted that the responsibility of parenthood should be taken seriously and that it’s better to be prepared than to take it on unready.
The actor's two poignant reasons resonate with many in the younger generation. Undoubtedly, parenthood brings a whole new level of responsibility, and it's not easy for everyone to embrace. Cena echoed the thoughts of many Gen Z, as he pointed out that there is still much he wishes to do in life. “I still have a lot to do. And I still want to do a lot. I have a wonderful partner I do it with. We've had open conversations about this. We share the same values,” he remarked. The fighter also shared that he was adamant on his decision from his teenage years, per Complex. This firm mindset came from a lot of reflection and understanding of what the responsibility of parenthood entails.
He even shared a message about how he responds to criticism for his decision or towards judgmental people and it's a takeaway for younger generations. "[It’s] human nature. We're all judgmental. I'd like to believe that I operate under the construct that everyone's okay living their life," he stressed, emphasizing the need to be comfortable with one's life decisions more than anything or anyone else. He added, "I have a lot of joy and fulfillment in my life. And that's pretty much where I stand on it.” Several people related to the actor's pov and shared that it was a unique yet well-thought perspective. @docrho23 wrote, “I appreciate his honesty. Children are not for everyone. Respect.” @ty_alan_jackson exclaimed, “Know thyself! Especially your strengths and weaknesses.” @glographics added, "More of these conversations, please. I couldn’t agree more. It takes a village to raise a kid, and some of us literally just want to be the village, not the parents."
More than 50% of 18- to 34-year-olds say they plan to not have children, as per data from research company the Red Bridge, reported New York Post.This article originally appeared last year.