John Cena's response on why he doesn't want kids is resonating with the Gen Z

In the modern world, many couples opt not to have kids or plan them later in their lives. While the traditional pattern is usually to have kids soon after marriage, couples are taking different paths for various reasons. WWE star and actor John Cena shared that he, too, has no plans of having kids any sooner. The athlete, who is married to Shay Shariatzadeh, revealed a very striking opinion about why he and his partner aren’t planning to become parents anytime soon, per Tribune. The actor shared his views at the Club Shay Shay podcast where he pointed out that parenting is a heavy investment and he wasn't ready for it.

Image Source: In this image released on August 15, John Cena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The actor mentioned that he was big on exploring his life and there was a lot more that he was curious to learn. He didn't want to be in a place where he would have to choose between exploring life and being a parent. “My biggest fear is, as someone who's driven—many times stubborn, and selfish—I try to approach the world with kindness and curiosity, but I don't think I'm personally ready, nor will I ever be, to invest the time it needs to be a great parent because I want to live life for all it is,” Cena remarked. He and his wife also had conversations and discussions to ensure they were on the same track with the topic. Cena highlighted that parenting is not easy and it's better to not take the path than to do it unprepared.

Image Source: John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh on August 13, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The actor's two poignant reasons resonate with many in the younger generation. Undoubtedly, parenthood brings a whole new level of responsibility, and it's not easy for everyone to embrace. Cena echoed the thoughts of many Gen Z, as he pointed out that there is still much he wishes to do in life. “I still have a lot to do. And I still want to do a lot. I have a wonderful partner I do it with. We've had open conversations about this. We share the same values,” he remarked. The fighter also shared that he was adamant on his decision from his teenage years, per Complex. This firm mindset came from a lot of reflection and understanding of what the responsibility of parenthood entails.

Image Source: Shay Shariatzadeh and John Cena on January 24, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

He even shared a message about how he responds to criticism for his decision or towards judgmental people and it's a takeaway for younger generations. "[It’s] human nature. We're all judgmental. I'd like to believe that I operate under the construct that everyone's okay living their life," he stressed, emphasizing the need to be comfortable with one's life decisions more than anything or anyone else. He added, "I have a lot of joy and fulfillment in my life. And that's pretty much where I stand on it.” Several people related to the actor's pov and shared that it was a unique yet well-thought perspective. @docrho23 wrote, “I appreciate his honesty. Children are not for everyone. Respect.” @ty_alan_jackson exclaimed, “Know thyself! Especially your strengths and weaknesses.” @glographics added, "More of these conversations, please. I couldn’t agree more. It takes a village to raise a kid, and some of us literally just want to be the village, not the parents."

More than 50% of 18- to 34-year-olds say they plan to not have children, as per data from research company the Red Bridge, reported New York Post.

