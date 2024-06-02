Man visits girlfriend's workplace to surprise her but accidentally creates panic among her coworkers

Psychologists and personality development coaches have frequently emphasized the importance of facial expression, body language, and dressing sense for first impressions. However, what should one do if their resting face and regular outfit cause confusion and trouble for someone else? A man on Reddit, u/elegantshoshon, recently shared a post where he described how he unintentionally created chaos at his girlfriend's workplace when he arrived to surprise her.

The man, 5’11 tall, was wearing a pink and black striped polo shirt, a grey pea coat, and matching grey jeans on that specific day. It was Friday and he had the day off from work, so he decided to surprise his girlfriend at her workplace. He was planning to take her out to lunch during break. He explained that his girlfriend worked at a very large and popular wholesale store that had hotdogs. She had told him beforehand that he could come to see her at work any time and there would be no trouble.

But when he arrived, the receptionist called the manager, and meanwhile, other employees got the impression that he was an important official who had come to fire some of them. “I walked in the front door and walked past the card-checker girl. She did a double-take and asked if I work there. I replied, 'No, I do not. I am here to see an employee, however'." He told her the name and department of his girlfriend. “She sheepishly got her radio and said, 'Management to front entrance; non-emergency'."

A manager walked towards him with a tablet and he explained again why he was there. She then made a call to his girlfriend on the radio. But the girlfriend was nowhere near the radio. Meanwhile, the employees had started to chatter about him, “I apparently kicked the hornet’s nest and I could hear chatter on other employee’s radios,” he described. The employees wondered who he was. Some of them thought he was an auditor and muttered amongst themselves, “Guys, look busy!” The employees were glancing up at him from every corner, making him feel nervous and embarrassed.

At that point, his girlfriend appeared on the scene and heard the commotion happening around. She wrapped up her work and then, they went out to lunch. During lunch, he asked her, "Why there was such a ruckus?” She said that "I dress nicely and I’m very polite which are characteristics of a corporate rep who comes in to fire people.” His girlfriend also told him that his resting face gave the wrong impression to the employees. “I guess I need to smile more,” he wondered.

People came with their different takes on this situation, most of which were super-hilarious. @homewra commented, “Now I'm curious how to dress as nicely to trigger that behavior on random workers... lol!” Another user wrote, “I'm sure all the other employees are going to ask your GF who you are if they saw you two leave together. She should make up a good story for the next time you show up.”

Image Source: Reddit | u/PlatonicOrb

@royal-scale772 recalled an experience, “That's hilarious. I've had similar experiences for the same reasons of my outfit + resting sour face. Externally I look like an authority figure, internally I'm as stern as a golden retriever.” @rickard0 also added his own story, “I drive a silver Crown Vic. The first time I used it to pick up my mom from work, they all thought a police officer came to get her. I am not a police officer.”

Another Redditor, @cdwellsMCMXCVI, shared a similar instance by writing that once his boss was showing him around their new store and the employees mistook him for district manager or higher official. “I was in jeans and a plain blue oxford untucked and sleeves rolled. Looking back I was dressed nicer than some of the district managers I’ve had in the past so I guess I saw her point lol!”