Linguist reveals the origin of Western surnames is eerily similar to how we save phone contacts today

Our world comprises different cultures and different people. Each of them has surnames that have evolved in different ways. Popularly, some names came from professions or the areas where people lived. However, Etymologist Adam Aleksic revealed another theory about Western Last Names. To share a relatable way to understand how the same was initiated, he used the prominent example of how people save names on their phones. His theory, though unique, is interesting and noteworthy and has people impressed with the knowledge. "The craziest thing about having people saved in your phone with descriptive contact information is that this is literally how Western last names have always worked,” Aleksic remarked.

Sharing an example, she flashed a contact saved as “Stephen Landlord,” on the screen. He elaborated and said that up until around the 12th century, people in England were mainly known by first names only. The population began to increase and for record-keeping purposes, people felt the need to distinguish among names and identities. To make understanding the origin of Western surnames easier, Aleksic pointed out 4 ways in which surnames were primarily allocated to people. Starting with “occupational” surnames, as the name suggests, surnames were given based on a person’s job. “If you have contacts in your phone like ‘Leo Finance’ or ‘AJ Plumber,’ it's the same as a person who has the surname ‘Smith,’” the man highlighted.

The next way surnames were allotted was “Toponymic.” In this method, surnames were given based on the place a person came from or the place one met them. Sharing another example, Aleksic said, “If I have a contact ‘Joanna Math Class’ or ‘Raina Minnesota,’ it’s the same as a person having the surname ‘Bush.’” While the two factors are known to be used for surnames, Aleksic shared another way last names were given. The man shockingly revealed that people would get last names even based on their character and actions. Much like we save contacts as “Dylan- Do not answer” or “Steph Stoner,” as Aleksic mentioned, many people gave surnames based on what defined an individual.

Quoting Taylor Swift as a poignant example, her last name could have possibly come from the meaning “swift,” and its close connection with her ancestors. Lastly, the etymologist pointed out that people presently save contacts even with a “relationship descriptor.” According to Aleksic, this is also how people got surnames in the past. “Johnson or Richardson were the sons of John or Richard,” the man suggested. He was careful to highlight how we’re pros at saving contacts and it’s the same way how surnames were possibly given and have been carried by generations.

“We’re all just reinventing this old process in a completely new way,” he exclaimed. People were astounded to learn the fact and quite entertained too. Many looked at their surnames and had mixed reactions about them. @sunny.bugz hilariously wrote, “Forcing my coworkers to become a family because I save them as ‘Kate work,’ ‘Meagen work,’ ‘Prince work.’ You are all related now.” @biancacalascibetta exclaimed, “This is so fascinating. Like ancient hieroglyphics to modern-day emoji, humanity is still the same at its core.” @amandabest33 added, “My last name being ‘Best’ somehow got even better!”

