Man's seemingly obvious “dishwasher hack" is blowing everyone's minds.

No one likes doing the dishes, but the tedious chore is made much easier when using a dishwasher. However, an alarming amount of people have reported that their dishwashers can actually make the job harder because they don't properly fit their dishes.

And thats where Twitter user Mike McLoughlin (@zuroph) comes in.

Back in January, McLoughlin made an observation about his dishwasher that would change the way he does dishes forever. For a decade, the Irishman thought that the bottom rack of his washer simply was too small for his large dinner plates. Then he made an amazing discovery:

The tweet went totally viral, and was shared over 14,000 times. He even tweeted a picture to show just how much he could fit in the dishwasher now that he knows the racks are adjustable:

The “hack” (is it still called a hack if the appliance is doing what it is supposed to be doing?) blew people's minds:

But other people were basically like, “seriously, dude?”

While a group of others tried to one-up McLoughlin with stories of their own:

Okay, go on and check your own dishwasher. You know you want to.

This article originally appeared on 08.16.18

