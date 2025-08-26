How to power your teen's success with the 'Mattering Mindset' in five practical steps

Jennifer Breheny Wallace, New York Times bestselling author and award-winning journalist, is dedicated to creating a positive culture in schools, work, and the community. In a recent article for CNBC make it, she explored the challenge of encouraging children to succeed through positive action, a mattering mindset, instead of fear-based, unnecessary pressures.
Wallace writes, "During my six years of researching hundreds of high-achieving kids, I've found that the real engine behind long-term success is believing that your worth comes from your inherent value and your ability to make a positive impact on the world."
Wanting our children to have every opportunity and all the necessary, available resources stems from a great place. However, offering encouragement and affection solely based on a child meeting specific expectations leads to some concerning problems. This parental impulse 'to do good or else' creates an environment where kids shut down, experience high levels of anxiety, and open themselves to the challenges of depression.
These are 5 ways parents can encourage a "mattering mindset":
Invest time in getting to know them
Father talks with son.Image via Canva - Photo by Portra
Wallace explains, "Become an expert in who they are. What makes them light up? What challenges do they hide? What strengths might others overlook?" The true key to understanding a child takes as much time and energy as required. A 2024 article in Verywell Mind discussed great ways to connect and learn about your children. Using open-ended questions helps promote a positive connection and increases a child's overall well-being. Sharing a little bit of your own experience will help to instill trust and build a stronger bond.
Self-worth is non-negotiable, no matter what
Dad and son sit on the floor flexing muscles.Image via Canva - Photo by Pixelshot
Fostering strong self-esteem can be a challenging process. Understanding and gaining it comes from experience: overcoming failures and learning that what we are is more than any given moment. Wallace writes, "When your child fails — gets cut from the team, bombs a test — remind them their value isn't up for debate." A 2022 study on self-esteem published in Science Direct found that stability and balance were crucial in developing the self-esteem of young adults. This further emphasizes the importance of parents creating a strong and consistent environment for their children to blossom and grow.
Be curious instead of angry and disappointed
"Now I'm intrigued." media4.giphy.com
Every child wants to be appreciated and seen by their parents. If they are having a rough go of it, look for what might be part of the problem. Helping them navigate big and small challenges is far better than just demanding excellence. Wallace states, "When we express anger over a child's performance, it can break the parent-child connection. Curiosity preserves your relationship, and is a gateway to clean fuel." A Times of India article in 2025 examined the damage caused by parents who scold their children. It suggested approaching situations with a level of curiosity and respect helped to nurture trust and form a stronger connection.
Celebrate all the good things
Celebrate the wins.Image via Canva - Photo by Wpadington
Children experience a lot of 'that's wrong' when growing up. It's important to champion and point out the little wins. Wallace writes, "Let them know when their actions make a difference. Whether it's comforting a sibling, brightening a friend's day, or coming up with a clever solution, take the time to remind them that their value goes far beyond their achievements." A 2020 study in Science Daily looked at positive reinforcement by teachers and the effects on their students. The results suggest that praise was a powerful tool that improved student focus by up to 30% as compared to reprimands.
Let them see that you love them
Surprised and happy mother.Image via Canva - Photo by fotostorm
Wallace encourages, "At least once a day, show warmth and affection regardless of performance. Let them know they are just as cherished on a bad day as on a good one." A May 2025 article in The Times reported a study on twins receiving different levels of maternal affection. Results showed that children receiving higher levels of affection became more open-minded, conscientious, and agreeable adults.
General kindness and unconditional support are necessary tools for raising well-rounded and happier children. A simple style that can be implemented immediately by any willing parent. There is no better time to show love and affection than the present.
Female shopper looking for help
21 products that are gaslighting us into thinking they’re essential when they’re not
Some things in life are actually necessary—clean water, decent healthcare, basic human decency. But then there are the things that feel like they’re gaslighting us. The things we’re told we can’t live without, even though we survived just fine before they existed. Things like "smart" fridges, lawn fertilizer services, and yes—whole body deodorant.
Recently, our sister-site Upworthy asked their Facebook audience the question: What's a product or service that feels like it's gaslighting all of us into thinking it's necessary? More than 8,000 responses poured in. The answers were passionate, funny, and surprisingly unified.
Here are 21 products, services, and systems people called out for pretending to be essential—when they might actually be optional, overpriced, or flat-out invented.
Woman applies deodorantCanva
1. Whole body deodorant
"Take a shower," said Shannon H.
“How did we ever manage all those years without it!! 😂😵💫” added Karen R.
Others noted it may help people with medical conditions—but for the average person, it's definitely a marketing creation.
2. Health insurance
It topped the list. Erica L. explained: “My doctor prescribes, the pharmacist issues meds, nurses care for people, surgeons do surgery—Health Insurance stands between health care and patients and says no, exclusively on whether they think it’s financially effective to treat you.”
Important note: Health insurance can provide life-saving access for many—but what people are frustrated by here is the profit-first system, not care itself.
Newlywed leaving the receptionCanva
3. The wedding industry
Multiple people slammed the high cost of modern weddings.
JoElla B. put it plainly: “We spend too much time and money planning one day, and not enough thought on how to blend two lives in a mutually beneficial one.”
Others called out expensive dresses, venues, and pressure to perform for social media.
4. Bottled water
Carole D. said: “Water in plastic bottles! Get a cup!”
While bottled water has value in emergencies, it’s often just filtered tap water—sold for profit in plastic.
5. Baby product overload
“Most baby products,” wrote Kelli O. “They really aren’t as needy and complicated as companies want us to think.”
6. Fabric softener
“It’s bad for clothes, bad for the Earth, bad for the wallet, and totally unnecessary,” said Gail H.
Some experts agree—many softeners contain chemicals that can reduce fabric lifespan and irritate skin.
A hand reaches out to touch a smart appliance on the wallCanva
7. Smart appliances
“Adding ‘phone controls’ to every appliance instead of making them last as long as they used to,” wrote Sherry S.
When your fridge needs a software update, something’s gone off the rails.
8. Makeup and anti-aging products
“Anything anti-aging,” said Melissa T., “Please just let me age into the gargoyle I was meant to become.”
Others questioned products designed to “fix” eyelashes, eyebrows, pores, and graying hair.
April S. added, “Products that women are convinced they MUST have in order to be ‘beautiful’ and therefore ‘loved.’”
9. Cosmetic surgery
Ron P. called out the industry as a whole. And while body autonomy matters, many commenters questioned whether insecurities are being commodified and sold back to us.
10. Ticketmaster and “convenience fees”
“Let’s go back to waiting in line at a record store,” wrote Nicole C.
Zaida B. added: “Convenience fee for online purchases—then charging $10 more at the actual event.”
A woman shows off her engagement ringCanva
11. Engagement rings
James P. didn’t mince words: “Engagement rings.”
The diamond industry has long been criticized for manufactured scarcity and marketing-fueled necessity.
12. Lawn chemicals and services
“Plant native grasses and you don’t have the pests or need for constant watering,” wrote Jamie B.
Environmental groups have raised similar concerns over runoff and unnecessary pesticide use.
13. AI and generative tech
“This stuff squeezes the lifeblood and individuality out of the human experience,” said Teresa L.
Saskia D. and others echoed skepticism about its necessity, even as many of us are being pushed to use it.
A wreath made of flowers sits on displayCanva
14. Funeral services
Amy W. shared: “My parents both have already paid to have themselves cremated and are very adamant that they do not want anything big done for them. In their words, ‘I won’t care, I’m dead.’”
Of course, some families find comfort in tradition—but the cost and pressure can feel overwhelming and predatory.
15. Rinse and repeat
Amy D. nailed it: “It’s just to sell more. Not even sure you need it at all.”
16. Credit Card Surcharges
Shawn S. took aim at the extra fees popping up at checkout: “That is the cost of doing business and shouldn’t be the burden of the purchaser.”
Many questioned why customers are increasingly being asked to pay extra simply for the convenience of using a card.
17. Constant phone upgrades
“Apple are notorious for releasing the same shit every year,” said Steph S.
Diana H. added, “Needing to upgrade our phones so frequently.”
Built-in obsolescence and marketing cycles drive most of the demand.
A collection of supplementsCanva
18. Vitamins and supplements
“If I took every supplement they say I NEED I wouldn’t need food. Nor could I afford it,” said Tausha L.
19. Fake pockets on women’s pants
Jessica W. said, “I have to buy men’s pants for work because women’s pants would just get torn up too fast!”
Form over function, and then they charge more for it.
20. Disposable everything
“The ‘convenience’ of disposable everything,” said Rick R.
It’s killing the planet—and draining wallets.
21. Tipping
“I’m sick of supplementing for corporations that refuse to pay a living wage,” wrote Susan V.
Tipping culture has evolved into something far removed from its original intent, and for many, it now feels like a burden shifted onto the customer.
The bigger picture
People aren’t saying all these things should vanish tomorrow. But when we start seeing convenience sold as necessity, and insecurity turned into billion-dollar markets, it's worth asking: who benefits from all of this?
And more importantly—who pays?
This article originally appeared earlier this year.