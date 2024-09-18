New Zealand woman rugby player asked King Charles for a hug and he surprised the whole team

The British Royal Family is one of the few surviving monarchies across the globe. While their powers have been reduced over the years, they are much more talked about as compared to ruling clans in other countries. Their duties are now limited to official ceremonies or engagements, as well as, appointing the prime minister of the United Kingdom, among others. They meet new and prominent personalities at these functions but everyone bears in mind the protocol that forbids common people to touch a member of the royal unless they extend a handshake or a hug from their end. But a recent video of King Charles III and the New Zealand women's national rugby union team shows that he doesn't mind hugs, in fact, he loves them.

Image Source: King Charles III meets New Zealand's Black Ferns rugby union team at Buckingham Palace on September 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

At a recent ceremony, King Charles surprised everyone by accepting a spontaneous request for a hug from the team, also known as 'the Black Ferns.' The team was attending a special reception hosted by the King in Buckingham Palace’s Bow Room. In a video posted on The Royal Family Channel (@royalchannel), King Charles said that the hug was “very healing.”

Image Source: King Charles III with New Zealand's Black Ferns rugby union team at Buckingham Palace on September 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"Yeah, we all wanted a hug. But only if it's okay with you," winger Ayesha Leti-I'iga asked King Charles in the clip. Taken aback, the 75-year-old monarch humbly responded, "A hug? Why not!" Clad in their black sports uniform, the team went forward to greet the King with a warm embrace. A player who wasn’t present in the group at the time didn’t want to miss the chance and hence, approached him for a personal hug later. The team was in London for a match with the English team “Red Roses” at the Allianz Stadium, according to PEOPLE.

The hug was not only healing for both parties but was also an icebreaker for further interaction. After the event, King Charles jokingly said to the team that it was "like being flattened by a scrum," as per BBC. People across social media are swooning at the sweet gesture by him and the bold request from the women's squad. “Love how the Black Ferns broke the formalities with such a warm gesture. King Charles looked pleasantly surprised,” commented u/BoobsBlissfulBloom on a video of the royal hug shared in Reddit’s famous group r/MadeMeSmile.

“Break protocol? Why not. Probably the coolest thing he’s ever done,” commented u/littlekatie3, while u/criticallycandid reflected, “Imagine a world where most leaders would accept and give hugs. Where showing emotion or letting your guard down was acceptable and even rewarded. I hope I get to see that world someday!” u/bugsy_mccracken said, “I think that may be his first ever hug. He looks ruddy delighted.”

Image Source: King Charles III visits Aberdeen Town House to meet families on October 17, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

During this warmhearted reception, King Charles also expressed his regret to the Black Ferns as New Zealand had not been included in his overseas tour that he was going to take since his accession with Queen Camilla. "I'm extremely sorry I can't come to New Zealand in later October; it's on doctors' orders," he said, referring to his ongoing treatment for cancer. He was diagnosed with cancer in February this year. "But I hope there will be another excuse [to visit the country] before too long. In the meantime, give my love to New Zealand!"