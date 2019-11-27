GOOD

Muslim group calls for boycott of 2022 Olympics in Beijing because it's 'anathema to the olympic spirit'

Heidi Lux
11.27.19
Olympic Games / Du Baihua

Every four years, the world comes together for the Olympics. We set aside our differences of race, religion, and nationality and are, for a brief moment, just citizens of the world. The event itself says it promotes "peace, friendship and understanding in the world." Now, top Muslim group, Emgage, is saying the location of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Beijing, China, violates the ideals of the Olympics.

Emgage works to increase Muslim American involvement in politics. They held the first Muslim-American presidential forum, and released a report showing a 25% increase in Muslim voters in swing states from 2014 to 2015. Now, they want the U.S. Olympic National Committee to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, saying that the Chinese government has been persecuting Uighur Muslims (ethnically Turkic Muslims).

RELATED: Muslim women protest burkini ban in France swimming pool

In the western province of Xinjiang, over ONE million Uighurs have been incarcerated, while the rest are forced to assimilate as an attempt to remove them FROM their religion. Over half of Xinjiang's population of 25 million are predominantly Muslim ethnic minority groups, the largest of which is the Uighurs.

The Chinese government says the internment camps are job-education centers, and are attempting to curb extremism. The New York Times recently detailed the "coercive nature" of the internment camps. The expose also found "plans to extend restrictions on Islam to other parts of China."

"The Olympic Games are a showcase of what is best of humanity and a celebration of our differences," Emgage CEO Wa'el Alzayat told the Huffington Post. "The mass incarceration of Muslim minorities in China and the intentional attempt to erase their identity are anathema to the Olympic spirit."

"We cannot as Americans participate in good conscience in these Games as long as these concentration camps are operational," Alzayat continued.

RELATED: Athletes are the most important part of the Olympics. Or are they?

The Olympics don't have a great track record when it comes to human rights. In 2016, the Summer Olympics was linked to human rights violations in Rio. A report found that 4,120 people lost their homes to make way for Olympic infrastructure. Police violence and bad labor conditions were among the human rights violations also listed in the report.

Since then, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has put in a reference to the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights in its Host City Contract. However, it won't apply until the 2024 Summer Olympics. Hopefully, the Olympics will finally be able to get a gold medal when it comes to human rights.

olympics beijing china muslims
Culture

Hunger, war and an American dream: One man’s story of overcoming the odds to survive

www.wfpusa.org

This article was produced by the World Food Program USA, which has an ongoing consulting relationship with GOOD | Upworthy. You can read the original article here.


In the early 1990s, Abdi Nor Iftin was a child. Just like other children across the globe, he loved playing outdoors, bickered with his brother and dreamed of being a Hollywood star. Unlike most other children, however, Abdi was starving – simply because he was living in Somalia during a time of drought and civil war.

Abdi lived through the unthinkable, but he was one of the fortunate ones; he survived. Rescued from the brink by perseverance, luck and humanitarian aid, he's now a successful author living in the U.S. with a story he's eager to tell.

"I want the world to know both what I went through and how I was helped," Abdi says. "Maybe then, we can prevent these tragedies from happening again.

Keep Reading Show less
somalia famine world food program usa
Good News

Phoenix is getting rid of its red-light camera system

The fifth-largest city in America is about to drop a traffic enforcement system that many people say is an infringement on civil liberties. By a 5-4 vote, the Phoenix City Council decided to not renew a contract with the company that has installed cameras at 12 different intersections throughout the city.

Since 2009, the camera system has generated more than $7 million in revenue for the city from an estimated 205,000 camera tickets. However, red light camera systems have fallen out of favor in a number of large American cities, including Los Angeles.

Keep Reading Show less
red light camera phoenix taxes arizona los angeles
Politics

Businessman buys $660,000 worth of Nazi 'memorabilia' so it can't be used as propaganda

via Avi Kaner / Twitter and The Hill / Twitter

The basic premise of two Indiana Jones movies was for the hero to track down important historical artifacts to make sure they don't fall into the hands of the Nazis.

A Lebanese man plunked down €600,000 ($660,000) at an auction for the same reason — to ensure that Nazi memorabilia doesn't fall into the hands of far-right groups that could use them as propaganda.

Keep Reading Show less
abdallah chatila nazi auction nazi propaganda european jewish association keren hayesod association CNN Jewish Journal MSNBC hitler auction
Communities

Austria is so sick of Nazis visiting Hitler's birthplace they're turning it into a police station

via Thomas Ledia / Wikimedia Commons

On April 20, 1889 at the Braunau am Inn, in Upper Austria Salzburger located at Vorstadt 15, Alois and Klara Hitler brought a son into the world. They named him Adolph.

Little did they know he would grow up to be one of the greatest forces of evil the world has ever known.

The Hitlers moved out of the Braunau am Inn when Adolph was three, but the three-story butter-colored building still stands. It has been the subject of controversy for seven decades.

via Thomas Ledia / Wikimedia Commons

The building was a meeting place for Nazi loyalists in the 1930s and '40s. After World War II, the building has become an informal pilgrimage site for neo-Nazis and veterans to glorify the murderous dictator.

The building was a thorn in the side to local government and residents to say the least.

RELATED: He photographed Nazi atrocities and buried the negatives. The unearthed images are unforgettable.

For years it was owned by Gerlinde Pommer, a descendant of the original owners. The Austrian government made numerous attempts to purchase it from her, but to no avail. The building has served many purposes, a school, a library, and a makeshift museum.

In 1989, a stone from the building was inscribed with:

"For Peace, Freedom

and Democracy.

Never Again Fascism.

Millions of Dead Remind [us]."

via Jo Oh / Wikimedia Commons

For three decades it was home to an organization that offered support and integration assistance for disabled people. But in 2011, the organization vacated the property because Pommer refused to bring it up to code.

RELATED: 'High Castle' producers destroyed every swastika used on the show and the video is oh-so satisfying

In 2017, the fight between the government and Pommer ended with it seizing the property. Authorities said it would get a "thorough architectural remodeling is necessary to permanently prevent the recognition and the symbolism of the building."

Now, the government intends to turn it into a police station which will surely deter any neo-Nazis from hanging around the building.

Austria has strict anti-Nazi laws that aim to prohibit any potential Nazi revival. The laws state that anyone who denies, belittles, condones or tries to justify the Nazi genocide or other Nazi crimes against humanity shall be punished with imprisonment for one year up to ten years.

In Austria the anti-Nazi laws are so strict one can go to prison for making the Nazi hand salute or saying "Heil Hitler."

"The future use of the house by the police should send an unmistakable signal that the role of this building as a memorial to the Nazis has been permanently revoked," Austria's IInterior Minister, Wolfgang Peschorn said in a statement.

The house is set to be redesigned following an international architectural competition.

austria hitler's birthplace hitler's house hitlers house police station nazi pilgramage world war ii CNN MSNBC Fox News hitler's birthplace
Communities