In a funk? Follow these rules for a happier life.

Could it really be that easy?

Happiness can be elusive but it is necessary for our mental health. And it is a choice. You have to wake up every day and look for the positive in life.

Amy Lamare
By Amy LamareSep 17, 2025
Amy is a Los Angeles based writer who's work has appeared in People, E! News, Daily Mail and other outlets.
Happiness can be elusive but it is necessary for our mental health. And it is a choice. You have to wake up every day and look for the positive in life. That can be hard but with the simple actions below, you can hardwire your brain to look for and accept happiness.

The philosopher Immanuel Kant said to achieve happiness, people need, "...something to do, someone to love, something to hope for.' Gretchen Rubin, the author of The Happiness Project, has studied people, happiness and how much human nature plays a part in how happy people are or are not.

Looking on the brighter side of things can change your entire mindset. Is the news making you anxious and/or angry? Turn it off. Do you get joy from spending time with your pets and friends? Do more of that. Chase happiness like your life depends on it. It kinds of does, after all, we only get one life and it is up to us to live it to the fullest.

Let's take a look at some simple rules you can follow for a happier life.

1. Give yourself some grace

Cutting yourself some slack and accepting yourself goes a long way toward nailing down happiness. Don't be so hard on yourself. Speak to yourself kindly. Look for areas in which you can grow. Push yourself out of your comfort zone.

2. Check your daily processes

What you do daily matters more than what you do once in awhile. Exercise is important for your mind and body. If you work out every day, you will build on the previous day's work. If you only work out once a month, the progress will be stopped. Endorphins are good. Apply this theory to other areas of your life and see what jumps out as needing work.

happy, friends, happy life, how to be happy, happiness Perfectionism is rooted in anxiety not in the desire to do well. The root of perfectionism isn't about the work, its about your anxiety over the project.Canva

3. Leave perfectionism behind

Perfectionism is rooted in anxiety not in the desire to do well. The root of perfectionism isn't about the work, its about your anxiety over the project.

4. Change your schedule, not yourself

Are you a night person with a job that starts at 6am? It is easier to change your schedule to suit your circadian rhythm than change your natural tendencies to be a night person. Save your important work, if you can, for later in the day when you are most alert.

5. Failure is necessary on the road to success

When you try to avoid failure, you also miss out on growth and new knowledge. Failing gives us perspective on the way to our goals.


