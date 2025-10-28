People share the 11 'secret' life hacks that are 'really useful' for everybody

Life can be hard. This is just a fact as you get older. However, as many people find out over time, it doesn’t have to be as difficult as we make it out to be. Whenever someone finds something that can make life slightly easier, we tend to go out of our way to share it. However, among every tip or life hack you hear about, there’s another one that goes under the radar.

Reddit has shown time and again that there are some life hacks that have been mostly overlooked, undersold, or just plain kept secret from the masses. Fortunately, more and more “secret” life hacks are being unearthed thanks to users requesting little-known hacks that have helped them, with more folks vouching for their efficiency. Here are some of the top ones that you should know about:

11 life hacks that are so useful that they shouldn’t be kept a secret

1. If you’re in the kitchen, do something.

“Don’t waste time in the kitchen. Meaning: if you are waiting for something to get done, do a dish, set a plate, prep the next phase, etc. It saves so much time.”

2. Celebrate occasions before breakfast

“Wake up early and give your girl/wife/significant other the full monty of flowers, candy, gifts for special occasions like Valentine's, anniversary, THE FIRST THING IN THE MORNING. The longer you leave them to their thoughts over the day, the greater the expectation will be, especially on those days when other friends and co-workers are getting gifts.”

3. Found a recipe online? Check for the print link

“When looking at recipes online, click the print link. This cuts out the unnecessary backstory and random musings. You can also save the recipe as a PDF to your computer or even just the link to the printable version.”

There is also an app or two that can help you get straight to the recipe you’re looking for while organizing them.

4. Ask: Do they want comfort or a solution?

“Not a secret, but still a life hack that should be more well-known: When someone is venting to you, before responding, figure out if they want to be consoled, or do they want a solution to their problem.”

This is a way for you to best provide the support your friend or loved one wants and to prevent potential arguments as well.

5. The ultimate worry motto

"If you can control it, then don't worry, if you can't control it, then don't worry."

6. The door is the ultimate reminder

“If you're leaving the house early in the morning and you absolutely have to have something with you, put it in front of the door the night before. So that if you open the door, it bumps into the item, and you can't possibly forget it.”

7. Need to make a decision? Do a coin flip BUT listen to your response to it

“When facing a difficult choice and you ‘flip a coin’ if you’re disappointed by the result, you know in your heart what decision you really wanted.”

This hack is backed up scientifically . If you feel like you’ve “lost” a coin toss, then there’s one option that you prefer deep down over the other.

8. Hit up conventions on the last day

“If you're at a convention, swap meet, or anything where vendors travel to a location, wait until the last day if you want a deal. Most people aren't eager to carry merchandise back home with them and are willing to give discounts.”

9. Pre-find frequently lost items

“If you're looking for something, when you find it, place it in the first place you looked. Obviously, this is where your brain thinks it should go.”

10. Wall-hanging toothpaste trick

“When you want to hang something on the wall (picture frame, etc) put a tiny dab of toothpaste on the item where the nail will sit. Line up the item where you want it on the wall, leaving a tiny gap where the toothpaste is. When it's where you want it, press the item all the way against the wall. This will leave a tiny toothpaste mark on the wall, telling you EXACTLY where to drive the nail. It works like a DREAM! No measuring, no multiple attempts, no time-consuming methods. I've used this method for YEARS and it works so much better than anything else. I find eyeballing it in this way is better than even measuring, because rooms are rarely flawlessly proportioned, so even if you measure exactly, it won't look quite right.”





11. Stock up on gift cards for stocking stuffers throughout the year

“Buy a gift card to your local grocery store every paycheck... in December, I don't have to worry about groceries and can use that money for gifts.”