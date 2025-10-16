Doctor's ‘Three Good Things’ hack can rewire your brain for long-lasting happiness

Sometimes it can be hard to put on a smile and boost yourself out of the doldrums. Even “fake it ‘til you make it” doesn’t work all the time. There’s no quick fix to make lasting happiness, and anyone who promises instant joy is trying to sell you something. Even if it works, it’s likely fleeting. However, one doctor has a happiness hack that could improve your happiness in just a week.

Positivity-driven psychologist Dr. Martin Seligman developed a method that, when practiced routinely, has been shown to improve happiness. Dubbed the “Three Good Things” / “Three Blessings” method, Seligman recommends that you mindfully sit before going to bed to write down three good things that went well that day. It could be something as big as getting a promotion at work or as simple as your sandwich order being correct. By reflecting on the good in your day, you could feel genuinely happier and more grateful by the end of the week.

How to increase your happiness

It may sound too simple or silly to work, but scientific studies back it up. Turning it into a habit is said to increase your happiness for up to six months before leveling out into a more positive mindset than you had half a year ago.

@annikasun Three Good Things #psychwithmytinymic #edukasyonph #learnontiktok

The Three Good Things hack in action

How does this technique work? Well, when you’re actively thinking about good things to write down before bed, it slowly rewires your brain to look for the good things and the positives that come with them throughout your day. You begin by actively seeking positives as part of your nightly assignment, and in just a matter of time, that practice becomes instinctive and grows into genuine gratitude.

“It works because it changes your focus from the things that go wrong in life to the things you might take for granted that go well,” says Seligman. “Focusing your attention on things that go well breaks up depression and increases happiness.”

@nevernsubermoney Happiness or gratitude? #personaldevelopment #selfimprovement #selfdevelopment #selfdevelopmenttips #selfhelp #selftherapy @Hamza #hamza

According to Seligman’s memoir , his path of discovering the Three Good Things method started when he had a conversation with his then-five-year-old daughter. As a psychologist studying depression, Seligman himself had become irritable, impatient, and somber. But when his daughter told him, “If I can stop whining, you can stop being a grouch,” it changed Seligman’s perspective. He thought that instead of studying how to reduce depression and what causes it, he could shift focus to how to increase positivity and what causes that. This is what led him to become, in many people's view, the father of the positive psychology movement.

- YouTube youtu.be

While this method can be a great way to boost your mood in the long term, it is still recommended to consult your personal doctor if you experience deep, long-term depression, mood swings, or other mental health issues. If you’re already in therapy or are prescribed medication to address your mental health, it is best to continue your treatment plan and incorporate the Three Good Things method in your daily routine. Watch how a little positive thinking can go a long way.