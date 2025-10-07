Secondhand store employees reveal 6 secrets to help you get the best finds at the lowest cost

People are constantly seeking the best deal, especially as many Americans face financial struggles in the current economy. To meet their basic needs for clothing and other essentials, many turn to thrift stores such as Goodwill, the Salvation Army, Savers, Buffalo Exchange, and independent secondhand stores to find gently used treasures. Much like with anything else, it’s good to get an insider’s perspective and tips to ensure you’re getting the best deals for the least amount of money or hassle.

Thrifting has turned into an art form compared to other types of shopping. It can be easy to get lost in a pile of shirts you don’t want or items you don’t need, making you feel like you’re wasting your time. However, these tips from experts and employees at these stores can help you maximize your potential for finding what you want and need at the best possible price. Here are six tips that could help you throughout your thrifting journey:

1. Wear tighter clothing to the store and know your sizes

It’s best to remember or write down your clothing sizes for shirts, pants, dresses, hats, shoes, and everything else because you never know if there will be a stylish shoe or name brand that you’ll want. Many secondhand stores don’t have changing rooms or a return policy, so it’s best to know your exact dimensions to ensure the item(s) you want will fit. Because of this, employees recommend wearing tighter-fitting clothing (such as biker shorts and form-fitting t-shirts) to the shop to see how the finds will fit you when draped on your body. Tighter clothes also make it much easier to try on some finds at the store over your clothes.

2. Found something you want? Look for flaws and negotiate for discounts

The majority of items in secondhand shops have been checked for stains, misprints, or pricing errors, but it never hurts to double-check and haggle if you spot something. If you find something you like, check to see if there are other similar items to point out a price discrepancy (if any). If you see a small stain, discoloration, a missing button, a loose thread, or a missing price tag and point it out, you might be able to get it at an even lower price. That said, harassing or being adamant after being told that you cannot get a discount after asking won’t help your cause. This is something to try, not push.

3. Take your time, explore everywhere

One of the most significant advantages of secondhand stores is that they offer a vast selection of items to browse through. One of the most significant drawbacks of secondhand stores is that they have an enormous amount of items to browse through.



Going to the thrift shop isn’t a quick dash to get items, as they don’t always have what you’re looking for, or what you want is hidden amongst stuff you’d otherwise ignore. Make sure to give yourself time to thoroughly review each aisle, ensuring you don't miss anything that you might otherwise overlook. Having the time to explore the shop thoroughly also allows you to assess whether certain items fit well and examine your finds for flaws, which can either help you negotiate a lower price or save you from buying a damaged piece.

4. Want/need holiday decor? Check the store the day after

People love to show off various decorations and outfits for Christmas, Halloween, and other holidays, and tend to donate them afterward because they don’t have the closet or garage space to store them. Additionally, there are big box stores that need to unload inventory during the off-season. If you want some of that decor, check thrift stores shortly after a holiday has passed, and you'll make some quality finds for next year.

5. Follow local thrift stores and thrifters on social media

A good way to find out more about potential deals and purchases is to learn about the thrift stores in your area. It’s good to follow thrifting influencers online or check if local shops have their own social media accounts.

6. Become a friendly regular and get to know employees

Like with anything, having a person with the inside scoop always helps. Being a frequent friendly face at your local thrift store can pay off . They definitely want to help you find what you want and need, and being friendly helps offset the negativity that other customers may throw their way. Additionally, getting to know and befriending the employees at your favorite thrift shop can provide valuable insights into when they restock certain items and offer discounts. Your employee friends can also give you their tricks of the trade (literal trade, in this case). If they know that you’re looking for specific items, they may keep you in mind when fresh donations come in and point them out to you.

With these tips in mind, you can make the most out of your secondhand shopping experience and hopefully find some needed items for a deep discount.