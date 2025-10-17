Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Got a bad habit? Experts say making it inconvenient is the easy way to break it.

Here's how to make it harder.

bad habit, life hack, inconvenience, mind hack, psychology

Bad habits die hard, so make doing them harder.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesOct 17, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

Bad habits are hard to break. This is nothing new. Whether it’s trying to kick a habit as part of a New Year’s resolution, to improve your happiness, or because it impacts your overall health, it is difficult to break cycles, instincts, and routine behaviors.

Experts say that one effective way to break a habit is to make it inconvenient and more challenging to do. For example, if you want to eat less junk food, never keep it in the house. If you get a craving, you’ll be forced to either eat the healthy food that’s readily available in your fridge or pantry or get off the couch and into your car to hit the drive-thru or convenience store for your fix.

@dr.karanr

How to break bad habits. We’ve all got some bad habits which we would love to get rid off but it’s easier said than done. Here’s the neuroscience behind habit formation and how you can use it to hack your brain and get rid of those bad habits!

By making your bad habit a hassle and putting obstacles in its way, you’ll be turned off by its inconvenience, using laziness to your advantage. Over time, you’ll either break the bad habit or at least do it less because of the annoyance associated with it.

Redditors swear by this habit-breaking hack.

Reddit users recently touted this tactic.

“I get the urge to check social media. Normally, I'd completely automatically grab my phone, but since it's across the room, now I have to involve my conscious rational self for a split second. Do I go across the room to go to the phone, or do I keep my promise to myself? Now it's a conscious choice rather than a reflex.”

“If I'm craving sugar, I have to walk myself 25 minutes to the shop, but I don't want it that much, so no junk food for me.”

“When I was starting to work out in the mornings before work, I did it as part of a class. The class had a late cancellation fee. I had no idea how motivating that $10 would be at 4:30 A.M. when that alarm goes off.”

“I did this with my glasses. I can technically see fine, but I need them to support and care for my eyes long term. So i made it a requirement on my driver’s license so i’d have actual punishment if I f**k up big enough.”

“That’s how I quit smoking. Whenever I felt the urge for a cigarette, I’d go out and buy a pack, smoke just one, and throw the rest away.”

- YouTube youtu.be

A psychotherapist vouches for this technique, too

While there are several anecdotes claiming this habit-breaking hack works, professionals back it up, too.

“This is an excellent strategy,” psychotherapist Dr. Jordan Conrad tells GOOD. “If you want to stop a bad habit, making it 1% harder to do and 1% easier to do something else can be very helpful. If you want to stop smoking, not having a pack or a lighter on you is helpful; if you want to stop eating out so often, keeping food at home makes it just a bit easier to do.”

Conrad also says that there should be another strategy to implement on top of making your bad habits inconvenient to do.

“You should also have a replacement behavior–something that might serve the same purpose but in a positive way,” he says. “This is called differential reinforcement. So, if you eat junk food to de-stress, find something good for you (or at least neutral) that also relaxes you, and do that every time you would normally eat junk food.”

@doctor.bing

The Neuroscience of Bad Habits And How to Break Them! #brain #neurology #brainhealth #neurologist

Make no mistake, breaking bad habits will still be hard. Fortunately, there are other methods to add to your toolbox to build a better life for yourself.

bad habitsimpact healthimprove happinesslife hackpsychotherapist techniquequit smokingreplacement behaviortherapists advicedifferential reinforcementhabit breakingmind hack

The Latest

bad habit, life hack, inconvenience, mind hack, psychology
Life hacks

Got a bad habit? Experts say making it inconvenient is the easy way to break it.

bruce springsteen, misunderstood songs, macarena, the police, hozier
Culture

'Every breath you ...' what? 5 classic songs where people totally missed the meaning

childbirth, sibling bond, delivery room, young obstetrician, family moment, viral photos, emotional story, birth experience, 12-year-old helper, future doctor, inspiring youth, parenting moment, uplifting story, OB-GYN dream, delivery surprise, Facebook reactions, heartwarming viral, birth photos, supportive parenting, life-changing experience
Past Events

12-yr-old watching her brother's birth, asked life-changing question question by doctor

kindness, compassion, grief, stranger, grocery store, viral, TikTok, human connection, wholesome, empathy
Past Events

She thought the man staring at her was a creep, then he spoke and she burst into tears

More For You

happiness, life hack, therapist, therapeutic exercise, depression

Writing down three good things each day can lead to months of happiness.

Photo credit: Canva

Doctor's ‘Three Good Things’ hack can rewire your brain for long-lasting happiness

Sometimes it can be hard to put on a smile and boost yourself out of the doldrums. Even “fake it ‘til you make it” doesn’t work all the time. There’s no quick fix to make lasting happiness, and anyone who promises instant joy is trying to sell you something. Even if it works, it’s likely fleeting. However, one doctor has a happiness hack that could improve your happiness in just a week.

Positivity-driven psychologist Dr. Martin Seligman developed a method that, when practiced routinely, has been shown to improve happiness. Dubbed the “Three Good Things”/“Three Blessings” method, Seligman recommends that you mindfully sit before going to bed to write down three good things that went well that day. It could be something as big as getting a promotion at work or as simple as your sandwich order being correct. By reflecting on the good in your day, you could feel genuinely happier and more grateful by the end of the week.

Keep ReadingShow less
swiffer, cleaning hacks, money saving tips, life hacks, economy

Make the most out of your Swiffer supplies.

Photo credit: Canva

6 Swiffer hacks for an immaculate home that'll save you money, too

One of the most enduring home cleaning products is the Swiffer, a mop with disposable dry and wet cloths to clean dirt and messes from hard-surface floors. However, in the spirit of saving money and making the most out of your purchases, you may not be using the Swiffer to its full potential.

In fact, there are many other applications Swiffer’s mop handle and cloths can be used for to make your home cleaner, beyond just your floors. Here are some things your Swiffer can also clean:

Keep ReadingShow less
community, self esteem, social situation, body language, communication, behavior, attractive people

Awkward conversation

Image via Canva - Photo by AntonioGuillem

7 conversational hand grenades that can destroy any social situation

Social events offer a networking opportunity for some, while others find them a challenging night of poorly navigated social interactions. Learning how to communicate our thoughts and feelings effectively requires discipline and practice.

There are certain behaviors and absolute "don't do's" that some people bring to conversations. These habits and actions should be avoided at all costs. Social interactions require energy, and sometimes it only takes one person to ruin any event.

Keep ReadingShow less
mini retirement, sabbatical, time off, vacation, work break, career break, mental health, generations

Young couple on vacation.

Image via Canva - Photo by Rido

New trend has workers blowing their savings in favor of enjoying 'mini-retirements'

The markets consistently rise and fall like a roller coaster. One person's savings have them retiring like kings on a Monday, and then by Friday, the floor falls out. Suddenly, sandy beaches are replaced with hard work for an extra decade instead. The truth is, we can plan for the future, but there is no way to secure a perfect outcome.

Some bold individuals in every generation have decided to take dominion over what they actually can: the present. Why wait for the future when you can implement the best parts throughout your life, today? People are taking breaks from work by dipping into their funds for "mini retirements." It's not just one generation. It's all of them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gen Z, MIllennials, workplace burnout, burnout, generational divide

Gen Z is facing workplace burnout at higher rates than any generation before them.

Canva

Boomer professor admits why Gen Z faces a 'workplace burnout' that older generations never did

Suzy Welch, 66, an author and professor at New York University, has some thoughts about Gen Z in the workplace after a 25-year-old office worker asked her how to deal with burnout. Welch was flabbergasted by the young professional's question. After all, at 25, they are just three years into their career.

Welch said she told the 25-year-old that she worked "seven days a week" when she was 25 and loved it. In fact, if there was any way she could have worked more, she would have. The young woman simply said, "But you had hope." Welch was stunned and that statement made her stop and think, she recounted to Jeff Berman on the Masters of Scale podcast.

Keep ReadingShow less
happiness, happy, rules for happiness

Happiness can be elusive but it is necessary for our mental health. And it is a choice. You have to wake up every day and look for the positive in life.

Canva

In a funk? Follow these rules for a happier life

Happiness can be elusive but it is necessary for our mental health. And it is a choice. You have to wake up every day and look for the positive in life. That can be hard but with the simple actions below, you can hardwire your brain to look for and accept happiness.

The philosopher Immanuel Kant said to achieve happiness, people need, "...something to do, someone to love, something to hope for.' Gretchen Rubin, the author of The Happiness Project, has studied people, happiness and how much human nature plays a part in how happy people are or are not.

Keep ReadingShow less
young boy, serious young boy, seven year old, brown hair, healthy kid

A seven-year-old boy.

via Canva/Photos

A single data point taken at 7 could accurately predict an early death

There's been a new breakthrough in tracking blood pressure in children, as it correlates to later death from heart disease. Researchers have discovered that children with high blood pressure have a much higher risk of dying from heart disease when they get older.

Scientists in the United States carried out tests on children with high blood pressure or hypertension in the 90th to 94th percentile and found that up to 50% of those kids met an early death because of cardiovascular disease. "We were surprised to find that high blood pressure in childhood was linked to serious health conditions many years later," epidemiologist Alexa Freedman, from Northwestern University, said while presenting the study.

Keep ReadingShow less
family, kids, parents, active listening, parenting

All is not lost in communicating with your kids, here are some simple phrases that get them to listen

Studio Japan/Canva

Experts share 5 'magical' phrases that will make any kid listen to their parents

Getting children to cooperate can be difficult. Parents are always searching for ways to get their young kids to listen. However, what often happens is parents attempt to get their children to obey them and use phrases that put their kids on the defensive. Building long-term cooperation is a more effective and less frustrating way to ultimately get kids to cooperate.

Toddlers are especially curious and constantly testing boundaries, which can lead to frustration for parents. Finding the right balance between patience and effective communication is key. Using language that toddlers respond to can lead to understanding and cooperation as well as opportunities for growth.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025