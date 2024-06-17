Retiring postman gives special handwritten letter to residents and it's just heart-breaking

In a world where people are increasingly leaning towards digital modes of communication, there are still people who wouldn't mind drafting a handwritten letter. These letters often hold emotions of thoughtfulness, nostalgia, and connection. It is a practice that has retained its unique and timeless charm over the years. Mike, who goes by the moniker u/g3tyasum, recently uploaded a post on Reddit, showing the heartwarming letter he received from his mailman. The man announced his retirement in the letter and sent a kind note to his customers.

Mike found the letter in his mailbox and shared it on Reddit with the caption, "For as long as I have lived in my house, always thought the Mailman was very nice. He put this in the mailbox. Reminds me that there are good warm people in all walks of life." The mailman has been identified as Michael Raymen, who after serving the US Postal Service for more than 20 years has now called time on his career. Before his last delivery, the man wrote his customers a sweet handwritten note saying goodbye and thank you.

The letter starts with a friendly tone, "Hi, Mike, the mailman here." In the opening stanza, he declares, "It is with a heavy heart that I announce my retirement from the US Postal Service. Twenty years have seemingly flown by. It has been a privilege and a pleasure to have been your letter carrier for the past four years. Many of you have been with me that long, some have not."

As the letter progresses, Michael expresses his thoughts about his customers. "I have enjoyed getting to know you and hope that I have provided a service to your liking. I have seen many changes over the years and have enjoyed and endured all of the triumphs and heartaches. I will miss all of you as you have seemed like a second family to me," he wrote.

In the last stanza of the note, he mentions his late wife and how she would have seconded his decision saying "I lost my wife of 42 years in Sept. 2014, but I know she would agree that it is time to close this chapter and start a new one." He ends the letter by addressing his last day of work, "My last day will be Sept. 30, 2015. I do sincerely wish you and yours, all the best." The response to the Reddit post has been enormous as it has received over 30,000 upvotes. Users have expressed their heartfelt wishes to the mailman and have appreciated his gesture towards his customers.

One user, u/HorseAFC, complimented the mailman for his handwriting, "That mailman has the best handwriting I've ever seen." In reply to the comment, another user, u/redlinezo6, pointed out, "It got a little wobbly when he mentioned his wife."

Some users even suggested Mike do something good in return for the mailman. u/boredwithyou suggested, "A nice card/ letter with a tip or gift card would be great to give this guy. He clearly loved his job and is moving on to a new chapter of his life." Another user, u/saltinado, wrote, "You need to go and deliver some cookies and a nice note into his mailbox." The OP replied to all the positive comments and wrote, "Wow. Just woke up...top of the front page. I don't even know where to start...I will try and get in contact with Mike, and try to set something up like most people asked. I'll also tell him just how many lives he's touched by one letter." He added that he "personally wrote a letter for him" and also worked on "starting up a fundraiser" for him.