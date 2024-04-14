Postman who served in a community for 30 years gets a heartwarming farewell gift from its residents

A postman does not only bring posts and letters. They deliver love, joy, sorrow, and a lot of other emotions at people's doors. They become a part of the community where they serve. When Graham McFiggins, a beloved Royal Mail postman, retired, the residents in the Poets area of Bedford area expressed their gratitude to him by presenting him with a gift of £1500 (approx $1900) as a surprise bestowal.

Image source: A Royal Mail logo is seen outside a sorting office on February 14, 2021, in Congleton, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

McFiggins began working for Royal Mail in 1984 when he was just 26 years old. For most of his life as a letter carrier, he has served the Poets area. In this time, he has plodded his way to deliver letters by covering an estimated 124,800 miles, towing and hauling his mailbag.

McFiggins, who retired a day ahead of his 66th birthday, said he loved his job. Plus, over all these years, his job enabled him to become familiar with most of the people living along these streets, as if they were his extended family. "I know everybody and everybody knows me," he said, per BBC.

Image source: A Postman delivers mail to letterboxes on a wall in Nottingham, UK.

So, when he was presented with the surprise farewell gift, he got overwhelmed. His eyes were welling with tears when the residents, whose letters he had delivered for over three decades, extended him the cash and many other gifts. The farewell was organized at the Verve Hotel on Shakespeare Road. There were hundreds of people present to witness the heartwarming moment. The gathering also included McFiggins' father, partner, daughters, and grandchildren.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | ylanite koppens

One of the residents, Colleen Atkins, shared, "He's a friend to everyone, keeps an eye on the area, and notices when things aren't quite right. He will be greatly missed, but it helps knowing he's now going to have a well-earned rest." Resident Sonia Dee, who helped organize the collection, said, "Graham has been a fantastic postman and is a genuine, kind person who deserves recognition." Recalling his job at the Royal Mail, McFiggins said, "The company has been brilliant for me. It allowed me to see my children - you'd start at four in the morning and I usually had time to take my kids to school." He has delivered letters in the community for 29 Christmases and has been "really honored" to deliver four 100th birthday cards from the Queen.

Image Source: Queen Elizabeth II arrived at the Queen Elizabeth II delivery office in Windsor with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on April 20, 2016, in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In addition, he often extended a supportive gesture towards the residents he delivered the letters. He believed it to be a part of his job. "I put the bins in, take the bins out, I've put up lightbulbs. I've even put in door handles and I've opened jars, although as I get on I find them hard to do myself," he said. As he delivered his final letter, he thought he’d miss all these people. “I’m gonna miss all these people. I’ve known them for so long. I’ve seen bubbies being born, I’ve seen those bubbies grow up and have bubbies of their own,” he told Bedford Independent.

McFiggins plans to take a short break with his family, and thereafter, spend his retirement gardening, fishing, and watching his favorite football team, Tottenham Hotspur. His sister, Linda Rubin, recently shared a clip showing his story on Facebook, writing in the caption, “Beyond proud of my big bro!”