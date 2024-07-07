Spotify's 'AI DJ' recommending songs from just 3 seconds of what people are listening to is mindblowing

Brands all over the world have been keen to integrate AI into their daily operations. Jumping on the AI train, Spotify launched its AI DJ in 2023 to give its users better song recommendations. As it turns out, the AI DJ's persona was based on a real person - Xavier “X” Jernigan, who serves as the head of Cultural Partnerships at Spotify. Recently, Xavier was spotted doing an interesting street challenge where he recommended songs to random people after listening to the music they were playing on their headphones. The challenge was given to Xavier by @doseofsociety, an Instagram page that does vox pop-style interviews and brings out "real stories from real people."

Image Source: Xavier “X” Jernigan attends the 2024 Spotify Best New Artist Party at Paramount Studios on February 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage,)

As the video commences, we see a man being interviewed: "What's something I wouldn't believe about you?" The man replies, "You may not believe it but I am an AI DJ for Spotify. What up, I'm X." For a brief moment, the man talks about how important it is to have a good knowledge of music to fulfill the role's requirements. Soon, the interviewer tells Xavier that he wants to set him up for a challenge. He says, "I want you to take the mic and go up to some people who are listening to music. Have a listen to their song, 3 seconds of it, and give them some recommendations of artists and songs based on what they're listening to." Finding the challenge exciting, Xavier takes the opportunity and starts the challenge.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Ivan Samkov

The video then shows "X" taking the mic and approaching strangers on the streets requesting them to let him hear the songs on their headphones. He first gets hold of a woman and explains to her the challenge. Upon listening to 3 seconds of the song she was playing, he immediately asks "Is this Sade?" After that, he happily says, "I can definitely recommend you something. Okay." He then defines the woman's music taste as "laid back vibes" and goes on to recommend "Maxwell" to her. Surprised, the woman agrees and says, "Oh my god it's so funny you say Maxwell. I love Maxwell."

In the next frame, he moves on to another person. As he puts on the headphones and listens to the music, X says, "Oh, I like this." However, he surprisingly says, "I don't know this band though. Who is this?" The stranger tells him that the song is from a British band called "Foals." Based on the music he heard, X recommends "The Hives" to the man. Soon, the man hears a sample track from the recommended artist and instantly approves. With a smile on his face, the AI DJ looks up to the camera and says, "I think I won the challenge."

The fun challenge has been viewed over 2.7 million times and received over 200,000 likes. The clip has also received plenty of comments from the viewers. While some praised the DJ for his impeccable music knowledge, others were shocked by the revelation that the AI DJ's voice was based on a real person.

Image Source: Instagram I @b_mcd314

Image Source: Instagram I @gabbycoker

Appreciating the man, one user, @annekluit.respace, commented, "What a great skill! his energy is so open and warm." Another user, @buuuuuuuurd, commented, "He is a real voice?! He’s my current best friend. The only person that’s been a constant for the past few months."

