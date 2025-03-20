Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Jazz icon Herbie Hancock's intriguing philosophy about AI: Humans should show it kindness

"When I'm using ChatGPT or Siri on my iPhone, I always say thank you and they usually say, 'You're welcome.'"

Photos of Herbie Hancock and a futuristic AI humanoid

Herbie Hancock has an optimistic outlook about the rise of AI.

Photo credit: Herbie Hancock (Shawn Miller/Library of Congress, via Wikicommons) / Photo credit: Canva (AI image)
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedMar 20, 2025
Ryan Reed

Ryan Reed is a writer, editor, music journalist, musician, YouTube guy, and record collector from Knoxville, TN.

See Full Bio

Herbie Hancock is a musical genius, a jazz icon who’s been in the industry for more than six decades. Given the rise of artificial intelligence, even within music production, you might expect someone of his pedigree to somewhat wary. Instead, he’s optimistic—even suggesting we should be overtly polite to our potential robot overlords.

"When I'm using ChatGPT or Siri on my iPhone, I always say 'thank you' and they usually say, 'You're welcome,'" the keyboardist/composer tells the BBC. "I try to treat AI like it's human, and it actually manifests itself in an extremely positive way, and that makes me feel better."

The 84-year-old Hancock—who studied music and electrical engineering at Iowa’s Grinnell College—shares further opinions about the rise in AI, saying he plans to "embrace" the technology instead of fearing it.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

"Who are the worst examples of understanding ethics and being able to live a life with ethics? We, human beings, we're the worst, right?" he adds. "I have this feeling that AI is going to help us all understand and get closer to becoming more ethically responsible people that are helping each other, instead of hurting or killing each other. Helping the planet instead of killing the planet with environmental issues."

Hancock expresses similar views about AI in a January 2024 interview with Scroll.in, saying the best approach to dealing with AI is to "treat it like it’s a person" and "not try to trick it." Failing to doing so, he believes, "could cause the downfall of humanity." On a musical level, he said he looks forward to the possibilities AI could bring: "We’ll be able to interact with AI musically where the AI is playing and responding to you."

Few recording artists have done more to advance music technology than Hancock, particularly as he experimented with groundbreaking electronics and synthesizers during his acclaimed run in the 1970s. In a recent video marking his acceptance of the Polar Music Prize, a Swedish international award created in 1989, he talks about his original interest in synth technology while recording with his legendary band The Headhunters.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

"A synthesizer produces sound for music, so I wasn’t afraid of it," he says. "A lot of jazz musicians were kind of afraid of that. I started thinking, 'I’ve been listening more to something that’s kind of funky more than something directly related to jazz as we know it. I decided, 'I think it’s time for me to pursue that.'"

The video includes a portion of an early '80s in-studio interview with Quincy Jones, where Hancock demonstrates the then-radical Fairlight CMI sampling synthesizer.

"These instruments were designed for people to use—for people to use," he says in that segment. "It’s just a tool, another tool, the way an axe is a tool. An axe can be a tool to cut wood to build a house or can be a tool to slaughter your neighbor—the same [way] a synthesizer can be a tool to really hurt people’s ears and interfere with their lives or can be a tool to make a really nice-sounding instrument that can really impact people in a positive way. It all depends on the person that’s using it."

If you haven’t been paying attention to tech-in-music news, you may have missed that we’ve officially entered the future—an era where AI can be used to generate songs in the style of a particular artist. In 2023, the band Breezer, who were tired of waiting on a reunion from long-dormant alt-rock giants Oasis, recorded an entire album of songs in the band’s style and then added an AI version of Liam Gallagher’s voice. Kinda cool, kinda creepy!

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

herbie hancockmusic technologysynthesizersjazzartificial intelligencetechnologymusic

The Latest

Photos of Herbie Hancock and a futuristic AI humanoid
Culture

Jazz icon Herbie Hancock's intriguing philosophy about AI: Humans should show it kindness

Diamond Dallas Page world title win celebration/training with Lex Luger
Heroes

Pro wrestler turned yogi is saving the lives of addicts and the injured

A photo of a lunar sunset from the Moon
Science

NASA releases stunning hi-def photos of sunset from the Moon

European research proves you’re not wasting your life playing video games
Culture

European research proves you’re not wasting your life playing video games

More For You

art, art installation, gallery, freedom, self expression

Yves Klein: Blue Monochrome (MoMA - New York) | Sergio Calleja

www.flickr.com

An artist shares how making an effort to understand artwork enables intellectual freedom and self-expression.

For a few years, there’s been a rash of videos on social media declaring, “I hate modern art” or comparing “modern art vs. real art.” But as artist J.J. Ellis shares, there’s a bigger danger posed by this negativity to not just to art (modern art is, of course, real art), but to freedom and self-expression.

In a video last week, Ellis discusses a recent controversy around painter Yves Klein’s 1961 work Blue Monochrome and why the painting still matters over 60 years later. In 1961, Artforumshared, “New York artists virtually boycotted his show of monochrome paintings in “International Klein Blue” (his own patented formula of blue) at Leo Castelli’s gallery. The art press, which did not bother to investigate the wider context of his work, found him easy prey.” But the major lesson here, whether or not one is a fan of Klein’s work, is to understand that there’s more than one way of looking at or considering a work of art without dismissing it completely.

Keep ReadingShow less
Young adults wearing headphones stream music from their phones

Redditors debate the "most millennial song" ever.

Photo credit: Canva, with text from screenshots of Reddit threads

What's the 'most millennial' song? Semi-charmed strangers have all-star debate

Can you define an entire generation by a single song? Nah, probably not. But it’s still fun to think in sweeping generalizations, and it’s even more fun to debate nostalgic pop-culture topics. Enter: the Internet, where strangers have been regularly trying to determine, based on raw emotion and zero science, "the most millennial song" ever.

It’s an all-star challenge with a semi-charmed foundation, and the good folks at Reddit have been tossing this one back and forth for years. After scouring numerous threads, I can’t definitively conclude which song best represents the millennials, a group that, according to the Pew Research Center, includes everyone born between the ages of 1981 and 1996. But as a music journalist and card-carrying member of this age demographic, I feel equipped to sort through the hundreds of responses, take note of clear patterns, and select some of the most cogent arguments for one tune or another.

Keep ReadingShow less
Photos of two teenage musicians playing piano and drums

Two teenage virtuosos trolled their high school by playing a bizarre version of Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles" during a talent show.

Photos: Make Weird Music

How two teens trolled talent show with weird cover of Vanessa Carlton's 'A Thousand Miles'

In its original form, Vanessa Carlton’s 2002 hit "A Thousand Miles" is a cinematic pop song about romantic longing, carried by one of the hookiest piano melodies ever written. But here are two other universal truths: Music is a fluid art form built for reinterpretation, and high school generally sucks. In that spirit, a pair of Arizona teenagers performed a bizarre and virtuosic piano-and-drums version of Carlton's classic during their student talent show—part next-level trolling, part act of polite youthful rebellion.

Make Weird Music, a YouTube channel devoted to "shining a light on the world's most creative music," documented the whole tale. (The source makes sense, given that the page is operated by Anthony Garone: a tech ghostwriter, musician, author, and proud father of Gabe, the 17-year-old pianist in question. Gabe's drummer bandmate is best friend Owen Dueck, also 17.) Garone's video actually opens with a home-studio live performance by the duo, and that alone is worth the price of admission: The piece, originally arranged by Brekky Boy's Taylor Davis, opens with a straightforward rendering of the piano melody—before everything goes haywire with dissonance, leading to a heavy jazz-fusion section and other forms of avant-garde chaos, with the original melodies sprinkled in throughout.

Keep ReadingShow less
man and woman hugging each other

Who said people were tired of love stories?

Photo by Candice Picard on Unsplash

Uber driver who gets passengers to open up about their love lives is revealing his secrets

Lupe Zapata has always been a storyteller, fascinated by what makes people tick and, perhaps more importantly, what makes people connect. In college at the University of North Texas, he created a project called "Tell Me a Story" for his film documentary class. The idea was to get "random people to talk about love." Then, it became a "Valentine's tradition" for three years when he worked as a reporter for Big 2 News in Odessa, Texas.

For a time, Lupe was a self-described "journalist without a job." While living in Los Angeles—during the in-between days—he made ends meet by driving for Uber. "I worked as an Uber driver and invited my passengers to share a story as I drove them to their destination." But what continued to grab Lupe the most were stories about romance. So, he started recording these stories—with permission, of course—and turned it into a regular segment on his YouTube channel.

Keep ReadingShow less
folks playing cornhole and kissing

Need love? Join a cornhole league!

Photo credit: SillyPickles.com/Canva

Chicago man romantically matches up singles in 20 cities through his cornhole league

In 2024, Tommy Flaim had a simple mission. All he wanted was a singles cornhole league so folks could have fun playing the bean bag game and maybe find a date to grab a drink with after. After noticing so many women signing up and the lack of men participating, he offered $50 for every referral of a straight man that signs up for his speed-dating cornhole league. Now he has held events in 20 cities across the U.S. and it’s continuing to spread.

Dating culture in the past had most bars and other businesses host a “ladies night” in which women would get special deals and perks since it was presumed that men would likely outnumber women, but Flaim noticed a shift.

Keep ReadingShow less
movie collage

Perfect for that long commute or a lazy Sunday.

Photo credit: 20th Century Fox, Columbia Pictures, United Artists, Miramax Films

5 movies that you can just listen to like a podcast

There are three things that are guaranteed in life: death, taxes, and errands. Whether it’s picking up the kids from soccer, going grocery shopping, folding laundry, or washing dishes, we all have responsibilities and chores we need to do. Many people try to get some enjoyment during these tasks by listening to a podcast or some music, but sometimes a film fan still needs their fix.

Luckily, there are a number of movies you can download onto your device or have on in the background that you can just listen to and enjoy while doing your tasks, without the need to even look at the screen. Here are some of the best movies to “watch” without actually paying attention to the visuals.

Keep ReadingShow less
person holding note beside an ancient tree

Bräutigamseiche, Sept 2014

commons.wikimedia.org

In Germany, find the 500-year-old “Bridegroom Oak,” and you could fall in love.

Nestled in Northern Germany’s Dodau Forest stands a tree with over 130 years of love stories. Known as the “Groom’s Oak” or “Bridegroom Oak,” the tree’s story begins with the forbidden love between a woman named Minna and a chocolatier named Wilhelm. Minna’s father refused to give his blessing for the two to marry, but the star-crossed lovers used the knot in the tree, approximately 9 feet above the ground, to place love letters they wrote to each other. Eventually, Minna's father relented and the two were married right at the tree on June 2, 1891. News of their courtship spread. “Shortly after the wedding, a pub and guesthouse were opened in the nearby forester's lodge,” DHL reported in an article translated from German to English. “Thus, the oak's popularity grew over the years. Many spa guests hiked to the forester's lodge and also visited the [Groom's Oak].”

People began sending their own letters to the tree, and the post office put a ladder there in 1927, Zeit Onlinereported. Eventually the post office created an official address for the tree, putting it on a designated postman’s route. As of 1993, the tree also has its own postal code, and now it receives between 50 and 60 letters every month, hand delivered by postal workers who climb up a ladder now stationed there.

Keep ReadingShow less
Photos of a food delivery worker and a blank CD

A food delivery worker claims that one of their musical 'idols' gave them a copy of their band's unreleased album.

Photo credit: Canva

Food delivery worker says musical 'idol' gave him an amazing tip: The band’s unreleased album

If you’re a food delivery worker, it’s unlikely you’ll ever hand off grub to a revered musician. It’s even less likely that this person will be one of your musical "idols." It’s even more of a long shot if you live in a small town. It’s even more absurd that they’d gift you an unreleased copy of their still-not-formally-announced new album.

But according to one lucky fan, that one-in-a-million dream scenario actually happened.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025