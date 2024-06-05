Teacher admitted to being colorblind in class. What his students did next left him in tears.

A teacher is defined by much more than just the numbers their students get in exams. They determine the quality of learning in an educational institution, connect with their students and contribute to the personal growth of each of them. In a hearty tale, students at Samuel Clemens High School showcased their love and respect for their physics teacher through a special gift. The students recorded their teacher's reaction to the gift and it was wholesome on so many levels.

In a YouTube video uploaded by 11Alive, physics teacher Roger Alcala is seen receiving a priceless gift from his students. Alcala, who loves science, is the "favorite" of his students. One day, in the classroom, the students picked up on something about their beloved teacher. They realized that Alcala was colorblind. One of his students explained what made them realize their educator's condition, "We have red and green markers, and we were drawing graphs, and he was like, 'With this marker...," and we were like, 'That one is green, you already used green for the last one.'"

Alcala then admitted to being colorblind to his students. Explaining his issue, he said he couldn't see two colors - red and green. He said, "My eyes and brain can't tell the difference sometimes depending on the hue."

Alcala's students took kindness to another level as they decided to raise $400 to buy him special glasses that allowed him to see the colors he never could. As the video progressed, the students handed over the special gift to the teacher and in some ways, changed his life.

The physics teacher was in complete awe and shock as he discovered the pair of glasses inside the gift box. His priceless reaction after wearing those special glasses was even more incredible. With the help of the glasses, he was able to see the bright colored t-shirts of his students and also, his daughter's colored drawing. The overwhelming experience left him in tears. He hilariously said, " Wow! I'm really colorblind," making his students chuckle.

Alcala was more than pleased with his student's efforts. He explained how the glasses helped him see all the hues, "So, when I put these glasses on, it breaks up the wavelength so I can separate these two colors. And I see them how you see them. And that's the miracle. It happens instantly. It is all physics and science, because I am teaching them the physics, and they're giving it back, making my life better."

The online community was in awe of the heartwarming moment. It garnered over 4 million views on YouTube, with over 100,000 likes. In a majority of comments, people appreciated the students' efforts for their teacher.

One user, @davidt5200, appreciated the teacher, "You know what that means? That means you have impacted their lives and they want to repay it. We need more teachers like you." Another user, @nicolechamberland995, commented, "What a great bunch of kids! They were raised properly."