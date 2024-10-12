Teacher uses simple band-aid experiment to show students why they can’t be treated equally

Aimee Scott (@aimeesedventures) had wanted to be a teacher for as long as she could remember. Now a third-grade teacher in Utah, she is not only living her childhood dream but also making teaching easier for millions of teachers through her videos which come with inspiring life lessons and a creative spin. Many of her teaching ideas such as the “reward chart,” “GoNoodle dance,” and “Swiftie callback idea” have gone viral over the past few years. In 2021, she made a video teaching students about “fairness” using band-aid.

Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Jennifer A Smith

On the first day of her elementary class, Aimee asked the students to raise their hands if they ever had a scraped elbow. All the students raised their hands. Aimee took out a set of band-aids and asked a student to share the story about hurting their elbow.

Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

Next, she asked the students to raise their hands if they ever bumped their heads. From the students who raised their hands, she asked one to share the story. Then, she told them “I’m so sorry you hurt your head. Here’s a band-aid for your elbow.”

At this point, the students appeared a little puzzled. But Aimee then continued her demonstration by asking the students to raise their hands if they ever scraped their knees. Again, she picked a student and told them, “I’m so sorry you scraped your knee. Here’s a band-aid for your elbow.” By then, the students were rolling their eyes in utter confusion. Amused, Aimee wrapped up her lesson and started explaining what she meant to teach through the band-aid activity. “Even though I gave everyone, the exact same thing in the exact same way, it wasn’t helpful to them. So, in conclusion, ‘fair doesn’t mean everyone gets the same thing.’”

Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Jacob Wackerhausen

Aimee revealed that students in her classroom became much more understanding after the innovative lesson. They started to understand when their friend with diabetes needed an extra snack, their friend with autism needed noise-canceling headphones, or when their friend with ADHD needed a fidget spinner.

Her method was appreciated by users in the comments. “It’s amazing how you took a complex concept and explained it in a simple way for everyone to understand! Good job,” @meg_rajagopal wrote. @janinejude lauded Aimee’s analogy by saying, “The world is a better place because of amazing teachers like you! What a fantastic analogy to use with the kids!” @thatspunkyteacher added, “I’m going to use this with my fourth graders!”

Image Source: TikTok | @ej_jo611

Aimee told FOX News that she decided to create a video about this “Band-aid lesson” after several parents visited her with concerns for their children suffering from conditions like ADHD, anxiety, and autism. She realized that every child has unique needs and they need a unique environment to focus on studies. When she taught this fairness lesson in her class, the students told her they “love this lesson.”

“When I tell students, 'I am so sorry you bumped your head! Here's a Band-Aid for your elbow!' the whole classroom giggles,’” Aimee told FOX News. Additionally, the lesson calms the fears of worried parents who are afraid of sending their children to school. “They know they are going to be accepted by their peers if they need something extra in the classroom. Many parents have shown their child's teacher my video to help introduce them to the class. Those [comments][ make me the happiest because that is why I created the video.”

You can follow Aimee Scott on TikTok for more creative classroom lessons and head to her Etsy shop for teaching materials.