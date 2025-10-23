Feeling burnt out? Scientists discovered the type of music recharges and repairs your mind.

Music has long been appreciated as a powerful tool capable of strongly influencing emotional behavior. Scientists have recently discovered that listening to specific types of music shows measurable changes in brainwave activity. This provides evidence of a biological mechanism by which music can restore a mentally fatigued mind.
The restorative power of music on mental fatigue
A 2025 study on the effects of music on mental fatigue was published in Applied Psychophysiology and Biofeedback. The study placed 30 university students into two groups—the control group and the music group—and found that those in the music group reported a substantially greater reduction in fatigue than those tested in silence.
After placing electrodes on the scalp to record brainwaves, participants performed a demanding task, which decreased their alpha peak frequency. This frequency marker of alertness and cognitive efficiency at lower levels is a fatigue indicator. Participants who listened to a genre of relaxing Chinese folk music returned to their baseline, showing significant recovery. The control group listening to silence had no recovery.
Higher levels of delta, theta, and alpha brain wave patterns are associated with fatigue. These slow-wave patterns were decreased in the music group. The study concluded that people who listened to relaxing music after a mentally draining task recovered brain activity patterns associated with alertness and reported feeling physically less tired.
Relaxing to music.Photo credit Canva (DragonImages)
Music genres that help with mental fatigue
Music is therapeutic for the mind and spirit. Specific music choices can enhance mental and emotional health and have been used to treat depression, pain, and various health conditions. These are some music genres that can effectively help with mental fatigue and other biological mood regulators:
- Chinese Folk Music — These pentatonic scales with flowing melodies create emotional balance while shaping a mindful calmness. A 2022 study in Scientific Reports found that those who listened to Chinese Folk music showed enhanced emotional regulation and faster recovery from mental fatigue compared to those who listened to pop or rock music.
- Baroque and Classical Music — One of the largest influencers on mental fatigue is stress. The parasympathetic nervous system controls the heartbeat, breathing, and all the systems we don't consciously control. A 2022 study in the National Library of Medicine found that this type of music was particularly effective at reducing stress and anxiety.
- Nature-Infused Soundscapes — The magnitude of the effect varies by duration of exposure, sound type, and sound level. A 2021 study in MDPI found that natural soundscapes reduce sympathetic nervous system activity and improve mood. This fight-or-flight impulse, tied to heart rate and adrenaline, can align with the music toward a more recovered mind reset.
- Acoustic and Folk Music — With simple melodies, natural instruments, and warm tones, nostalgic memories stimulate dopamine and oxytocin release. A 2025 study in MDPI found that this instrumental music reduced mind wandering and improved semantic decision-making. The predictable pattern supported sustained attention.
Music and a good run.Photo credit Canva (SrdjanPav)
After a long work session, study marathon, or emotional stress, genres of music can be effective for recovery from mental fatigue. These studies highlight the importance of a person's individual music preferences and why some tempos are better than others. The belief that music influences our mental health and emotional mood states is one thing, but science telling us that it's actually true is another. Now, learning to incorporate music into our own rituals will be the next step in evolving into happier, more emotionally adaptable people.
You can watch this video by neuroscientist and professor Andrew Huberman to learn more about boosting your mood and improving learning through music below:
