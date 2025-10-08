This 33-pound 'linebacker' baby took over TikTok and caught the NFL's eye

Earlier this year, Texas mom Sydney Frost posted a playful TikTok of her five-month-old son, Carson, that turned him into an overnight internet sensation and the NFL's most sought-after prospect... for the 2045 draft.

In the video, which has since exploded with over 17 million views, Frost jokingly uses Carson’s impressively round tummy as a rotary phone to "dial" the NFL. Her caption read: “Dialing the NFL now… Breaking news: No contract for these rolls yet. Coaches, what’s the holdup?”

The league and its fans immediately took notice. The Detroit Lions' official account commented, “You have our attention,” while the Philadelphia Eagles chimed in, “We’ll take this one in 20 years thanks!”





The internet couldn't get enough of the 33-pound "linebacker" baby. In an interview with Today, Frost explained that Carson's size isn't a total mystery, given that her husband is 6'3" and his brothers are even taller. While only five months old at the time of the video, Carson was already wearing clothes for 18- to 24-month-olds. Most importantly, Frost assured everyone that he is perfectly healthy. “His pediatrician said his weight is within normal limits considering his other measurements,” she explained.

Fans have been captivated by Carson's adorable "rolls," with comments pouring in calling him everything from "a precious chunk" to "the babiest baby." The adoration has even spilled over into their daily lives. “We have strangers coming up to us and asking, ‘Can I just squeeze his legs? Is that OK?’” she told Today.

The good-natured jokes about his future career have continued, with one fan commenting, "The Eagles need him in uniform by Sunday." Even brands like Papa Johns got in on the fun, writing, “He’s ready 🥺.”





For now, the Frost family is enjoying the hilarious ride of raising a baby who has captured the internet's heart. While his official draft day is still a couple of decades away, one thing is clear: Carson's MVP-worthy charm has already made him a champion.

This article originally appeared earlier this year. It has been updated.