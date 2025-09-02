Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

TikTok chalk artist mom has a brilliant response after HOA tried to shut her down

”The art of picking what battles are actually worth fighting?”

chalk talk, artist, mom, HOA, homeowners association, TikTok, neighborhood quarrel, positive message, discussion

Chalk "Love thy neighbor" and angry HOA grandma.

Image via Canva
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesSep 02, 2025
Mark Wales
See Full Bio

Finding ways to creatively express ourselves can be a challenge. Connecting with and inspiring others can be even more rewarding and difficult to accomplish. And yet, a 32-year-old mother of three living in Alabama was able to do just that and more. After she started posting her chalk drawings on TikTok, one of her videos went viral.

The joy the mother, known as @chalkwithmakckenize on TikTok, felt because of that connection convinced her to make her chalk drawings a daily practice. TikTok responded with 81k followers and 2.4 million likes—but, unfortunately, not everyone in the neighborhood was a fan.

@chalkwithmackenzie

Just a friendly reminder to ol’ Suz… chalk washes away, but my petty? Permanent. 💅🏼✨ Update: My driveway chalk art is officially under HOA review. We just elected new board members, and apparently summertime chalk has never been an issue… until Susan. Heaven forbid a mom tries to make TikToks with her kid. Stay tuned—verdict TBD. 🎨👀 #ChalkDrama #HOATea


Complaints from a neighbor get the HOA involved

One of the neighbors found the chalk art to be a bit tacky and complained to the Homeowners Association (HOA). In early July of 2025, the HOA responded with an email explaining the community guidelines. In addition to a 10 p.m. curfew, artwork must be washed off each night. Mackenzie told People in a 2025 article, “I got an email saying someone had complained about it being tacky. After some back and forth, we have agreed to wash it off by the end of the night or there will be a fine.”

Mackenzie still gets up every morning with her two-year-old and crafts an inspiring message to share with her neighbors and TikTok fans. At the end of the night, she washes the driveway down. The next morning, she gets to repeat the experience all over again. “I love drawing sea creatures, florals, and little whimsical pieces, but the main thread through all of it is positivity,” says Mackenzie. “Every morning, I try to put down an inspirational or funny quote. Something that might make a neighbor smile on their morning walk or scroll on TikTok.”

Some might argue that Mackenzie should have the right to do whatever she wants as it's only chalk drawn on her own property. As to why she didn't aggressively fight back against the neighbor and the HOA. Mackenzie had the following to say, “At this point, I’d rather put my energy into the art than into justifying it.”

There's an art to picking what battles to be fought and avoided

arugments, neighbors, meditation, legislation, respect, perspective, kindness, peaceful resolution Having an argument.Image via Canva - Photo by FatCamera

Some people love a good argument and find it easy to say why one person is "right" and another is "wrong." Of course, most things in life aren't so cut and dry, and every single disagreement doesn't necessarily warrant a complicated discussion. Knowing which things are worthy of fighting for can help give a person a more peaceful and rewarding life. Some things demand attention, and others, like Mackenzie's situation, are better left more easily resolved.

There are some simple rules to follow for conflict, as suggested by a 2024 study in the National Library of Medicine.

  • Argue over something only when the issue really matters.
  • There is a realistic chance for a change or movement.
  • Stay calm and receptive to the other person(s).
  • Think about how the relationship will benefit from working through the problem.
If this criterion can be met, maybe some uncomfortable but productive exchange of ideas will follow.

The best way to engage in a quarrel with someone or something like an HOA

One of the most important components of any disagreement is respecting the other person(s), regardless of position. A fantastic way to prepare for this perspective begins with mediation. In fact, meditation is considered so valuable that it's been proposed as a necessary step before costly legal battles are started. A 2025 story reported in The U.S. Sun wrote that a costly, HOA conflict in South Carolina pushed lawmakers to propose legislation requiring mandatory meditation before legal action. The article mentions representative Val Guest telling WSBA 7News, "If you can go get it done in a mediation and you don’t have to pay attorney fees, you end up with a better relationship with homeowners and the board."

Har.com, a consumer realtors association founded in 1918 to connect renters, buyers, and sellers, encourages calm and straightforward conversation. Homeowners benefit from their willingness to meet at the board's convenience and seek proposed solutions rather than one-sided, disagreeable demands.

giphy, Alabama mom, confrontations, debates, disputes, healthy discussion, legal battles "Offer accepted." media3.giphy.com

Mackenzie was able to find her way through an uncomfortable situation and maintain a positive mindset, behavior that many of her neighbors appreciated. “People have left me chalk, knee pads, and sweet notes. A neighbor even put a little cushion on my driveway for me to sit on,” Mackenzie mentions. “It’s shown me just how kind people really can be, and how one person’s negativity doesn’t speak for the whole community.”

Not every problem demands a fight. Sometimes, going with the flow and being the better person really works.

hoahousing disputescommunityargumentsresidential rightscommunity disputesneighborstiktokmeditationartistinspirational quoteschalkchalk talk mom

The Latest

chalk talk, artist, mom, HOA, homeowners association, TikTok, neighborhood quarrel, positive message, discussion
Culture

TikTok chalk artist mom has a brilliant response after HOA tried to shut her down

walking with hands behind back, posture, body language, psychology, confidence
Health

Body language experts reveal the secret of people who walk with their hands behind their backs

Captain Steve, fear of flying, aviation, pilot, TikTok, Instagram, turbulence, nervous flyer, ask a pilot, good news, inspirational story
Past Events

Captain Steve, the Navy vet turned internet star, is making flying less scary for everyone

petty revenge, bilingual, language skills, Reddit story, instant karma, elevator, rude people, public etiquette, comeback, mic drop
Past Events

Family mocks woman in French in an elevator, assuming she can't understand. Her reply was priceless.

More For You

miracle stories, medical stories, coma, life support, viral stories, inspirational stories, family, love

A couple holding hands in a hospital room

Canva

His wife had been unresponsive for 12 days. As he said his final goodbye, she answered him.

In October 2015, after 12 days in a deep coma with no signs of brain activity, Lyndee Brown Pellettiere-Swapp's family made the devastating decision to take her off life support. Doctors at the Arizona hospital had given them no hope, and her organs were beginning to fail, per The Mirror.

As family members gathered to say their last goodbyes, her husband, Steve, stayed by her side, making one final plea. "The entire time, my husband kept whispering in my ear, 'I need you to fight,’” Lyndee later recalled.

Keep ReadingShow less
million dollar challenge, entrepreneur, hustle culture, burnout, success, failure, inspirational story, life lessons, resilience, health, family

Backpacker smiling on the street

Canva

Millionaire goes broke to prove he could make $1M from scratch in a year. His plan spectacularly backfired.

Making a million bucks in a year sounds impossible to most of us, but Mike Black—known as @mikeblack on Instagram and YouTube—decided to prove it could be done from scratch. The self-made entrepreneur gave up his money, home, business contacts, and safety net in a bold challenge he called the Million Dollar Comeback.

In July 2020, Black walked away from everything familiar. He wanted to show that anyone could bounce back, even from absolute zero, inspired by friends who’d lost their businesses and livelihoods during the pandemic.

Keep ReadingShow less
chimerism, rare disease, medical mystery, good news, health, autoimmune disease, human body, genetics, twins, birthmark, inspirational story

A doctor chats with a patient

Canva

A woman’s lifelong health issues and a unique birthmark led to a shocking discovery: she is her own twin

For most of her life, singer-songwriter Taylor Muhl lived with two mysteries: a unique birthmark that split her torso into two different skin tones, and a host of chronic health issues that no doctor could explain. While doctors dismissed the distinct line down her abdomen as a simple birthmark, Muhl’s health told a different story.

“I probably did not get any health challenges until my preteens and my teenage years,” Muhl shared in an interview with TODAY. “I would go to doctors a lot. I would get the flu all the time or sinus infections or chronic sinus infections or migraine headaches. They couldn’t find anything.”

Keep ReadingShow less
honesty box, community, economy, rural, neighbor

Pay what you can, support your neighbors.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

The beautiful tradition of Scottish honesty boxes celebrates the best of humanity

Being neighborly can feel like a foreign concept or something that’s no longer in supply, especially in rural areas where people can feel the most need. There are also people who might want to contribute or have a small side gig but don’t want to turn it into a flat out, must-profit business. The people within the highlands of Scotland have a concept that caters to locals and tourists that supports the rural community and less-wealthy alike: honesty boxes.

The concept of honesty boxes is fairly simple. The honesty box is an unattended, unlocked box that can be filled with food or other goods for people to take what they want and leave some money behind in a cash box as thanks. Let’s say you have an apple tree in your yard and your family cannot eat them all before they spoil or you love to knit as a hobby to pass the time and you now just have piles of mittens lying around. You can set up an honesty box somewhere along your road and fill it up with your apples/mittens to sell. There are even some farms that are so small or rural that they cannot expand to do business with grocers, so they set up honesty boxes at the end of their roads with eggs, butter, or whatever produce they grow so the community can support them at a price that seems fair to everyone.

Keep ReadingShow less
language, generations, teens, Boomers, culture, slang, words, research

Disapproving kids and a funny face grandma.

Image via Canva - Photos by BananaStock and Willowpix

People thought that only kids used new slang. Then they saw what Grandma was texting.

Words hold a shared definition that people then use to communicate. They would only be grunts and whistles without any agreed-upon value. The power and purpose in words come from a social contract set by our communities and culture. If enough people start using a word differently, the "contract" changes. Researchers studied how the meanings of words evolve and are adopted by speakers of all different ages.

There is a belief that speaker age determines semantic changes in language. Younger generations give new meaning and usage to words, and older people struggle along trying to figure these new interpretations out. The study findings suggest that's not necessarily true.

Keep ReadingShow less
waitress honesty, lost money returned, acts of kindness, inspiring stories, customer service, maine news, abc news

A waitress serves her table

Canva

Waitress discovers $1,700 cash on her table—what she did next amazed everyone

It was a discovery that could have changed everything. For Kaylie Cyr, a waitress at a Buffalo Wild Wings in South Portland, Maine, the envelope left on the table looked like the tip of a lifetime: $1,700 in cash. But a closer look revealed a name written on the front, and Cyr’s integrity immediately kicked in.

She knew it wasn’t a tip; it was a mistake.

Keep ReadingShow less
positive parenting, affection, kindness, mattering mindset, teen success, journalist, positive action

Father comforts son and young woman graduate.

Image via Canva - Photos by digitalskillet and elenavagengeim

How to power your teen's success with the 'Mattering Mindset' in five practical steps

Jennifer Breheny Wallace, New York Times bestselling author and award-winning journalist, is dedicated to creating a positive culture in schools, work, and the community. In a recent article for CNBC make it, she explored the challenge of encouraging children to succeed through positive action, a mattering mindset, instead of fear-based, unnecessary pressures.

Wallace writes, "During my six years of researching hundreds of high-achieving kids, I've found that the real engine behind long-term success is believing that your worth comes from your inherent value and your ability to make a positive impact on the world."

Keep ReadingShow less
carbon monoxide, home safety, mystery illness, medical mystery, health, wellness, diagnosis, cautionary tale, home repair

A bathroom in the middle of being remodeled

Canva

Woman's mystery illness was undiagnosed for 10 years until a bathroom remodel uncovered the truth

For years, 41-year-old Kathi Wilson of Shelbyville, Indiana, lived with a body that felt decades older than it was. She experienced unrelenting fatigue, muscle pain, and shortness of breath.

Simple tasks like walking became so difficult that she relied on a cane. Despite seeing doctors, undergoing MRIs, chest X-rays, and cardiac tests, no one could pinpoint what was wrong.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025