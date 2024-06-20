Toddler's purest reaction after discovering her mom was adopted is an absolute tear-jerker

Motherhood is not just about “taking responsibility,” but also a lot about “healing.” Out of the cacoon of parenting, mothers emerge healed and restored. They don’t just change diapers, pack lunchboxes, or help their kids with homework, but also heal their hearts in the process. Emily Fauver (@emilyfauver) posted an adorable TikTok video showing how her toddler’s reaction helped her feel whole and emotionally healed after years and years of depression. The video is captioned, “My toddler’s reaction when I told her I was adopted.”

The video, which was captured by a security camera in the house, opened with Emily standing in the kitchen. Sunlight filtered through the window and a fluffy white pooch lay sprawled on the floor. Emily was feeding the pet, and simultaneously snacking on a banana, just when her little girl in an orange dress jumped into the picture. “Why is Mimi your mom,” her daughter, Ella, asked. “I was adopted, actually,” Emily answered naturally. “Why?” Ella insisted, after which Emily had to say what she hadn’t been able to speak for years, “Because my mommy didn’t want me. My mommy didn’t want me, so a new mommy came and got me,” she said, quivering.

Ella appeared baffled. She just exclaimed “Awe!” Pausing for a while, she finally declared, “I want you. I really want you. I’ll be your mommy.” In a split-second, Emily found herself weak-kneed. She instantly dropped the banana on the countertop and dropped to the floor, her eyes rolling with teardrops. “Give me a hug. That is so sweet,” the mom said, and embraced her daughter, “That’s exactly why I had you.” The girl repeated, “I’m your mommy now.”

“My heart will never be the same. She’s healed so much of my inner child for me,” Emily captioned the video, which has garnered over 9.5 million views and 1.9 million likes since it was posted in October 2022. The video was followed by a flurry of thousands of comments in which people said they were bawling over the girl’s reaction.

@amberdawnmorningstar reflected, “She didn't even think for 5 seconds, she decided immediately, she was going to be your new momma.” @lyssryann_ commented about Ella, saying that she “is the sweetest thing!” @antonioyarzagaray added, “That's one of the sweetest things I have ever heard. I don't know how she gets it, but she gets it. Life is hard. Love is everything.” @abbieking90 said, “Kids really do know how to heal some of the deepest emotions without actually knowing they are doing it.”

On Reddit’s r/MadeMeSmile group where the video was re-posted, it was upvoted 71,000 times. In the comment section, u/chiliNPC urged, “Protect children at all costs. They truly are the purest souls.” The video also grossed a whopping 760,000 likes on Instagram where @barbygirlsyd said, “'I’ll be your mommy' has me in tears,” and several other people connected with the same sentiment.

This heartwarming video is one from the series where Emily regularly posts clips of herself with her daughter Ella. She even hosts a series of TikToks called "Big Bow Cooking Show" that features her daughter's cooking. She has 4.7 million followers on TikTok. A top-spot beachbody coach, Emily has also appeared on “The Codependent Podcast.”

Emily was born in California and raised in Oregon Emily. In a 2019 Facebook post, she revealed that she was earlier drug-addicted and abused in her foster home in the initial years of her life. She suffered from eating disorders and depression. However, as the video showed, the priceless reaction of the little girl made her mom heal from her childhood trauma. Currently, Emily lives with her husband and high-school sweetheart, Dylan Fauver, and two kids in Kansas City.

