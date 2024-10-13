Mom moved to tears after stepson makes unusual request during adoption case: 'Can I say something?'

Although popular cinema and even news reports highlight real-life horrors that some adopted children go through, there are also families who restore hope. Jennifer Hubby, a realtor from Rio Rancho, New Mexico, says that she feels like the happiest mother on the planet when her son Cameron calls Jennifer “momma,” and uses the word “mom” to call his biological mother, Kim Hubby, who is Jennifer’s wife. But when the moms were legally adopting the boy in October 2022, Cameron’s innocent request in the courtroom reduced Jennifer to tears of joy, according to a report by Good Morning America.

It was the day of October 27, 2022, when a small group of people had gathered inside a New Mexico courtroom in Bernalillo. This included Jennifer, Cameron, and Jennifer’s best friend Milly Davies, apart from the judge who was reading out the terms of adoption. When the hearing was nearly over, the judge asked the courtroom if anyone wanted to speak, and was soon taken by surprise when 5-year-old Cameron asked for permission to say something for his momma.

"I just want to say that I love my mom so much and that she's the best mom I've ever had and I love her so much," Cameron exclaimed while giving a hug to his momma. Jennifer, who calls him “the most sensitive boy in the world,” told Good Morning America, “I’ll never forget it.” Milly recorded the emotional episode on camera, and the clip is now going viral.

Following Cameron's heartwarming gesture, Judge Cheryl H. Johnston also remarked, “Oh my gosh! You know what, it’s important to tell people you love them, and they care about you. And so, you’re a lucky guy. I’m glad you love her. That’s what we’re supposed to be doing. It’s a good thing.” The judge walked to the family while Jennifer couldn’t stop crying. She requested their signatures and then congratulated the couple.

Jennifer had been trying to adopt the five-year-old boy since he was born. Although he was born from a previous marriage and had always been with them, the relationship wasn’t legally recognized. The couple wouldn’t be able to protect the child until they adopted him legally, but the procedure was so difficult that they had to wait it out. In addition to all the formalities, the duo also faced financial hurdles to officially make Cameron a part of the family. “Adoption is a very expensive process," Jennifer said. "Even though ours was pretty straightforward, stepparent adoption, still there's a lot that goes into it -- financially, background check, emotionally, having the conversation with the partner."

Now that the family is happy and peaceful, the story of Cameron’s adoption is making rounds on social media, leaving users in tears. Commenting on the courtroom video, @RJH_LIL said, “I think everyone in that courtroom was tearing up.” @pierre-deniscloutier2594 added, “This is far more than sweet. And when we say that ‘love is pure’, this is a perfect example of it.” @mariedixon6318 reflected, “Parents don't have to be blood; they just have to be there, [and] give love [and] security.”