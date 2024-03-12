US crew's wholesome reaction to Russian astronaut at the ISS shows space exploration knows no boundaries

NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, and Jeanette Epps, as well as Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, boarded the SpaceX Dragon, named Endeavour and arrived at the International Space Station on 5th March, as per NASA. Upon the arrival of Crew-8 on ISS, the new batch of space explorers was given a warm welcome by the existing members. Additionally, NASA has uploaded a clip of the welcome video which shows the Crew-8 members receiving a joyous welcome in which astronauts are seen shaking hands and hugging each other.

Image Source - Getty Images I Photo by Joe Raedle

The opening frames of the video show how SpaceX Dragon docks at the International Space Station (ISS). Moments after docking the spacecraft, Crew-8 members are seen making their way inside the space station with commander Matthew Dominick, the first to enter the spacecraft. The video further shows how NASA Crew-7 mission commander Jasmin Moghbeli and Soyuz-24 mission flight engineer Marina Vasilevskaya joyfully welcome Dominick.

The three astronauts are momentarily spotted giving hugs and in a hilarious sight for the viewers, the trio begin to float up towards the ceiling but thankfully when Dominic disengages from the hug to avoid a bump on their heads. Followed by Dominick, US astronaut Michael Barratt enters the vessel and is greeted by a hug by JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Furukawa Satoshi. Soon after Barratt, astronaut Jeanette Epps as well as Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin who sets foot inside the space station are seen receiving a hearty welcome by Crew-7.

As the video progresses, viewers come across an interesting sight - how fellow Americans excitedly greeted their Russian counterpart. It is no secret how both the US and Russia have had strained ties over the years with a few reports suggesting a war between the two nations isn't a far-fetched possibility. However, the relationship between both countries in space paints a different picture as the latest NASA clip points out that both countries are in harmony and peace. Some of the heartwarming moments include Dominic greeting Soyuz-24 mission commander Oleg Kononenko, followed by the rest of his crew hugging those wearing the red and blue outfits.

For now, astronauts Dominick, Michael Barratt, and Jeanette Epps have been tasked with a six-month stay in the ISS and will soon relieve the Crew-7 mission team that arrived in the Crew Dragon spacecraft Endurance in a week. Currently, the spacecraft is designed for five flights, but reports suggest that SpaceX has sat down with NASA to study extending that certification to as many as 15 flights.

The world can celebrate the presence of these experienced astronauts in the ISS as they explore space for unique components. The Crew-8 will return to Earth later this year and is expected to return with detailed space reports.